Overview:

Edgbaston is synonymous with Ashes cricket, particularly in recent years, and few will forget England’s dramatic two-run victory in Birmingham in that memorable 2005 series. Since then, England have made Edgbaston something of a fortress, though Australia overcame a sluggish start with the bat and typically passionate home support to win handsomely in 2019.

In once again hosting the first Test of the series, England will be hoping to hit Australia hard with the Edgbaston cauldron and their new brand of Bazball cricket.

The pitch in Birmingham, once a heaven for English seamers, has become one of the best all-round surfaces in England over the last few years, offering something for everyone. Head Groundsman Gary Barwell has continually churned out good pitches despite the ever-increasing demand on this first-class venue and we can expect more of the same this summer.

2019 Ashes: Australia won by 251 runs

Australia: 284 & 487-7dec

England: 374 & 146

Man of the Match: Steve Smith 144 & 142

Twin centuries for Steve Smith powered Australia into a 1-0 series lead, but this was a match of missed opportunities for England having reduced the tourists to 35-3 and 122-8 in the first innings, before eventually conceding 284.

In the second innings, hundreds from Smith and Matthew Wade wrestled the game from England’s grasp, only a day after the hosts had moved to 267-4 in their first innings and appeared set to build a sizeable lead themselves.

It was largely one-way traffic thereafter and though swing and seam did the damage early for England, Pat Cummins’ impressive use of the bouncer and Nathan Lyon’s off spin bowled Australia to victory on Day 5.