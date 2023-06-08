Richard Mann gives the lowdown on Edgbaston, host for the first Ashes Test which begins in Birmingham on Friday.
Edgbaston is synonymous with Ashes cricket, particularly in recent years, and few will forget England’s dramatic two-run victory in Birmingham in that memorable 2005 series. Since then, England have made Edgbaston something of a fortress, though Australia overcame a sluggish start with the bat and typically passionate home support to win handsomely in 2019.
In once again hosting the first Test of the series, England will be hoping to hit Australia hard with the Edgbaston cauldron and their new brand of Bazball cricket.
The pitch in Birmingham, once a heaven for English seamers, has become one of the best all-round surfaces in England over the last few years, offering something for everyone. Head Groundsman Gary Barwell has continually churned out good pitches despite the ever-increasing demand on this first-class venue and we can expect more of the same this summer.
Australia: 284 & 487-7dec
England: 374 & 146
Man of the Match: Steve Smith 144 & 142
Twin centuries for Steve Smith powered Australia into a 1-0 series lead, but this was a match of missed opportunities for England having reduced the tourists to 35-3 and 122-8 in the first innings, before eventually conceding 284.
In the second innings, hundreds from Smith and Matthew Wade wrestled the game from England’s grasp, only a day after the hosts had moved to 267-4 in their first innings and appeared set to build a sizeable lead themselves.
It was largely one-way traffic thereafter and though swing and seam did the damage early for England, Pat Cummins’ impressive use of the bouncer and Nathan Lyon’s off spin bowled Australia to victory on Day 5.
India: 416 & 245
England: 284 & 378-3
Man of the Match: Jonny Bairstow 106 & 114*
Overcast skies welcomed India for their one-off Test match in 2022, rearranged after Covid-19 forced the postponement of the previous summer’s fifth Test between the two sides scheduled at Old Trafford.
Despite tough batting conditions helping reduce the visitors to 98-5, India rallied to 416, before the next two innings saw scores of 200+. And the surface continued to hold up, with England chasing down 378 inside 77 overs for the loss of only three wickets.
Part of England's charm since Ben Stokes took charge has been the side's ultra-aggressive outlook, but that has on occasion left the batting line-up vulnerable. England were very much on the back foot when collapsing in the first against New Zealand at Lord's last summer, and again when Trent Boult ran through the top order in Leeds.
England's ability to transform their fortunes with a couple of brilliant sessions of cricket after a session to forget has been the difference in many of their victories over the last 12 months. But they have often traded at big prices in-running when the tide has seemingly been against them, and then shortened drastically when any one of their many match-winners has come good.
It means those prepared to bet contrary were able to snap up big value, as was the case on this very ground against India last summer, or indeed in the 2019 Ashes when England made much of the running in that match before Steve Smith turned the Test on its head not once, but twice. Edgabston promises to offer similar opportunities again this week.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.