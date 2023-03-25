Scottie Scheffler remains on course to defend his WGC-Match Play title after what was in the end a resounding victory over Tom Kim on Friday.

Scheffler, playing in his home state, now has a 13-2-2 record at Austin Country Club which is frankly outrageous and makes him the man to beat. When you throw in the fact that he faces JT Poston in the last 16, it's no wonder he's a strong 4/1 favourite.

I felt after day one that Rory McIlroy was being underestimated a little and he's since won both matches to progress with ease. He's now a 5/1 chance and, with the theoretically tougher draw as well as the fact that he's in the same half as the standout player so far, I'm happy to leave things as they are and remain hopeful of a Cantlay-McIlroy final.

Based purely on performance levels so far, those seeking an outright bet should be considering Cameron Young and Kurt Kitayama at 9/1 and 25/1 respectively. Should both come through their first matches today, they will meet in the afternoon with a place in the semi-finals at stake.

Max Homa v Mackenzie Hughes (1235 GMT)

Strictly speaking, Homa ranks last among the 16 qualifiers in strokes-gained terms, but remember he only played two games following the withdrawal of Hideki Matsuyama.

That in turn throws up a conundrum – will he benefit from a day's rest, or will it prove difficult to switch competition mode on and off and back on again? Who can say, but having put up Hughes at odds-against the last two days, there's certainly some temptation to do so again.

The Canadian has now won six from 10 matches at Austin and is dangerous. That being said, yesterday we could back him at 6/4 to beat a potentially nervous Taylor Montgomery. Today he's a best of 7/4 to beat a fearless and world-class opponent. It's not quite enough.

Patrick Cantlay v Sam Burns (1246)

Cantlay has done nothing to dissuade me from the view that he'd be a hard man to beat this week, overcoming a back-to-form Brian Harman to go 3-0-0 in his group. He managed it without making a great deal and the putter may ultimately be the club that determines just how far he can go.

It's also the club which would be the only real worry here. Burns continues to hit his approaches to a very poor standard but has been rescued, spectacularly so at times, by a fantastic display of putting. Clearly that could again be the case over 18 holes and it will be a really frustrating match for Cantlay if he has to watch his opponent pour them in having been out of position.

Those are the negatives, but in terms of overall play it's no contest between these two of late. I'll be hoping for more of the same.

Jason Day v Matt Kuchar (1257)

Two former champions collide and this might be the tie of the round. Day was fortunate to bump into a hopeless putting performance from Collin Morikawa but nevertheless has continued in the form he's shown all season, while Kuchar was electric on Friday and has improved with each round so far.

Coming into the event, Day was among the second wave in the market and Kuchar down towards the foot of it. However, I don't think there's a lot between them and let's not forget it's only six weeks or so since Kuchar was in the mix in elite company at Riviera.

Here at Austin, a course where he boasts a fabulous record, it's not beyond him to cause an upset and take the outright record of most wins at the Match Play. At 6/4 that's a chance worth taking after Day expressed concerns over his long-game.

Scottie Scheffler v JT Poston (1308)

It would be surprising if Poston got the better of Scheffler here, which isn't telling you a great deal. The former is the world number one, his record in Austin is unparalleled, and he's come through a tricky group without seemingly breaking sweat.

Poston can have one of those days where he gains four or five strokes on the greens, but the fact he may well need it tells you everything. Scheffler should be the shortest-priced player on the coupon.