Defeat on day one needn't mean the end of a player's WGC-Match Play campaign, and prices ranging from 40/1 (Jon Rahm) to 750/1 (Mackenzie Hughes) could look generous come the end of day two.

Rahm putted very poorly against Rickie Fowler, whose bid for a late Masters invite recovered from being two down through three holes. Fowler though admitted, just as he had at The PLAYERS, that his swing didn't feel great. Defeat for him combined with the anticipated bounce back from Rahm and that group would be back in the hands of the Spaniard.

Over seven renewals of the event in its current round-robin format, 13 players have topped their group despite having lost on day one, versus 99 who either won or halved. That suggests we should anticipate one, perhaps two such players emerging this year, and Rahm aside it's Group 14 which would appeal most in terms of a turnaround.

Ben Griffin and Lucas Herbert were the winners on Wednesday, but it would be no surprise at all if all four players were tied on one point each after today's matches.

Herbert faces TYRRELL HATTON, whose record here is excellent, and the Australian started to look really ragged as he limped over the line. Griffin has a lot to play for with the prospect of a Masters debut never closer than it is now but RUSSELL HENLEY, again unfortunate not to get more out of his match, is going to be hard to beat.

Odds of 7/1 Hatton and 12/1 Henley with Betfred could leave backers in a strong position going into Friday. Had those prices been generally available, both players would've been recommended in anticipation of a tightening of this group after the first round of matches both went to the underdogs.

Instead, I'll stick to advising Hatton and Henley in their respective matches, with RORY MCILROY included to form a 5/1 treble. McIlroy was buzzing after a good performance against Scott Stallings, partly thanks to 54 holes at Augusta which appear to have gone to plan.

He faces Denny McCarthy, who will do well to recover from becoming the first player to surrender a four-up lead with five to play at Austin. McCarthy was visibly fuming after letting Keegan Bradley off the hook having led from the first hole to the last, and to face McIlroy after that will be extremely difficult.

It's also of note that McCarthy ranked 61st of 64 players in strokes-gained total on day one. The format makes these numbers less informative than ordinarily they would be, nevertheless it's clear that McIlroy (16th) played far better than he did. This should be straightforward enough for the favourite, who could've shortened more (10/1) given that his draw might be opening up.