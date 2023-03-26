Scottie Scheffler v Sam Burns (1505 BST)

The world's best player faces a new kind of challenge in the semi-finals of the WGC-Match Play – taking on one of his closest friends on the PGA Tour.

Scheffler has answered just about every other question posed over the last year or so, but facing Burns may not be easy for him. Those on board at pre-tournament prices of 8/1 would presumably rather he were facing Mackenzie Hughes for a place in the final.

These two play a lot of golf together and have been close for a long time. They were paired together in the Presidents Cup thanks in part to their friendship, and it adds an interesting dynamic to the first of today's semi-finals.

Burns arrived out of sorts and there are still question marks over his long-game. I felt Patrick Cantlay let him off the hook on Saturday morning, missing a golden opportunity to turn two-up, and off the tee there are definite concerns despite his progress to this stage.

Scheffler should boss matters in that department having been the best driver so far and it could be difficult for Burns to play first and win, although it must be said that Scheffler had to fight hard to get the better of JT Poston and then Jason Day on what was a thrilling Saturday.

Scheffler ultimately enhanced his record to 15-2-2 and that, combined with his superior form coming in, makes him hard to oppose. Given the way he's played the 17th hole so far this week, perhaps that's where he'll finally see off the challenge of his friend and rival, but don't be surprised if he again has to come from behind to do it.

Verdict: Scheffler 3&1