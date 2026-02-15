Golf betting tips: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am final round preview

Strap in and adjust your tuning-in time because the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is going to be blustery and it is set for an early start.

With forecasts of 25mph wind (with stronger gusts) and heavy rain, tee times have been brought forward an hour, and that ought to be good news for those of us watching from the comfort of our homes.

Golf is not necessarily at its best in mucky conditions, but it is usually a captivatingly volatile watch - and the history of winners at Pebble Beach reveals just what the Pacific Ocean gusts can do to a leaderboard.

Of the last 32 events on the course (this event and three US Opens), four were reduced to 54 holes because of bad weather which in itself says much. For the most part it is a good layout for front-runners with 24 of the 32 winners no worse than tied second with 18 holes to play.

But in 2001 Davis Love III won this event with a final round 63 from seven shots back at the start of the round while Phil Mickelson in 2012, Vaughn Taylor in 2016 and Wyndham Clark in 2024 were all six back with 18 holes to play (the latter in a reduced event).

Collin Morikawa made a leap of those proportions in this year's third round, thrashing a 10-under 62 to set an early 54-hole clubhouse target of 17-under 199. It was later matched by Sepp Straka and Jake Knapp. But the trio only share second behind Akshay Bhatia who added a 68 to his opening rounds of 65-64 to reach 19-under.

The leader’s third lap fitted the classic Pebble Beach trend in that he went low early (6-under through seven) and then held on to his score as best he could (nine pars and two bogeys). Expect similar scoring on Sunday. It’s all a little bit like that scamper up the water slide at the end of I’m a Celebrity: get as high as you can early, then cling on and watch other folk slip backwards around you.