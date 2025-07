Ben Coley tipped the 1-2 when last the Open Championship came to Portrush. Here's who he's backing to win the Claret Jug this week.

Golf betting tips: The Open Championship 3pts e.w. Tyrrell Hatton at 28/1 (bet365 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8) 3pts e.w. Robert MacIntyre at 30/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8) 2pts e.w. Viktor Hovland at 30/1 (Unibet 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7) 1pt e.w. Russell Henley at 66/1 (bet365 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8) 1pt e.w. Nick Taylor at 125/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook