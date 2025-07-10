Golf expert Ben Coley profiles every single player in the field for the 143rd Open Championship, which returns to Royal Portrush.

ABERG, Ludvig Laboratory-built flusher who it's easy to forget was one behind playing the 17th hole on Sunday at Augusta before dutifully stepping aside. Also contended for the Masters on debut and was close to the lead in the 2024 US Open, so has taken no time at all to confirm himself capable of winning at the highest level, without yet having done it. Not impossible to capture Claret Jug this early in your career but missed the cut on debut and style of golf only undermines his many strengths, which do not include chipping. ADAM, Cameron (a) High-class amateur from Scotland who took down the St Andrews Links Trophy in a play-off having won the Scottish Amateur last year. Actually grew up playing a parkland course but will clearly be well-versed in the art of links golf and perhaps second best in a competitive top amateur market. AKUTSU, Mikiya Won the Mizuno Open for his long-awaited pro breakthrough and has held form nicely since. Still likely to Mikiya the Akutsu. Not sure that worked. AN, Byeong Hun Thought he might kick on this year after ending long wait for a second DP World Tour title with an emotional win in his native Korea, beating Tom Kim in a thriller. Hasn't quite happened and having failed to crack the top 10 in 34 major starts so far, does have plenty to prove, although recent Open run of 32-26-23-13 is solid and began here at Portrush. Too wild off the tee and too troubled by short putts to trust for anything better.

The Architecture of Royal Portrush | 2025 Open Championship Host | Presented by Mercedes-Benz

AXELSEN, John Once considered among the most promising amateurs in Denmark and has looked good in patches as a pro, without yet establishing himself on the DP World Tour. Interesting to see how the rest of his season goes but task was hard enough without preparing for this on the side of a mountain in the Czech Republic. BERGER, Daniel Back after four years away having completed his return to where he belongs thanks to a string of excellent performances over the past nine months. Stayed on for eighth at Royal St George's on his last go and showed some promise at Birkdale in 2017, with his accuracy and his education in the winds of Florida both positives. No big surprise if he gets involved as fellow Gator, Billy Horschel, did last year, but one eye on a troubling recent downturn in short-game. BEZUIDENHOUT, Christiaan Likeable South African who can putt the absolute lights out and did so when a slightly surprising 12th in the US Open. Otherwise, form since fourth place in Phoenix at the beginning of the season has been worryingly poor which is a shame, as it'd be a great story if he did well at Portrush. It was here in 2016 that he was banned from playing in the Amateur Championship because of the use of beta blockers to help him cope with anxiety and a speech impediment which came about after he swallowed rat poison as a baby. OK 'great story' maybe should've been 'great ending to a story which began...' BHATIA, Akshay Hasn't been able to build on a promising start to a season many felt would end at the Ryder Cup and for now has plenty to do to earn a place on that side i.e. win this or the FedEx Cup. Isn't helped by modest majors record albeit it is early days and there's loads more to come, potentially even in this one given how adept he's been in the wind. Slightly concerned a proper gust might send him skywards and landing somewhere on Mull, though. BLOOR, George Aspiring pro who so far hasn't quite looked up to HotelPlanner Tour standard but could now blossom after the confidence boost of qualifying for the Open at the age of 28. Says he's popped his name down to practice alongside Scottie Scheffler on Wednesday so hopefully that goes ahead. BRADLEY, Keegan Run of missed cuts in this now stands at five, dating back to Portrush in 2019. It was one such performance which probably sealed his Ryder Cup fate in 2023 and it would be objectively hilarious therefore if he, as Ryder Cup captain for 2025, were to win. It's a shame that definitely will not happen but if he so much as finishes 12th, the calls for his self-inclusion are going to get even louder.

Keegan Bradley

BROWN, Daniel Fag-smoking 2024 contender who will be hoping the angels on his shoulder last year can again overwhelm the demons, thereby enabling him to crack the code once more. Unlike his author namesake, no evidence to suggest his middle name is Gerhard, but probably does have a far stronger grip on reality. Recent win in Germany deeply impressive in emotional circumstances and who knows, maybe he can be the guy who pops up two years running as Matty Jordan and Chris Wood and a few others have. BURMESTER, Dean Late developer who was in the mix at halfway at Troon and has made all three Open cuts. Raw power and streaky putting remain strengths but he's become a much more rounded golfer, although form is just a step below what it was this time last year. First time at Portrush. BURNS, Sam Found form this summer and should've stolen the Canadian Open before playing in the final group in the US Open a week later. Wouldn't hold that performance against him and that's twice over the past year and a bit that he's had a genuine chance to win one of these, so maybe he's getting there. Capitulated on a tough day at Troon but did show that he can handle links golf that week and returns at the top of his game. CAMPBELL, Brian Shortest hitter on the PGA Tour who has maximised his good weeks to win twice this season. Some luck involved in both but plenty of skill too and anyone who can compete in this era while hitting it 270 off the tee deserves enormous respect. If he wins the Open we can all pack it in. CANTER, Laurie Looked a genuine Ryder Cup candidate when winning in Bahrain, his second DP World Tour title and both having come under demanding conditions. Almost made it a hat-trick in a coastal South African Open only to lose a play-off but since then has struggled, albeit playing in top-grade events in the USA for the most part. Never looked a links natural. CANTLAY, Patrick My dream, my nightmare, as a player I feel has the complete package and can win a major, even this one, but one who has so far made such prognostications appear a bit stupid. Has made five of six Open cuts which is an encouraging record by any measure and his iron play has been particularly good this year. Will be overpriced relative to his ability, so if you could talk me out of it please my DMs are open.

Patrick Cantlay

CATLIN, John Well-travelled American who was a prolific DP World Tour winner in what we'll term The Covid Years but nowadays is better known for being a LIV Golf reserve having been cruelly denied a full-time spot at the end of last year. Likes a test of accuracy and strategy, grinds well, and was a good 16th last year. Cheap DFS option maybe? Not the sofa people. CAULEY, Bud Finally back on track after a string of injuries including when in a life-threatening car accident. Contended for The PLAYERS and a few more big titles this season, reminding us all of the talent which once had him marked down as a superstar in the making. Probably won't get that far now but can make it two Open cuts in two, 12 years after his first try, and is hopefully going to go on and win a PGA Tour event at some point. Which one you ask? Sensible answer: Sanderson Farms. Sneaky answer: FedEx St Jude Championship. CAVE, Seb (a) Like Adam is a St Andrews Links Trophy winner, one who goes to college in North Carolina and is enjoying a decent season without setting the world alight. Holed out from 50 yards for eagle with three holes remaining in qualifying then hit it tight for birdie on the next for a great salvage job and will now likely have his dad on the bag again, he says. CHOI, KJ Ex-power lifter who made a fabulous career out of golf, albeit was seldom a real threat in majors. That obviously isn't going to change now. CINK, Stewart Forever known as the nasty man who kicked Mr Watson's cane away on what was his 12th Open start, proof that this is one major it can take even top-class pros a very long time to figure out. Plenty of respectable efforts since including at Portrush in 2019, when he finished 20th, so a strong chance in the top senior market. CLARK, Wyndham US Open winner who has struggled for much of 2025 with his approach play all at sea. Has also struggled on links greens before so not a great deal to like given that he's wild off the tee at times. Lock up your lockers.

Following his opening round at the Travelers Championship, Wyndham Clark commented on the locker room damage at Oakmont.



"I made a mistake that I deeply regret. I'm very sorry for what happened." pic.twitter.com/Qp0NJdCoUx — GOLF.com (@GOLF_com) June 19, 2025

CLARKE, Darren Portrush resident and 2011 champion rolled back the years for a while in the first round of the 2019 Open when he'd been sent out first. Was three-under through five but faded and eventually missed the cut, which is likely again. Wayne Lineker's favourite golfer. CONNERS, Corey Gentle soul whose languid swing finds plenty of fairways and greens and could serve him well on his second try at Portrush. First resulted in a missed cut but that was his Open debut and has made each of four since then, three of them top-30s. Hard to trust under the gun and remains a bit of a concern over a wrist injury he picked up at Oakmont. COUVRA, Martin French prodigy who won a Challenge Tour event as an amateur, got his DP World Tour card the next year, and won in Turkey to put himself in pole position for the Sir Henry Cotton Rookie of the Year award. Flushes his irons, longer than you'd expect him to be and, having modelled his swing on that of Rory McIlroy, has a very bright future whatever happens this week. DAY, Jason Fourth at the Old Course when one of the best in the world was his only notable Open effort in his first 10, but second and 12th across the last two and has clearly worked out how to do this despite being a high-ball hitter. Short-game, experience and patience all help and while MC here doesn't look good, it came narrowly after a decent start. May be developing into an Australian version of Justin Rose who pops up out of the blue in majors and sticks around when he does but more importantly, please god somebody tell him not to wear flag shorts this time.

Jason Day at the US Open

DECHAMBEAU, Bryson Went off a quite silly 7/1 for the US Open but will be a much bigger price for this based on an assumption that links golf is a puzzle he won't crack. There is some merit to that idea and while he does have one top-10 finish, it came at St Andrews in good weather thanks to a fine weekend's golf after he'd narrowly made the cut. Missed the cut by a long way in 2019 and while a two-time major winner since, another would be no surprise unless he's found another cheat code in his quest to complete golf. When people say to him, 'would you rather be thought of as a content creator or a great golfer?' His answer's always the same: to him, they're not mutually exclusive. DETRY, Thomas Luckless runner-up in the Scottish Open a few years ago and after more woes in the mix finally got it done with runaway Phoenix Open win. Floodgates haven't opened – the truth is they rarely do – but contended for the US Open and now has four major top-20s in his last six. Merits respect for that reason alone and has always had the talent to do big things in the game. Approach play a worry. ECHAVARRIA, Nico Now carries the torch passed to him by Colombia's finest, Camilo Villegas, and has become a two-time PGA Tour winner whose overall career shows steady progression. Can be a deadly putter and not one you'd rush to take on, but wouldn't expect him to do much better in majors than he has so far (six played, no top-40s). Debut in this one and showed some links smarts in Scotland. ELS, Ernie Two-time Open champion, the latest coming at Lytham when benefitting from that heartbreaking Adam Scott finish. On which note, while twitter was aglow with warmth and fuzziness when Els greeted Scott prior to the final round of the US Open, if you're Scott, isn't he the very last person you want to see in that moment? ENGLISH, Harris Worthy runner-up at the PGA Championship having flushed it all week and that's now four major top-10s since he returned to prominence in 2020. Yes, all have been in the US but showed yet again that he can grind and handle windy conditions when winning at Torrey Pines, and was 15th on his second Open appearance more than a decade ago. One to consider at a big price on course debut having played beautifully on Friday in Scotland.

Harris English

FANG, Ethan (a) California youngster who was already enjoying a fine and consistent year before taking the Amateur Championship title at Royal St George's. Good to see a class American winning that again as it's been a while and is the pick of the amateurs on form. FARRELL, OJ Thought he was going to be really good a couple of years ago although maybe that's just because of the Mizuno gear. Still has time and came through qualifying nicely, but well down the Clutch order of merit which is leagues below this. FICHARDT, Darren Swings it like the lovechild of Jim Furyk and Jbe Kruger, ignoring scientific issues with that statement, but has always found fairways and could do some damage on the seniors' circuit now 50. Made the cut in the Open, in fact in any major, for the first time last summer, then shot 80-78 to finish last of those who did. Get this for a stat: six of his seven Open appearances have featured a round in the 80s. Oppose. FINAU, Tony Troubling signs of late as his long-game hasn't been what it used to be while his experimental approach to putting has now included having a go one-handed. These are dark paths to walk down however massive you are and while third here in 2019 and top-30 in his first six Open appearances, has since gone MC-MC and shot 81 on Friday at Troon. Ongoing legal stuff (an ex-family friend is suing him and has turned down a $300k settlement) can't be helping; missing the Scottish surely won't. FITZPATRICK, Matt Winner of the 2022 US Open but has never really been a fan of links golf and in fact, his far less decorated, likely far less talented younger brother Alex has already bettered his best Open result. That did come here but 20th isn't much to shout about and after again not particularly enjoying the set-up at Oakmont last month, worry he'll talk himself out of another Open despite Ryder Cup urgency and much-improved performance in Detroit recently. That said, I was right about North Korea, I was right about the European constitution, and by god I think I was right to preempt his return to form this summer. Still not sure. FLEETWOOD, Tommy Played in the final group here in 2019 but shot 74 to finish a distant second and saw another chance come and go behind Brian Harman at Hoylake, when for a while it really did feel like it was his time. Still, Troon disappointment aside he boasts an excellent record in the Open and across a range of links courses in general, with his accuracy, precise iron play, sharp short-game and fabulous attitude all massive positives. Say what you want but he has a massive chance granted a bit of luck and I think he's a better golfer six years on. We're still not discussing the Travelers thank you very much.

This alternate angle of Tommy not being able to watch Keegan’s putt is brutal to watch.



He needs to win soon and he will. pic.twitter.com/8OJ6SJ82Y5 — John Nucci (@JNucci23) June 24, 2025

FOWLER, Rickie Sign of the times that I'm not 100% clear on how he qualified (must've been OWGR, you get the point) but remains hugely popular and very capable. Some really good hints lately, too, so wouldn't be a surprise to see him climb back up the ladder but it's more than a decade since he produced a quartet of major top-fives in 2014 and chance to win an Open is very probably behind him. Then again, we'd have said that about Clarke, Els, Johnson, Stenson, and Rick was sixth here in 2019. FOX, Ryan Dunhill Links winner and Irish Open runner-up who definitely has the game for links golf and has become a multiple PGA Tour winner this year. Plenty to like then and while his Open record is modest, has made six cuts in eight and showed a liking for Portrush when third after the first round in 2019. Has a wild drive in him and can look dodgy over short putts, but flushes his irons, has magic hands, came for a scouting trip a week or two ago and went on to waltz his way round North Berwick after that. Just loving life at the moment and no surprise at all if he contends.

BONUS EPISODE: Ryan Fox joins Sliced to talk Portrush, Presidents Cup, PGA Tour and more

GARCIA, Sergio Qualified via a new LIV Golf pathway and returns for his first Open in three years. Ten top-10s down the years and while bombing out over the weekend in 2019, had been third after round one. Low rounds in each of his two subsequent appearances and simply knows how to play this game and always has, while he might be the only LIV player genuinely pleased to prepare at Valderrama. Game has dropped a level the last six months and this is last chance saloon for his Ryder Cup chances, probably ever. Does not merit a place currently. GLOVER, Lucas Halfway leader in 2011 on his way to 12th place but that one of just three good Open performances, the latest coming when a non-contending 20th here. Shot 77-78 at Troon and last major top-10 finish came in 2009, two months after he'd won the US Open. Doesn't wear a glove which is fun isn't it.

GRAHAM, Connor (a) Another promising young Scottish golfer, currently plying his trade at Texas Tech where he's climbed to a top-50 world ranking. Came through a play-off at Final Qualifying a couple of weeks after he'd topped the stroke play section of the Amateur Championship for the second year running, so clearly at home under these conditions. GREYSERMAN, Max Has performed well in all four majors since he earned his PGA Tour card but blend of power and putting might not be enough on his Open debut. Interesting backstory as parents are immigrants who fled the Soviet Union and Greyserman himself speaks Russian, while he is another Florida-based pro who knows how to handle wind. And he's playing well. But... no. GRIFFIN, Ben Won the Zurich Classic pairs event and kicked on from that to add a first solo win at Colonial, where we saw further evidence of his oh-so-modern speed gains plus his usual sharpness in other departments. That came after a top-10 in the US PGA which he followed with another in the US Open so suddenly a strong Ryder Cup candidate. Missed the cut on both Open starts but improved since and can handle wind. Terrible sunnies undermine all of this. GUERRIER, Julien Former winner of the Amateur Championship who finally broke through in the Open de Espana, emulating compatriot Matthieu Pavon who'd done the same a year earlier. Can he further emulate Pavon by contending for a major? Unlikely but it's a nice story that, 19 years after he played this as an amateur and having just turned 40, he's back for a first go as a professional. HALL, Harry Kept on climbing the ranks since he followed a couple of KFT wins with the ISCO Championship last summer, a tournament for those who haven't been good enough to qualify for the Scottish Open and typically aren't in the Open, either. Has come a long way, powered by a dazzling short-game, and grew up playing the old and very much links course at West Cornwall. Yet to properly do it at the highest level of even the PGA Tour but could go well here based on the likelihood that contenders have to scramble well. Also a fun subplot to consider: wears the flat cap as an ode to Jim Barnes, also from Cornwall, and winner of the Open exactly a century ago. What if?

Last Sunday Harry Hall played for West Cornwall vs Prestwick in a match celebrating Jim Barnes' Open victory at Prestwick a century ago.



Today, he carded a second round 64 to sit in second place at the Renaissance Club.#GenesisScottishOpen | #RolexSeries — DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) July 11, 2025

HARMAN, Brian Chipped and putted the field and the course to death at Hoylake to become perhaps the most surprising winner of the Open since Darren Clarke in 2011, despite arriving after a good Scottish Open prep and with solid Open form behind him. Winner again under tough conditions in Texas earlier this year and has cracked the links code but lightning seldom strikes twice, although at the time of writing he's doing his best to make it by playing well again in Scotland. HARRINGTON, Padraig Two-time Open champion whose popularity has rightly soared in recent years – turns out if you're bright, engaging, enthusiastic and speak about golf with his depth of passion and knowledge, social media will do you justice even in the age of the algo. Disappointing here in 2019 but was 22nd last year and it's only four years since he contended for the PGA Championship, so not a big surprise if he's involved in some way without threatening to do the unthinkable. HASTINGS, Justin (a) Probably done enough offshore banking gags now (he's from the Cayman Islands, you see... always the same) so will pivot to something about 1066 and how he's doomed to follow Harold Godwinson in losing this battle. That or he'll conquer another major as he did by making the weekend to earn low amateur honours in the US Open. HATTON, Tyrrell Tasted late-Sunday major contention for the first time at Oakmont where he briefly traded as favourite during those fascinating final few holes. Easy to believe he'll use that as a springboard in the one which theoretically suits best, though I'm not sure he's quite as natural a links golfer as two wins in the softened-up Dunhill Links might have us believe. That said, sixth at Portrush and is a better player now than he was then. Plenty to like after a trip to Lahinch last week to get ready.

Enjoyed watching Tyrrell Hatton go from dejection to elation when Spaun's putt dropped. pic.twitter.com/ogZr9oyiH2 — Sean Zak (@Sean_Zak) June 16, 2025

HENLEY, Russell Five-time PGA Tour winner whose finest hour came when beating Collin Morikawa at Bay Hill in March. Another who has won the Honda Classic, an excellent guide to Open Championships, and certainly knows how to play in the wind thanks to some arrow-straight driving and crisp iron play. Fifth at a nice price last year was his first notable Open performance and that's four top-10s in his last 11 majors versus none in his first 32, enhancing sense of step-by-step improvement. One of a gaggle of Americans who should've played in Scotland really. HERBERT, Lucas By all accounts looked a class apart for most of his qualifier, which is what he is, and has two low-key wins in Asia and Australia to go with a string of good LIV Golf efforts over the past nine months. One of those whose non-St Andrews Open record is bad but has a short-game to die for, has never lacked confidence, and looked really comfortable in the wind when capturing Bermuda title a couple of years ago. Too many strays off the tee though. HIDALGO, Angel Qualified for the second year running and between the two became a DP World Tour winner by taking down Jon Rahm in the Open de Espana. Suspect he'll play better in the second half of the season than he did the first but won't appeal in any markets here. HILLIER, Daniel Flusher from New Zealand who for most of the year has looked close to a second DP World Tour win. Sneaked through to the weekend for the first time on his third Open try then dazzled in round three but you'd worry about his short-game holding up over four days, whatever the weather, and still has some refinements to make. HOGE, Tom Notable for being from Nebraska and not flying private as well as winning one PGA Tour event at Pebble Beach. Like Henley, strength is his approach play but neither as good off the tee nor as capable of lighting up the greens so is quite limited, and has no Open form. HOJGAARD, Rasmus Showcased some links smarts when outdoing Rory McIlroy in the Irish Open at Royal County Down late last year, one of the reasons why he has a nice Ryder Cup platform and seems set to unseat his twin brother, Nicolai. Has matched him in driving distance lately and quite like how he's performed on the PGA Tour, albeit sole standout effort came when the pair of them tied for second in the pairs event. Needs the putter to warm up and for now not an obvious Open candidate, especially after shocker in Scotland. HOSHINO, Rikuya Struggling on the PGA Tour and Open record of MC-MC-60-MC underlines the scale of the task. One positive is that he's won at Doha, where so many links specialists have thrived down the years, but so far no evidence he'll become the latest example and withdrew after one round of Scottish Open. HOVLAND, Viktor Five top-10s in his last dozen majors for this curate's egg of a golfer whose obsession with the game makes him fascinating and difficult to weigh up. Ultimately you can argue the case for backing him in majors come rain or shine as he's had chances to win even in these up and down last two seasons and you're getting a very high ceiling at a pretty nice price. Three good Open finishes in four though notable his best was at St Andrews where you can putt from anywhere. Short-game and inconsistency the two concerns but there is plenty of upside.

Viktor Hovland

HUGHES, Mackenzie Sixth at St George's and 16th at Troon demonstrate that this gritty Canadian is well capable of competing, as he has done in a US Open for good measure. Probably should've won a small PGA Tour event in the spring at a time when long-game was better than ever, but that's no longer the case whereas his bizarre putting woes have been going on for a while. That Open record does gnaw away at you, though, and make you wonder if Conners might be worth taking on. IM, Sungjae Someone ought to ask his caddie, an ex-pro who is quite prominent on twitter, how this fine young golfer has become one of the very worst iron players on the PGA Tour this year, having spent all previous seasons around average or better. Until it improves hard to see him contending for big titles although he's getting the hang of the Open and shot 66-69 to fly to seventh from the cut line last year. Altogether different experience here in 2019 when shooting 71-80 on his first try but the finer details only matter if he stops hitting rotten approaches. IMAHIRA, Shugo MC-MC-MC, at least one round of 80-plus each time, yet has also shot 68 and 69. What a weird Open record that is and what he'd give for a couple of 72s, which is the score he shot on his last go round at St Andrews. JAEGER, Stephan Waited a long time for his Open debut and missed the cut when it came last summer. Not disgraced in recent appearances in the others and this German exile is probably better suited to the PGA Tour where, despite beating Scottie Scheffler for his first title, he's a bit of a flat-track bully. Big week and he'd be on the Ryder Cup radar suddenly but early exit far more likely. JAKUBCIK, Filip (a) World-class amateur golfer playing out of Arizona. Won the European Amateur in Sweden recently and adds yet more depth to a fascinating battle for the Silver Medal. Fair to say he's the most male exciting youngster to have come out of Czechia... ever? JOHNSON, Dustin Better at the US Open, but when we're trying to distinguish between different missed cuts it's clear we're not talking about Dustin Johnson as we knew him. Are we allowed to say that yet? Up to him. His own decisions. Had long looked a potential Open winner, infamously going out-of-bounds when stalking Darren Clarke in 2011 and then going missing from the lead at St Andrews in 2015, and did play very nicely at Troon for a couple of days last year.

Dustin Johnson now joint-last, alongside only PGA professionals.



His worst ever Masters: 2024

His worst ever PGA: 2025

His worst ever US Open: 2024



But yes, this is a coincidence. — Ben Coley (@BenColeyGolf) May 16, 2025

JOHNSON, Zach 2015 champion hasn't won anywhere since and that'll surely only change when he reaches Champions Tour eligibility in early 2026. Did defy expectations to finish eighth in the Masters but seldom seen since due to ongoing elbow issue. JOHNSTON, Ryggs Surprise winner of the Australian Open after coming through Qualifying School on the DP World Tour and has largely struggled since. JONES, Fraser (a) Another young golfer who idolises Rory McIlroy which makes you feel old, doesn't it. Came through a strong qualifier against the odds with a back-nine burst but is ranked outside the world's top 400 amateurs by DataGolf and will do astonishingly well to get close to the cut line. JORDAN, Matthew Brought the house down with 10th at Hoylake, where he's long been a member, and added 10th again at Troon last year to underline comfort levels under conditions he grew up learning to handle. Still seeking his first DP World Tour win but has been contending regularly this year and time will come if he can quickly shrug off a chastening US Open experience. Gone off the boil though and MC last week further evidence of that. KAEWKANJANA, Sadom Prolific winner across Asia and very much the forgotten man of the 2022 Open, where he closed out with a final-round 65 for 11th place. Won the Korea Open to earn another go and certainly has something about him, which should be tested at this higher level. Could be a sneaky one for top Asian against the better-known PGA Tour players but I hope to have overcome that idea in time. KANAYA, Takumi Former world number one amateur who has done OK without setting the world alight as a pro, winning plenty in Japan and as well in Qatar, but not yet establishing himself outside of Asia. Has now missed his last 12 major cuts, that's of just 13 played having finished near last at Augusta back in 2019. That sequence includes here later the same year and while Open maybe best for snapping the run, shot 73-80 on last try at Hoylake. Also flies in from Kentucky so every reason to take him on. KAWAMOTO, Riki Couple of years since his best golf and was well shy of the cut line in the US Open, albeit closer than when almost last in 2024. Will surely miss the cut. KIM, Tom Adopted the name Tom as a kid because he liked Thomas the Tank Engine but after bright start to his career has gone off the rails/run out of steam/hit the buffers recently. More Slow Stephen than Gordon if we are naming him after trains and his popularity appears to have dipped quite considerably since he was joining exclusive clubs by winning early. Perhaps he needs Sir Topham Hatt to brick him inside a tunnel for a bit to think about things so he can get back to his old self, a version who defied a foot injury to finish runner-up at Hoylake two years ago. KIM, Michael Fared well on debut in 2018, straight off the plane following John Deere Classic romp, but less so at Hoylake five years later. Gets his first crack at Portrush and has produced some career-best golf this year so might do OK if he can avoid the big miss off the tee which for a while threatened to send him into the abyss, and does still appear from time to time. KIMSEY, Nathan Back from injury late last year and hasn't done badly without really threatening in the way he did a couple of summers ago. Gets his Open debut now and is a steady type who can putt very well and whose biggest pro win came by the sea. It's a good name. KIRK, Chris Made an eye-catching Open debut at Hoylake in 2014 and since then has generally been undone by one bad round, resulting in either missed cut or mid-pack. Do believe he has a personal best in him and could threaten the places at his best, something he did when 12th in the US Open. Whether it happens here depends on his putter which has been iffy for a long time now but behaved, ish, at Oakmont. From Tennessee just like my favourite philosopher, Dolly Parton. And people say he can only hit a draw. KNIPES, Curtis Finished near last here in 2019 and was playing better back then, whereas this year has been a real struggle. Prime candidate for the final group of the day. KOEPKA, Brooks Five-time major champion seeking to become the latest to move within one of the career grand slam. Contended here en route to fourth place in 2019, one of four Open top-10s in a run of five renewals, although at the time you sense he could've contended at any golf course in the world providing it was hosting a major. Back in the mix at the US Open after a talking to from coach Pete Cowen despite putting poorly and clearly life in him yet.

Brooks Koepka won the PGA Championship in 2023, his latest major victory

KOKRAK, Jason Big-hitting LIV golfer whose best Open finish in four tries is 26th. Was 32nd here in 2019, closing well, but qualified with third place in Macau a few months ago and needs way more. Never looked an Open type at his peak, which is behind him. LANGASQUE, Romain Passionate character who for my money remains a bit of an underachiever having won one of those weakish 2020 events and nothing since. That's not to say he's plateaued as such as he's actually improved and gone close under a variety of conditions, while his near-miss in a Scottish Open and victory in the Amateur Championship show what he can do on links courses. Quiet lately, well below 2024 form. LAWRENCE, Thriston Troon's surprise package having been bigger than 500/1 prior to contending alongside some giants of the game, though with a strong amateur pedigree and a load of titles on the DP World Tour perhaps we shouldn't have been totally surprised. Frustrating rookie season on PGA Tour with several narrow missed cuts thanks to several short missed putts but emerged from slump and contended at US Open. Wouldn't rule him out entirely. LEE, Min Woo Bon vivant who has taken in Wimbledon and the British Grand Prix as a newly-minted PGA Tour winner. Long been popular owing to his #socials but also his game, which is a wonderful blend of speed off the tee and finesse around the greens. Can go well in one of these but you'd rather be at St Andrews given how wild he can be at times, while his approach play remains a source of concern.

Let him cook 👨‍🍳@Minwoo27Lee with the first pitch 👏 pic.twitter.com/jnTnSfD7kd — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) June 10, 2025

LEISHMAN, Marc 2015 runner-up who around that time was a persistent threat, finishing fifth in 2014 and sixth in 2017. Very poor here in 2019 but returns having won his first LIV Golf title in April and been 11th through 54 holes of the US Open before a nightmare final round. Driver a worry, the rest largely positive. LEONARD, Justin Proposal: past Open winners should be allowed back following a five-year exemption only at the course where they won. This one returned following eight years away to do that at Troon but shot 80-78. I'm guessing he'll withdraw and must remember to thank him. LI, Haotong Stormed home for third on Open debut at Birkdale and produced another sparkling round at Carnoustie a year later. MC-MC-MC subsequently, including here, but those came when he was largely struggling, particularly off the tee where he'd lose several balls per round. All that seemingly behind him as he's been excellent all year on the DP World Tour, and his Doha win could point to a big Open given the ties between that course and links golf in general. Probably wants it calm and didn't prepare well last week. LINDELL, Oliver Turned pro very young and is now starting to deliver on long-held promise. On track to keep DP World Tour card and no surprise if he's gone close by the end of the year having been hitting it very well lately, especially if qualifying for this adds another layer of confidence. LOWRY, Shane Magic 66/1 winner of this in 2019 when his third-round 63 was of the gods. Easy to forget his record in the Open prior to that was basically garbage but since then he's been a feature, staying on for 12th as defending champ, finishing 21st at a less suitable St Andrews, then bouncing back from a missed cut with sixth last year when favourite and leading at halfway. Just have a nagging worry that conjuring those spells again is asking too much. Silly, yes, but real, and 42-MC-MC in the majors followed by 45th at the Travelers isn't great. Also, in 2019 he'd prepped in links competition in Ireland.

Some walks you never forget.@ShaneLowryGolf returns to Royal Portrush, remembering the day he became a Champion Golfer.



Head over to YouTube to watch the video in full: https://t.co/YprE6DpZM0 pic.twitter.com/UdI8bq9OR8 — The Open (@TheOpen) July 2, 2025

LUCK, Curtis Bearded, man-bunned Aussie who once had the world at his feet but has never quite cut it at the top level. Still only 28 but back home playing the Australian tour since losing Korn Ferry Tour status and highly likely to be undone by his driver on Open debut. MACINTYRE, Robert Apart from the absence of silverware this year, has everything ticked: course form, current form, Open form, major form. Will therefore be very popular having risen to the occasion at Oakmont, where there were echoes of Tommy Fleetwood at Shinnecock (Tommy posted a clubhouse score only one could better). Leaves there with no regrets, comes here with every reason to be optimistic. Suppose it depends if you're happy betting 28/1 about a player who routinely goes off 50/1 in weaker/smaller fields. How much of a leveller is links? MANASSERO, Matteo Predictably struggled for most of his (official) rookie PGA Tour season as he's very short off the tee and faces an uphill battle from there. Overcame it to be sixth in Canada thanks to a return to his high-class best with irons and wedges, and we've not forgotten his Silver Medal performance at Turnberry in 2009. Also in the mix early at Hoylake in 2014 and played fine last year, so one with half a chance of going well should this prove more suitable than a calm Renaissance, where longer drivers did dominate. MATSUYAMA, Hideki Quite a bit to like on paper as his ceiling is way higher than most and he does have some appealing Open form: sixth on debut (when cruelly penalised for slow play), 18th in 2015, 14th in 2017, 13th in 2023. OK, you can spin that as modest given his talent and fact he was happy to skip it in 2021 to ensure he could play in the Olympics can also be viewed one of two ways. No top-10s since he won The Sentry which will ensure a big price along with MC here in 2019, but approach play firing again and his short-game is so, so good. I think I still believe. MCCARTHY, Denny Best established maiden on the PGA Tour and has sniffed contention in a major before. Would look the best value you've ever seen if they were to ship the players out to some TPC course at the 11th hour, which is a daft way of saying he's priced on the fact that he's been abysmal under these conditions. Wouldn't rush to take him on but no case for taking the upside his world ranking will suggest exists. It does not. MCCARTY, Matt Left-hander who won very early on in his PGA Tour career and then performed well on his Masters debut. This an altogether different test and while accuracy off the tee helps, nothing much else to suggest he'll be a factor. The Anti Vowel Man. MCILROY, Rory Sucked the life out of this tournament on day one before, err, blowing it back in on day two? That's not a great sentence. Anyway, that rope hook out-of-bounds on the first provides a fascinating dynamic for when he heads there again and so does this overall sense of redemption, from Pinehurst and the heartaches of the previous years through that mind-blowing Masters. Lovely preparation in some ways as he had a nice sulk, a sort of mini-existential crisis, holed a few putts and got a haircut, which I'm pretty sure how all the greats go about readying themselves for more major wins. What a golfer and what a story if he can pull this off. Seven top-six finishes in 15 Opens is very good. Tiger has eight in 22.

Rory McIlroy takes in the moment

MCKIBBIN, Tom Slightly surprising LIV exile having ended last season with a PGA Tour card and an Open spot thanks to his Race to Dubai ranking, which brought us a touching scene with his club-mate McIlroy in Dubai. Perhaps he just wants to forge his own path or else saw the charm of all that money at such a young age and suspect he'll be on the PGA Tour one day. Hope so as he's made for it and has already proven he can compete on the LIV Golf circuit. Made the cut in the PGA and can do so here, too, but like McIlroy may need time to really fall for this style of golf. MCNEALY, Maverick Says he likes links golf and has always looked comfortable by the coast, albeit largely places like Pebble Beach rather than somewhere like Portrush. Yet to translate some good golf in the Scottish Open to this generally tougher examination and shot 81 in round two at Troon, but can do better and has so much to play for, with a top 10 potentially going a long way to earning him a Ryder Cup spot. MICKELSON, Phil More good golf this year than in the previous two combined but not so far in the majors – he's done nothing in those since the 2023 Masters. Does seem pretty pleased with the state of his game, when he's not tweeting like a crackpot that is, and has defied expectations often enough for us not to place a ceiling on them. MC here in 2019 has triggered a bad run of Opens, though. MIGLIOZZI, Guido Wild man who wins when it clicks but it hasn't this year, his ball-striking as bad as it has been at any stage previously. More fool me then for making him the bet in the top Italian market in the US Open, a mistake I won't repeat. In fact it should pay to strongly oppose him however you can. He was in much better nick when 31st at Troon and will miss the cut by quite a long way unless his long-game improves. MOLINARI, Francesco Finished 12th as defending champion in 2019, months after letting the Masters slip through his fingers. What we didn't know then was that he was at the beginning of a sharp decline which has shown few signs of stopping, although you can see the faintest hints of promise in his stats this year. Do have a feeling he'll roll back the years at a lower level at some point and you can draw encouragement from his performance here, enough to wonder if he's the one to beat Migliozzi and co. Must check who those 'co' are before I confirm. MORIKAWA, Collin Sourpuss former champ who defied history and a rotten Scottish Open prep to win this on debut at Royal St George's. No good under tougher conditions in next two tries but 16th at Troon was solid and now has the assistance of veteran bagman Billy Foster, who will 1) take no shit and 2) read putts for him. Could be a great combo and started well in Scotland, but maybe worth remembering both major wins came when he led the field in putting. Clearly has it in him to flush his way to a top-tier title but hasn't won anything for a while.

NAIDOO, Dylan Won a play-off for a 54-hole SA Open, the weather relieving him of the challenge of heading out in the heat of battle. Accurate type who always had potential and seems to be getting back to his best at the moment, but this is way bigger than anything he's yet experienced. NEWMAN, Bryan (a) Very young and very lacking in experience albeit did finish runner-up in the Scottish Boys' a couple of summers ago. "I truly enjoyed my time here in Scotland, learning to play true links golf," he said back then, and he'll need the same sort of mindset after winning the Africa Amateur to qualify for this. NIEMANN, Joaquin Prolific LIV Golf champion who secured an overdue maiden top 10 in a major at Quail Hollow. Came from the clouds for that so hasn't yet tasted the heat of contention at this level and while you could argue his ability to flight it low helps in this, weeks ago we were hearing about how he's worked on hitting it higher for a US Open. No top-50s in five Open starts so far and best to avoid the temptation of bigger prices. NORGAARD, Niklas Giant Dane whose chipping is Hovland-bad but doesn't necessarily prevent him from doing good things, albeit it very nearly did cost him the British Masters title last year. Decent stab at life on the PGA Tour and the same goes for majors (MC-46), while nappy factor fans may wish to know he became a dad last week. We wish him well. NORRIS, Shaun Another beefcake and a well-travelled one whose Open record reads 62-61-MC-MC-MC. Not likely to improve significantly on that. NOVAK, Andrew Missed a short putt to capture the RBC Heritage before gaining a measure of compensation a week later in the pairs' event, where he was alongside Ben Griffin. Latter has kicked on in a way he hasn't quite and long-held ambition to make the Ryder Cup side is going to need late fireworks you'd think. Playing fine but unproven at this level.

A first win on the PGA Tour since 2022 😳



Justin Thomas claimed a dramatic play-off victory against Andrew Novak at the RBC Heritage, after sinking an impressive 25-foot putt 🏆 pic.twitter.com/0bstp31k5z — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) April 21, 2025

OLESEN, Jacob Skov Winner of the 2024 Amateur Championship and a regular enough contender on the DP World Tour since then. Looks to have a very bright future and wasn't a surprise to see him come through Final Qualifying. Could even be the pick of the Danes at a price as his skill set looks made for this form of the game, versus a few bigger hitters. OLESEN, Thorbjorn Did you know he's also actually called Jacob? You do now, so if the Skov one gets a move on we could have a 'two Molinaris' chant at a future Ryder Cup, only more granular. Great. P̷i̷s̷s̷ ThunderBear has played well this year, has one previous Open top 10 and a Dunhill Links title to his name, and was inside the top 30 at halfway back in 2019. Probably will outdo the young one and possibly prove the pick of every hipster's favourite golfing nation. Have you ever noticed that his cheek lines (what are they actually called?) rival those of Jack Nicholson's Joker? OOSTHUIZEN, Louis Stayed on for 20th in 2019 and has been first, second and third in this tournament, albeit the best of those at St Andrews. Recent runner-up finish on the LIV Golf circuit a welcome step in the right direction but his majors record since 2022 reads WD-60-MC-MC-WD-23-MC. Loves life on the farm and probably just isn't sharp enough these days. ORTIZ, Carlos Flushed his way to fourth place in the US Open and seems to be at his best right now, having won a couple of titles over the last year or so and generally played to a high level. This a very different test to Oakmont and not one you'd think plays to his strengths. MC at RSG on sole previous try. PARRY, John Probably doesn't quite get the credit he deserves for climbing back up to where he is now having been down to the third or fourth rung of the ladder in his mid-30s. Straight off the tee, crisp iron player, unreliable putter who has made three major cuts in four including this in 2022. Will need one of his best putting weeks to compete anywhere near the top of the leaderboard. PAVON, Matthieu First Frenchman to win on the PGA Tour and then contended for the US Open, but by the end of the season had switched coaches. Best finish since is 40th. According to Google Translate, 'Whoopsy Daisy' in French is 'Whoopsy Daisy', presumably with an accent. PEAKE, Ryan I am currently tickled by the fact that the profile of this player on The Open website makes no mention of the fact that he was jailed for crimes committed while part of an Aussie biker gang, found his love for golf again, came out of prison and went on to win his first professional title. Lived fast, sure, lived too bloody fast sometimes.

He was a prodigy. Then he joined a biker gang, quit golf and spent 5 years in a supermax prison for assault. Now he’s playing in the Open Championship at Royal Portrush.



Meet Ryan Peake, one of the most unlikely stories you will hear https://t.co/bcVNVMF23O — Joel Beall (@JoelMBeall) July 7, 2025

PENDRITH, Taylor Canadian thrasher who makes his Open debut having been fifth in the PGA a couple of months ago, and fared well in three US Opens. Those are built for him, this isn't, but does have bags of talent and is putting well again. PENGE, Marco Improving powerhouse who dominated a DP World Tour event in China earlier this year and did very well to be 28th in the US PGA. Bombs it and putts the lights out but has more to his game and his breakthrough Grand Final win on what was the Challenge Tour came in a stiff breeze. May for now lack the subtlety and experience for this and record reads MC-MC, but loads more to come and no telling how far he can go. To the PGA Tour at the very least. POSTON, JT Likeable, consistent, some would say underrated or at least understated American whose game is fairways and putts. Three wins all in shootouts at a much lower level but was fifth in the PGA and has made more cuts than he's missed in majors. MC-41-MC in this one and lacks any real links pedigree so it's a toss-up whether he's about at the weekend. POTGIETER, Aldrich Already achieving cult hero status at 21 years of age, largely because he's a big lad who hits the ball forever and ever or, as Ken Brown put it last week, 'gives it a hefty spanking'. That carried him to the title in Detroit recently but don't underestimate his links smarts, as he hit stacks of irons off tees to win the Amateur in 2023. Short-game will probably hold him back but it'll be fun to watch. RAHM, Jon Two-time major champion with an excellent links pedigree and he's getting his act together again in majors, with finishes of 14th, eighth and seventh so far this year. Will feel he should've closed out better in the middle one when launching a Sunday charge whereas probably flattered at Oakmont where he finished strongly but was never in with a chance. Long-game excellent there and big chance again having gone 11-3-34-2-7 in this dating back to Portrush, which he'd played previously as an amateur too. Needs a better start and there is a nagging concern than Valderrama is the last place he should've been in the days prior. Two Irish Open wins though and there is definite upside in his prices these days.

Jon Rahm looks set for another big week

RAI, Aaron Tommy two-gloves only with a clean record and that extends to how he goes about the game: everything is surgical, meticulous, grounded, to the extent that he still has iron headcovers because that's what taught him the value of his clubs as a kid. Won Scottish Open in 2020, good start to Open life when 19th at Royal St George's, and has played well in all three majors this year without threatening. Might get close to the lead for the first time in this one. REED, Patrick Despite recent LIV Dallas win says he knows he needs to show up here if he's to force Keegan Bradley to consider him for the Ryder Cup. Could it happen? Well, he's always had creativity and touch, he's playing well, and his best Open so far was 10th place here in 2019. Has several other solid efforts including at Troon and Birkdale and is self-evidently playing well, but might be some bridges to build if he's to represent Team USA again. Somewhat relatedly, how's this for a line from his own attorney in a recently dismissed lawsuit against the free press? Mr. Reed has never been determined to be a cheater. REITAN, Kristoffer Amazing how one week can change a career and in this case, won the Challenge Tour Grand Final when he pretty much needed to in order to get his DP World Tour card, largely because another player forgot how to putt. Margins! From there he's gone on to win on the big tour, this time one round changing everything as he came from the clouds in Belgium, and suddenly looks the player he was meant to be. Not much links form but goes well in the wind. ROSE, Justin Curious Open record as he started with fourth place as an amateur in 1998 but needed the best part of two decades to capture his next top 10, and exactly two decades to better it when runner-up at Carnoustie. That came from the cut line but was in the mix throughout at Troon and has developed an impressive ability to just pop up and remind us all of his class in majors, which we saw in such raw form when runner-up to McIlroy in the Masters. Pretty woeful since and Ryder Cup place, assumed in April, will be in doubt unless he plays better starting now. ROZNER, Antoine Twice a winner in the wind and was fourth through 54 holes last time he played in the Open. Has the ideal ball flight for it and while driver is too in and out for comfort, is a fine iron player whose putter is in decent health. Not one you'd rush to oppose, without expecting much better than mid-division. SADDIER, Adrien Straight-hitting Frenchman who won his first DP World Tour title at the 200th attempt in Italy recently, at a course made for him. Grew up in just about the most landlocked area of France and doesn't have much of a links pedigree to fall back on on his major debut. Close to his ceiling now. SANDBORG, Jesper Won a Nordic League title on a linksy golf course and came through Final Qualifying so this is a form of the game with which he's comfortable. Clearly, it won't be enough to bridge the gap. SCHAUFFELE, Xander Defending champion has been slowly (very slowly) drifting down the market as this disappointing season continues, something he confessed to last week. Perhaps defending this will spark something but that didn't happen in the PGA and while eighth in the Masters reminds us of his ability, it was from out of contention. Hasn't had a genuine winning chance since last August and while early-season injury hasn't helped, that's no longer an excuse. Simply doesn't have his swing where he wants it and for now is one to treat with caution even if he showed a little more in Scotland.

Xander Schauffele with the Claret Jug

SCHEFFLER, Scottie World number one and three-time major champion who speaks so glowingly about links golf, which suggests he has the attitude to conquer it at some stage. Most certainly has the physical attributes but if there's one version of the game which has so far pushed him to the brink then it's the one where you don't know exactly what's going to happen to your ball when it hits the ground, something we saw most vividly at Pinehurst last June. Still, has an Open record which reads 8-21-23-7 and has been inside the top six at halfway three times, so there's little doubt he's the man to beat. SCOTT, Adam Had us all dreaming when in the final group at the US Open and both there and in the Travelers, his long-game looked as good as it has in ages. Somewhat positive signs in Scotland and we know his Open record is excellent, although his only missed cut in 15 years came here when off to a horror start and unable to recover. Not as good as he was at managing the difficult days hence a second-round 77 to undermine a good start at Troon, but seems in a good enough place to be a factor again in the major he really should've won back in 2012. SMITH, Cameron Produced one of the all-time final rounds to win this in 2022 at a time when he was indisputably world-class, his short-game as good as anyone's and his irons also helping fire him to Sawgrass and Kapalua wins (isn't it cool when you can name the course and know the tournament). Does have a couple of other solid Open performances to his name but sense that the low scoring conditions of a benign Old Course are best and while 20th here in 2019, is not the same player now. Could still chip and putt his way to something competitive. SMITH, Jordan Metronomic ball-striker who has two wins to his name but ought to feel like that's one or two short. Couldn't get it done despite hot putting weeks in China and Germany this spring and telling perhaps that his typically reliable driver let him down when he needed it. Three bogeys on the back-nine in the latter versus four over the previous 63 holes and just needs to get over the line again and kick on, which could still happen. Parkland conditions suit better but played the Amateur here in 2014. SMYLIE, Elvis Talented lefty who beat idol Cam Smith to win Aussie PGA impressively. That earned him DP World Tour membership and though up and down there's been plenty to like, his driving and short-game both weapons when firing which would serve him well here. Missed the cut last summer when using local caddie but did well to make the cut in US PGA and can draw confidence from that. SODERBERG, Sebastian Hope this supreme iron player with a lovely swing didn't miss the boat with his spectacular Scandinavian Mixed meltdown last summer. More chances should follow at that sort of level but doesn't look a links natural to me, although must respect the fact he's made two cuts in three US majors. Wouldn't talk you out of following him in Europe over the last few months of the season, but would talk you out of betting him for this, Mr and Mrs Soderberg. SONG, Younghan Made the cut on both Open appearances without cracking the top 60 and that'd be about the best you could reasonably expect. SPAUN, JJ US Open hero thanks to both his own brilliance and also a weather delay which allowed him to reset following a horror start to final round. Long been a rock-solid ball-striker who now has a Ryder Cup to look forward to, but would be a very short price to remain in the 'one major club' and a fine club it is too. Aged 34 and making his Open debut which tells you how much of a step up he's made this year.

This was the longest putt made by any player THE ENTIRE WEEK!



Unbelievable finish from J.J. Spaun. pic.twitter.com/cJVOPnsA2g — U.S. Open (@usopengolf) June 16, 2025

SPIETH, Jordan Antepost selection of mine at 66/1 but will probably drift to that price following what some would call a less-than-ideal preparation: withdrawing from the Travelers and then skipping any further starts with baby due. Now, a more positive framing would be that this means we've the nappy factor working for us and that his 'injury' was spasming from which he's fully recovered, rather than anything related to last year's surgery. Plenty of positives this year including a strong tee-to-green performance in the US Open, when 23rd. Probably won't be going in again but if you're not on antepost, consider this Open specialist who has never missed the cut in the event and hasn't finished outside the top 25 since 2016. STENSON, Henrik One of the most brilliant winners in the history of this championship when out-duelling Phil Mickelson at Troon in 2016. Now part of the LIV Golf operation where he's been neither disgraced nor particularly competitive this year but I could just about see him making the weekend, as he did two years ago and here at Portrush in 2019. Will depend on saving his off day to Saturday or Sunday. Fanny Sunesson on the bag which is nice. STRAKA, Sepp Doubled his tally to four PGA Tour wins this year and a world-class operator however you dress it, with his solid driving and supreme iron play making him a good, old-fashioned ball-striker. Form on the PGA Tour makes run of MC-MC-MC in this year's majors all the more frustrating but this is a good chance to bounce back having been runner-up at Hoylake then 22nd last year. Honda Classic notable for wind, foul weather, fact that Shane Lowry was runner-up, and that it's been won by Padraig Harrington, Adam Scott, Ernie Els and Rory McIlroy. Would fit all the trends except for being Austrian I guess. SUH, Justin Very good college golfer who looked like he'd be a very good PGA Tour player but is back down on the Korn Ferry Tour this year, where he is a winner again. Played well in the South in the Arnold Palmer Cup a few years ago but lacks links experience and at times his chipping and pitching would've made Viktor Hovland look like Brett Rumford. SVENSSON, Jesper Built like some great leader of 10th-century men and hits the ball like he wants to hurt it, which is partly why he's adapted nicely enough to PGA Tour golf in his rookie season. Lacks links form and if his driver isn't able to put him at a big advantage, becomes difficult to see how he competes now his putter has started to disobey orders. TAYLOR, Nick Five-time PGA Tour winner who has played in 17 majors without sniffing the lead, missing the cut in 10 of them including both Open appearances. Did fare better in the US Open than he typically has and if he can just have a solid week off the tee, the rest of his game is good enough to make him a surprise package. Admittedly I think I've had this thought before and been wrong. TEDER, Richard (a) First Estonian to play in the Open after a brilliantly daft finish to his 36-hole qualifier: good double-bogey save to fall into a play-off which he advanced from when holing out a wedge for eagle. Scenes which followed that were just lovely and whatever happens, this talented, bespectacled amateur has made history. The Estonian flag, a favourite of mine, is going to look great up on those grandstands.

Moments like this define Final Qualifying.



An incredible eagle for amateur golfer Richard Teder to secure a spot at The 153rd Open. pic.twitter.com/ljOVfXu6oV — The Open (@TheOpen) July 1, 2025

THEEGALA, Sahith Made a few (golf-nerd) headlines when staying in university accommodation ahead of solid Open debut in 2022 but hasn't been a factor since. Says he likes to play this kind of golf and grey up hitting off 'hardpan' lies in California, but simply put is in the middle of a rotten year made worse by neck injury of late. Hard to see him making the weekend. THOMAS, Justin Seven missed cuts in 13 majors since winning his second PGA, which for a player of his ability is frankly rubbish. Reasons? Driver is a weakness and putter can be but maybe it's just in his head a bit. Who knows. Did tough it out well here in 2019 but 11th place remains his sole top-30 finish in eight Open appearances and while his approach play and touch might seem a good combo, he just doesn't have enough control off the tee. Putting better at least and is brilliant which helps. In fact I think he's a bit underrated generally as about the fifth best player of the last decade. THOMPSON, Davis Serious talent who is going to keep on improving until he reaches world-class, if you ask me, that's assuming the putter doesn't hold him back. Better in that regard in JDC defence and already has a major top 10 in the US Open behind him. Not sure about this right now and would've benefited from playing the Scottish Open, but one day? Maybe. VAN TONDER, Daniel Has both biceps and an action which could give you nightmares and has taken his game to new heights since restoring the letter L to the end of his first name. T40 on sole Open appearance so far, would be surprised if he manages anything better. VEGAS, Jhonattan Led for a long way in the PGA Championship but that was essentially a glorified PGA Tour event for strong drivers, of which he is one. This a totally different game, for which he's not particularly well-equipped, and Open record of MC-MC likely to have more letters in it by the time Portrush debut is over. WALLACE, Matt Five Open appearances without doing much as yet and while he was in one of his moody periods when underwhelming here in 2019, hard to see where the significant leap forward he needs is coming from. Still fighting hard to make himself a Ryder Cup candidate and did show up well in both the PGA and the US Open, so perhaps we should expect another solid four rounds from a player who is links capable, but no specialist. WALTERS, Justin Teary qualifier who presumably knew his chances to play majors were beginning to run out with his 45th birthday approaching. Missed the cut in 2014, surely do so again, but will enjoy whatever comes of it. WARING, Paul Produced the performance of his career to win in Abu Dhabi late last year and earn PGA Tour card among other things. Unfortunately it took him until June to make a cut so it's been a total nightmare and while he might be one of those who suddenly finds everything much easier back where he's comfortable, seems far-fetched to envisage a strong Open performance. Made the cut here in 2019 and that's the goal again but is nursing an injury. Keep that to yourself. WESTWOOD, Lee As I live and breathe. How ya doing babes? No, seriously, it's absolutely fantastic that my ex-favourite golfer is back playing the Open aged 52 having gone and got the job done in qualifying. Down the years has made 21 cuts in 27 tries and came really close to winning in 2013, when hitting the front early on Sunday, and in 2009, when pretty unlucky at the final hole if you ask me. Hasn't threatened often enough on LIV Golf to seriously believe but did shoot a recent 62 for his first top-10 finish of the year and if he does somehow do it, there won't be a dry eye in the house. Mine included.

Lee Westwood will be at Royal Portrush after posting -7 in Open Final Qualifying at Dundonald.



A different class today. pic.twitter.com/kqlnjK9mOq — John Turnbull (@JohnTurnbull03) July 1, 2025