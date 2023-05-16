Ben Coley bagged 33/1 and 200/1 winners on the Korn Ferry Tour from just three previews last year. He has five tips for the AdventHealth Championship.

Golf betting tips: AdventHealth Championship 1.5pts e.w. Alejandro Tosti at 28/1 (Coral 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6) 1pt e.w. Kevin Dougherty at 40/1 (Sky Bet, William Hill 1/4 1,2,3,4,5) 1pt e.w. Joe Highsmith at 40/1 (BoyleSports 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6) 1pt e.w. Augusto Nunez at 50/1 (Coral, BoyleSports 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6) 0.5pt e.w. John Augenstein at 150/1 (Coral, BoyleSport 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

The Korn Ferry Tour serves up a wide variety of tests, from early-season trips to the Bahamas and the breeze encountered there to the end-of-season pressure cooker at Victoria National. In between, the circuit visits a quirky course at altitude in Boise and many other places that the PGA Tour does not, the likes of Utah, Nebraska, Kansas and Missouri. We're in the latter this week for the AdventHealth Championship at Blue Hills and there can be no doubt whatsoever where this tournament slots in. For the bigger hitters on the circuit, it is one of two golden opportunities during the first half of the season, the other having come just a couple of weeks ago at the Suncoast Classic. That event reminded us that golf doesn't always follow the script: it was won by a player who relies on hitting fairways rather than bombs. Still, order should be restored this week. Blue Hills is where Cameron Young won the first of his back-to-back titles in 2021 and he's since established himself among the top one percent in terms of distance off the tee. A year later, Trevor Cone beat Taylor Montgomery and MJ Daffue. All of them ended the season ranked inside the top 15 in driving distance and Cone currently lies fifth in the equivalent PGA Tour standings, two places behind Young, Daffue and Montgomery not far behind. This chunky par 72 is no picnic and ranked among the hardest courses on the Korn Ferry Tour last season, one of just four with over-par scoring averages. Perhaps that's why distance has been such an advantage, because three of the four par-fives simply must be taken advantage of and the other is a beast. One way or another the very longest drivers in this field are at a big advantage and I just prefer ALEJANDRO TOSTI to Chris Gotterup at the head of the betting. CLICK HERE to back Tosti with Sky Bet Tosti brings recent PGA Tour form to the table having finished 10th behind the likes of Tony Finau and Jon Rahm in Mexico, showcasing his driving prowess both there and at Quail Hollow subsequently, where he ranked sixth in strokes-gained off-the-tee.

- Hit putts with stick as a boy

- Came to the U.S. with seven clubs

- Nearly died in college after contracting encephalitis

- named All-American @FloridaGators

- @SEC champion



Argentinian Alejandro Tosti can par his last two holes to make the cut in his #WebTour debut. pic.twitter.com/UmpAfItFj5 — Korn Ferry Tour (@KornFerryTour) July 14, 2018

At this level he'd produced four top-25s in succession prior to the rise in grade, including 22nd at the aforementioned Suncoast Classic, and his rookie season is beginning to gather pace. If he does get himself a card, perhaps he'll go on to prove that his strong, long game is better served by the PGA Tour but he's more than capable of winning at this level along the way. "I've been playing really good for a long time," was his verdict in Mexico, where he spoke about how sure he is that he belongs at that level, and he should return to the Korn Ferry Tour believing that he's among the players to beat. A world-class amateur before turning professional, Florida resident Tosti was outstanding on the LatinoAmerica Tour last season, and with proven winning form both there and at mini-tour level together with his recent exploits in much better company, that's certainly how I see things. Tosti is long off the tee but KEVIN DOUGHERTY is longer still and this must be a good chance for him to capitalise on a strong start to the season. CLICK HERE to back Dougherty with Sky Bet Dougherty has been around a while now and is well-established as one of the biggest hitters on the circuit, but he's been stuck on the Korn Ferry Tour for five seasons having failed to convert his winning chances and generally lacked consistency. This is his strongest start to a season since 2018, however, with three top-10s in eight, and fifth place at the Suncoast Classic was eye-catching with this in mind. His record there previously wasn't up to much but, like Blue Hills, it's a good fit on paper; he held the lead on his own after rounds two and three but was swamped on Sunday. Dougherty has only played this course once and finished 38th when he arrived on the back of a quiet run of form and played poorly for months thereafter, enough to suggest that he should be full of confidence teeing it up here again with 25 solid rounds behind him since missing the cut on his first start in four months back in January. There's obviously a nagging concern over his lack of silverware but a course like this will always provide him with his best opportunities. In terms of potential there aren't many more exciting than JOE HIGHSMITH and unlike the raw Coody twins, he's shown a pleasing consistency since embarking upon his professional career. CLICK HERE to back Highsmith with Sky Bet Highsmith's only missed cuts so far have been in the US Open and the Barracuda Championship, the latter only narrowly, and he was a consistent contender on the Canadian Tour where he lost a play-off on his first start among the paid ranks. It's little wonder then that he's quickly got to grips with life on the Korn Ferry Tour, making all eight cuts so far, and though he's contended only once, this tougher test ought to suit a player who ranks first in ball-striking, fifth in greens, and whose strong driving is a blend of distance and accuracy.