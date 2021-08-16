Sporting Life
The stage is set for the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits
The stage is set for the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits

2020 Ryder Cup: List of matches plus schedule of play, live latest score and results

By Sporting Life
16:54 · THU September 23, 2021

Keep across the Ryder Cup with pairings, matches and schedule information, plus TV details, all the results as they happen, and the latest score.

Latest score: USA 0-0 Europe

Schedule of play & results

  • All times BST; local time is BST -5hrs

Friday September 24

Day one foursomes (announcement expected 2245 BST)

  • 1305:
  • 1321:
  • 1337:
  • 1353:

Day one fourballs

  • 1810:
  • 1826:
  • 1842:
  • 1858:

Saturday September 25

Day two foursomes

  • 1305:
  • 1321:
  • 1337:
  • 1353:

Day two fourballs

  • 1810:
  • 1826:
  • 1842:
  • 1858:

Sunday September 26

Singles

  • 1704:
  • 1715:
  • 1726:
  • 1737:
  • 1748:
  • 1759:
  • 1810:
  • 1821:
  • 1832:
  • 1843:
  • 1854:
  • 1905:

Teams

USA

Captain: Steve Stricker

Team USA records in the Ryder Cup
  • Justin Thomas
  • Jordan Spieth
  • Xander Schauffele
  • Patrick Cantlay
  • Dustin Johnson
  • Collin Morikawa
  • Bryson DeChambeau
  • Scottie Scheffler
  • Brooks Koepka
  • Tony Finau
  • Daniel Berger
  • Harris English

Europe

Captain: Padraig Harrington

Team Europe records in the Ryder Cup
  • Jon Rahm
  • Rory McIlroy
  • Viktor Hovland
  • Tommy Fleetwood
  • Tyrrell Hatton
  • Paul Casey
  • Shane Lowry
  • Matthew Fitzpatrick
  • Sergio Garcia
  • Lee Westwood
  • Ian Poulter
  • Bernd Wiesberger

TV and radio coverage

Sky Sports Golf (channel 405)

Friday

  • 1100-1245: Live build-up
  • 1245-0030: Live coverage

Saturday

  • 0800-1100: Ryder Cup Brunch
  • 1100-1245: Live build-up
  • 1245-0030: Live coverage

Sunday

  • 1100-1400: Ryder Cup Brunch
  • 1400-1645: Live build-up
  • 1645-0100: Live coverage

BBC Radio 5 Live

  • Live coverage from 1800 on Friday and Saturday, and 1820 on Sunday
  • Earlier live coverage on 5 Live Sports Extra at 1230 on Friday and 1300 on Saturday

Best bets for the Ryder Cup are now available via our guide

