Keep across the Ryder Cup with pairings, matches and schedule information, plus TV details, all the results as they happen, and the latest score.
Latest score: USA 0-0 Europe
Schedule of play & results
- All times BST; local time is BST -5hrs
Friday September 24
Day one foursomes (announcement expected 2245 BST)
Day one fourballs
Saturday September 25
Day two foursomes
Day two fourballs
Sunday September 26
Singles
- 1704:
- 1715:
- 1726:
- 1737:
- 1748:
- 1759:
- 1810:
- 1821:
- 1832:
- 1843:
- 1854:
- 1905:
Teams
USA
Captain: Steve Stricker
- Justin Thomas
- Jordan Spieth
- Xander Schauffele
- Patrick Cantlay
- Dustin Johnson
- Collin Morikawa
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Scottie Scheffler
- Brooks Koepka
- Tony Finau
- Daniel Berger
- Harris English
Europe
Captain: Padraig Harrington
- Jon Rahm
- Rory McIlroy
- Viktor Hovland
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Paul Casey
- Shane Lowry
- Matthew Fitzpatrick
- Sergio Garcia
- Lee Westwood
- Ian Poulter
- Bernd Wiesberger
TV and radio coverage
Sky Sports Golf (channel 405)
Friday
- 1100-1245: Live build-up
- 1245-0030: Live coverage
Saturday
- 0800-1100: Ryder Cup Brunch
- 1100-1245: Live build-up
- 1245-0030: Live coverage
Sunday
- 1100-1400: Ryder Cup Brunch
- 1400-1645: Live build-up
- 1645-0100: Live coverage
BBC Radio 5 Live
- Live coverage from 1800 on Friday and Saturday, and 1820 on Sunday
- Earlier live coverage on 5 Live Sports Extra at 1230 on Friday and 1300 on Saturday