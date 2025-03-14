York Ebor Festival Day 4 Free Bets & Offers!

York Ebor Festival Day 4 Betting Offers: Free Bets, Ebor Handicap Tips & Final Day Specials

The York Ebor Festival reaches its grand finale on Day 4, with Saturday showcasing the richest Flat handicap in Europe – the Ebor Handicap. The closing day always attracts huge betting interest, making it the perfect chance to secure the best York Ebor betting offers and take advantage of the many Horse Racing Free Bets available.

Whether you’re a casual punter or a seasoned bettor, Day 4 offers a packed schedule of quality races and exclusive promotions. This is the day when bookmakers such as Sky Bet, Betfair, and Paddy Power roll out some great racing offers!.

Huge Sky Bet Racing Offer - Get £50 in Free Racing Bets when you bet £10

Sky Bet a fan favourite across sports, with a user-friendly platform, regular price boosts and loads of extra places on offer helping you get added value on your bets.

Paddy Power Racing Offer - Get £30 In Free Bets when you place a £5 bet

Known for its money-back specials and daily price boosts, Paddy Power is a great place to find top prices and extra places on offer throughout the festival.

Betfair York Ebor Racing Offer - Get £30 in Free Bet Multiples when you bet £10

Whether you prefer the sportsbook or the exchange, Betfair offers flexibility and often better odds for sharper punters.

Spotlight on the Ebor Handicap

The Ebor Handicap is the centrepiece of the entire festival — and the richest Flat handicap in Europe. Run over one mile and six furlongs, it attracts a huge field, making it an incredibly competitive handicap attracting top talent.

From a bettor's perspective, the Ebor is ideal for using Horse Racing Free Bets. The large field often produces surprise winners, so free bets are a great way to back outsiders without staking your own money

York Ebor Day 4 Race Schedule

13:50 – Sky Bet Strensall Stakes (Group 3)

14:25 – Sky Bet Melrose Handicap (Heritage Handicap) (GBBPlus Race)

15:00 – Sky Bet City Of York Stakes (Group 1)

15:35 – Sky Bet Ebor Handicap (Heritage Handicap) (GBBPlus Race)

16:10 – Sky Bet Constantine Handicap (Heritage Handicap)

16:45 – Julia Graves Roses Stakes (Listed)

17:20 – Sky Bet Steve Birch Finale Handicap (Heritage Handicap) (GBBPlus Race)

York Ebor Best Bets and Tips

Head to our Free Horse Racing Tips Centre to get the latest insight from Matt Brocklebank and Ben Linfoot, as well as our daily Punting Pointers!

POLE STAR - 2.25 York

No shortage of chances in a typically competitive renewal. POLE STAR enhanced his form further when making it 3 wins from his last 4 starts at Yarmouth 4 weeks ago and he gets the narrow vote with further progress anticipated. Andrew Balding has won this twice since 2020 and holds strong claims again with low-mileage pair Tarriance and Fantasy World. Golden Handshake representing William Haggas and Novelista are just a couple of others to consider.

ROSALLION - 3.00 York

ROSALLION is dropping back to 7f for the first time since winning the Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere at Longchamp as a 2-y-o but he's the class act here and should have the race run to suit with several potential front runners in the field. Never So Brave has come on leaps and bounds for his new yard this season and looks ready for this level now. Smart French 3-y-o Maranoa Charlie is a fascinating contender but he's likely to face competition for the lead.

SHADOW DANCE - 3.35 York

Roger Varian and Silvestre De Sousa have combined for a few notable handicap wins this summer and SHADOW DANCE, a winner at this meeting in 2024, looks to have been plotted up for this. Second choice is Hipop de Loire, who was an eye-catching fifth last year and looks to have had his campaign geared around this race again.

Stressfree has a hold-up style which dictates that things need to drop right but he can go close off his mark if they do. Unexposed Majestic Warrior also makes the shortlist.