The Open Championship Preview & Free Bets

The Open Championship 2025 is set to captivate the world once again as golf’s most historic major returns to Royal Portrush Golf Club in Northern Ireland. From July 17–20, the finest golfers on the planet will compete for the iconic Claret Jug, with high drama, shifting weather, and links-style challenges on full display.

Best Betting Offers for the Open Championship

We’ve gathered the best welcome offers from our partners below, whether you're a new customer or a regular golf bettor, there’s something for everyone.

Paddy Power The Open Offer - Rory McIlroy to make the cut @ 40/1

Sky Bet The Open Offer - Rory McIlroy to make 1+ birdies in Round 1 @ 40/1

Sky Bet Golf Offer - Get £30 in Free Bets when you bet anything

Sky Bet a fan favourite across sports, with a user-friendly platform, wide range of markets, and regular price boosts helping you get added value on your bets.

Paddy Power Golf Offer - Get £30 In Free Bets when you place a £5 bet

Known for its money-back specials and daily price boosts, Paddy Power is a great place to find value ahead of matches. Expect special markets and fun promos tied to each round.

Betfair Golf Offer - Get £30 in Free Bet Multiples when you bet £10

Whether you prefer the sportsbook or the exchange, Betfair offers flexibility and often better odds for sharper punters. Look out for boosted multiples, free bets, and exchange-specific promos in advance of the biggest races.

Why Use These Bookmakers?

Each of our partners brings something different to the table:

Sky Bet – Clean interface, fast withdrawals, and frequent boosts.

Paddy Power – Competitive odds, quirky specials, and excellent Bet Builder function

Betfair – Ideal for value hunters with its exchange, plus strong in-fight coverage

Plus, all three offer secure platforms, mobile apps, and responsive customer service—so you can bet with confidence on any golf tournament.

A Historic Venue: Royal Portrush in the Spotlight

Royal Portrush, hosting The Open for only the third time in its storied history, last welcomed the championship in 2019—when local hero Shane Lowry triumphed in memorable fashion. Known for its rugged coastline, rolling dunes, and strategic bunkers, the Dunluce Links layout will test every facet of a player’s game. Course changes since 2019 have made it even more formidable, with tighter fairways and added length demanding both power and precision.

Who Are the 2025 Open Championship Favorites?

Heading into The Open Championship 2025, Scottie Scheffler, the world No. 1, leads the list of favorites. His consistency and ability to handle pressure make him a top contender on any course. Rory McIlroy, still in pursuit of his first major since 2014, will have a massive following at Portrush—especially given his Northern Irish roots. Past Open champions like Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth, and Collin Morikawa are also expected to make strong runs at the title.

Don’t count out rising stars such as Ludvig Åberg, Tom Kim, and Cameron Young, who have shown flashes of brilliance on the links.

Weather: A Classic Open Variable

As always, the unpredictable Northern Irish weather could play a major role. Gusty winds, rain squalls, and rapidly shifting conditions are trademarks of The Open. Players who can adapt and manage the elements—especially around the greens—will have a significant edge.

What’s at Stake at The Open 2025?

Beyond the prestige of hoisting the Claret Jug, the winner will secure a five-year exemption into all four majors, a massive purse, and a place in golf history. For fans, it's a rare chance to witness golf’s finest navigate one of the sport’s most iconic tests.

How to Watch The Open Championship 2025

Fans can follow every shot of The Open Championship 2025 via NBC Sports, Sky Sports Golf, and The R&A’s official website, which will provide live leaderboard updates, video highlights, and in-depth coverage throughout the tournament.

Open Championship Tips

Our resident golf expert Ben Coley has you covered with a full tiiping preview of the tournament - read here

Follow the rest of our tournament coverage here