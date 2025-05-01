Menu icon
All Free Bets

Punchestown Daily Offer: Get £30 in Free Bets when you bet £5 on the Champion Hurdle

paddypower logo
View the latest offer from Paddy Power

CLAIM PADDY POWER OFFER

The Punchestown Festival gets underway tomorrow and Paddy Power have you covered with a great sign-up offer on day 1.

They are offering new customers a sign-up bonus of £30 in free bets when you bet £5 on the Champion Hurdle at Punchestown.

The offer is strictly available for new customers and you can claim it right here.

Don't worry, if you already have a Paddy Power account you can visit our racing free bets page for more great welcome offers from the most trusted bookmakers.

 

How to claim:

  • Click this link to visit the Paddy Power offer page
  • Select 'Join here'
  • Follow the steps and fill in your details.
  • Deposit funds into your account 
  • Place a qualifying bet of £5 at odds EVS (2.0) or greater on the Champion Hurdle at Punchestown.

 

Offer terms and conditions:

  • New customers only
  • Bet odds must be 1/1 or greater
  • Stake must be at least £5 on the Punchestown Champion Hurdle (6:40pm) on Day 3 of the Punchestown Festival, Friday 2nd May 2025
  • Free Bets are awarded on qualifying bet settlement
  • Free bets as part of this offer are valid for 30 days after they have been awarded.
  • Unsettled or voided bets will not count towards this promotion.
  • Cashed Out, Partially Cashed Out and Power Price bets will not count towards the promotion. If you place a qualifying bet and subsequently use Cash Out on the bet, you will no longer be eligible for the promotion.
  • Free bet stakes are not returned with winnings.
  • Best odds guaranteed does not apply to bets placed with a free bet, or partial free bet.
  • Bets placed using free bets as the stake (in part or in full) will not qualify for this offer.
  • Sign up offers are limited to one per person, family, household address, email address, and shared computer. We reserve the right to withdraw the availability of free bet offers to any customers.
  • Deposits made with e-wallets including Skrill, Paysafe, PayPal and Neteller will NOT count towards this promotion. Only Debit Cards or Apple Pay are eligible.
  • Customers registering through this offer are not eligible for any other sign-up promotion.
  • The offer excludes the following bet types: Canadian, Goliath, Heinz, Lucky 15, Lucky 31, Lucky 63, Patent, Super Heinz, Trixie & Yankee.
  • Free Bets can be used on any horse racing or football market
  • Free Bet rewards are valid for 30 days
  • Only deposits via Debit Cards and Apple Pay will qualify
  • You must be 18+ to qualify
  • Please Gamble Responsibly

 

Why choose Paddy Power?

  • Excellent user experience for mobile app users
  • Range of markets
  • Cash out option available
  • Brand new Free to Play game
  • Paddy's rewards scheme

 

How to use the £30 free bets:

Check out our Racing Tips Centre where our Sporting Life experts will have you covered throughout the week, as well as our Festival preview with Patrick Mullins! 

You can also get a daily preview from Champion Trainer, Willie Mullins, for all his runners. Check out Friday's preview here

Festival tips:

Naturally Nimble - 19:20 - Uniquely Novice Hurdle

This represents a drop in grade for NATURALLY NIMBLE who wasn't at his best in a Grade 1 at Aintree last month but can get back on track with cheekpieces fitted for the first-time. Fellow class dropper Runcok won over this C&D on penultimate start and looks a big threat for the imperious Mullins team, while British challenger Khrisma is open to improvement on just her second start over hurdles. Sine Qua Non shaped well in a bumper on Rules debut and deserves an honourable mention on hurdles bow.

Punchestown Festival preview

The penultimate day of the Punchestown Festival is still jam-packed with competitive handicaps and top-class Graded action. The close to the Irish jumps season has certainly delivered for fans with Galopin Des Champs refinding his winning ways in dominant fashion and Marine Nationale securing an impressive Champion Chase double.

The Boodles Champion Hurdle (Grade 1) headlines the Friday action and all eyes will be on Constitution Hill after he followed up his Cheltenham fall with another fall at Aintree. With James Bowen taking over the ride many are wondering if the once bullet-proof Constitution Hill can bounce back to his impressive best.

 

Punchestown Schedule - Day Four
Here is the card for the fourth day of the Punchestown Festival
15:40 - Stanley Asphalt Hunters Chase For The Bishopscourt Cup
16:15 - Event Power Champion Hunters Chase
16:50 - Hanlon Concrete Irish EBF Glencarraig Lady Francis Flood Mares Chase (Grade 2)
17:25 - QuinnBet Novice Handicap Chase (Listed)
18:05 - Alanna Homes Champion Novice Hurdle (Grade 1)
18:40 - Boodles Champion Hurdle (Grade 1)
19:10 - Uniquely Novice Hurdle
 
19:40 - Overlander Flat Race

