Willie Mullins Punchestown Wednesday runners: Horse-by-horse guide

Galopin Des Champs among our star columnist's team for day two of the Punchestown Festival. Check out the full horse-by-horse guide.

15:05 Ellis Mor

This is a horse who belonged to Peter Foxe, one of the great characters of Irish racing, who sadly passed away recently. He had promised me this horse. Unfortunately, he won’t be there to see it, but it will be a great family day out and let’s hope he puts up a good show. 15:40 Got Glory

This mare's form figures wouldn’t be encouraging but the fact the champion jockey has elected to ride her with all those letters next to her name is. She looks like a winner without a penalty on her Clonmel run and it’s a tip in itself that Paul has put his hand up to ride her with Jasmin De Vaux and Galopin Des Champs to follow later on the card. 15:40 Kaid D'authie

I think this trip will be a little short for him, he’ll be much better when he goes out over further and sees a fence. But his homework earlier in the year certainly would leave you to believe he’d be good enough to be competitive in a race like this.

16:15 Argento Boy

He’s disappointed me since winning at this track in February but might be keeping his best runs for Punchestown. Looking at his form, you’d prefer to watch him but it might be a case of horses for courses. 16:15 Jarrive De Mee

I think this track will suit him but he might need a career best to win it. His freshness could count for a lot, he’s well able to jump and is unexposed. 16:15 Jasmin De Vaux

He’s improving all the time and this will be a faster-run race, especially with the temperatures that are forecast for the week. But his Cheltenham form is there for all to see, it stands up and he is improving so must have every chance. 16:15 Luckinthecity

I think he’s a better spring/summer-ground horse. We gave him a little break but this does look a step up in class for him. He might be best watched and look out for him when he heads back down the country in the new season. 16:50 Copacabana

Patrick rides but I think he’s more of a winter-ground horse. Indeed, we’ll look at the ground on the day as he’s a big, chasing type, but he has gears as well. 16:50 Bambino Fever

I’ve left Jody on her, who could take her off after Cheltenham even though my son tried his best! She looks the one and likes the track as well having been very impressive there on her first day out. I think she’ll like the ground. 17:30 Galopin Des Champs

It’s probably not his favourite track but it’s the big race of the week and he deserves to have his chance in it. Even though there are only four runners I’m sure every horse will have their supporters and it’s going to be one of the races of the meeting.

18:05 Adamantly Chosen

He’s had a busy season. This is his trip and he’ll love the drying ground and the sun on his back but I don’t think he’ll have too many supporters other than his owners and their friends. 18:05 Blue Lord

With Paul riding and cheekpieces on for the first time, he could be the pick of ours. He’s a Grade One winner and his form over the trip is encouraging. We’ll ignore his last run at Aintree, and I think he has every chance with Paul and the addition of cheekpieces on this ground. 18:05 James Du Berlais

He always runs a cracker and gives everyone a run for their money but sometimes he just doesn’t’ get home after jumping so well through the race. He’ll always give a great account of himself though and you can’t discount him. 18:35 Future Prospect