Willie Mullins Punchestown Wednesday runners: Horse-by-horse guide

Galopin Des Champs among our star columnist's team for day two of the Punchestown Festival. Check out the full horse-by-horse guide.
15:05 Ellis Mor
This is a horse who belonged to Peter Foxe, one of the great characters of Irish racing, who sadly passed away recently. He had promised me this horse. Unfortunately, he won’t be there to see it, but it will be a great family day out and let’s hope he puts up a good show.
15:40 Got Glory
This mare's form figures wouldn’t be encouraging but the fact the champion jockey has elected to ride her with all those letters next to her name is. She looks like a winner without a penalty on her Clonmel run and it’s a tip in itself that Paul has put his hand up to ride her with Jasmin De Vaux and Galopin Des Champs to follow later on the card.
15:40 Kaid D'authie
I think this trip will be a little short for him, he’ll be much better when he goes out over further and sees a fence. But his homework earlier in the year certainly would leave you to believe he’d be good enough to be competitive in a race like this.
16:15 Argento Boy
He’s disappointed me since winning at this track in February but might be keeping his best runs for Punchestown. Looking at his form, you’d prefer to watch him but it might be a case of horses for courses.
16:15 Jarrive De Mee
I think this track will suit him but he might need a career best to win it. His freshness could count for a lot, he’s well able to jump and is unexposed.
16:15 Jasmin De Vaux
He’s improving all the time and this will be a faster-run race, especially with the temperatures that are forecast for the week. But his Cheltenham form is there for all to see, it stands up and he is improving so must have every chance.
16:15 Luckinthecity
I think he’s a better spring/summer-ground horse. We gave him a little break but this does look a step up in class for him. He might be best watched and look out for him when he heads back down the country in the new season.
16:50 Copacabana
Patrick rides but I think he’s more of a winter-ground horse. Indeed, we’ll look at the ground on the day as he’s a big, chasing type, but he has gears as well.
16:50 Bambino Fever
I’ve left Jody on her, who could take her off after Cheltenham even though my son tried his best! She looks the one and likes the track as well having been very impressive there on her first day out. I think she’ll like the ground.
17:30 Galopin Des Champs
It’s probably not his favourite track but it’s the big race of the week and he deserves to have his chance in it. Even though there are only four runners I’m sure every horse will have their supporters and it’s going to be one of the races of the meeting.
18:05 Adamantly Chosen
He’s had a busy season. This is his trip and he’ll love the drying ground and the sun on his back but I don’t think he’ll have too many supporters other than his owners and their friends.
18:05 Blue Lord
With Paul riding and cheekpieces on for the first time, he could be the pick of ours. He’s a Grade One winner and his form over the trip is encouraging. We’ll ignore his last run at Aintree, and I think he has every chance with Paul and the addition of cheekpieces on this ground.
18:05 James Du Berlais
He always runs a cracker and gives everyone a run for their money but sometimes he just doesn’t’ get home after jumping so well through the race. He’ll always give a great account of himself though and you can’t discount him.
18:35 Future Prospect
She obviously has loads of talent but threw away her chance before the race at Leopardstown two starts ago and when she learns to settle and race, I think she’s going to be a proper prospect. It might take hurdles in front of her to settle her down though. She seems to have enough speed and the engine but uses both at the wrong time in a race and makes like difficult for the jockey.
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.