All Free Bets
Get the latest European Super Cup free bet offers and promotions for Tottenham vs PSG. Find kick-off times, where to watch, match preview, and the best football betting offers.

European Super Cup Free Bet Offers: Tottenham vs PSG

betfair logo
View the latest offer from Betfair

European Super Cup Betting Offers and Match Preview

Get ready for a thrilling showdown as Tottenham Hotspur take on Paris Saint-Germain in the 2025 European Super Cup. Tottenham ended their 17 year trophy drought with victory in the Europa League over Manchester United last season. Meanwhile PSG were one of the best teams in Europe last season, giving their fans a long sought after Champions League trophy.

Whether you’re a Spurs fan, backing PSG’s star-studded squad, or just excited for the first taste of European football this season, it is set up to be a fantastic match with both teams out to land more silverware.

Betfair European Super Cup Offer - Over 0.5 Goals Scored (90 minutes only) at 50/1!

Betfair European Super Cup Offer - Over 0.5 Goals Scored at 50/1

Claim Offer

Why Choose Betfair?

  • Acces to the Betfair Exchange, a betting exchange model allowing peer-to-peer wagering
  • Regular free bet offers and enhanced odds for big football games
  • Comprehensive live streaming and stats to inform your bets

Paddy Power European Super Cup Football Offer - Get £50 in Free Bets to Use on Bet Builders When You Place a £10 Bet Builder 

Paddy Power new customer offer, bet £10 and Get £50 in bet builder free bets

Claim Offer

Why Choose Paddy Power?

  • Generous sign-up bonuses with easy qualifying terms
  • Innovative bet boosts and price enhancements on football matches
  • Popular cash-out feature for greater betting control

Sky Bet European Super Cup Football BuildABet Offer - Get £50 in Free Bets to Use on BuildABets When You Place a £10 BuildABet 

Claim Offer

Why Choose Sky Bet?

  • User-friendly app and website ideal for live in-play betting
  • Popular Acca Freeze features lets you freeze results in play
  • Competitive odds on European football markets
  • Regular free bet promotions tailored to major football events

Betfair European Super Cup Football Offer - Get £50 in Free Bet Builders When You Bet £10 On Sportsbook

Betfair New Customer Offer - Get £50 in Free Bet Builders When You Bet £10 On Sportsbook

Claim Offer

Sky Bet European Super Cup Acca Offer - Get £50 in Free Acca Bets When You Place a £10 Acca (5+ Legs)

Sky Bet Offer, Get £50 in free acca bets when you place a £10 acca. New customer offer

Claim Offer

European Super Cup 2025: Key Information

  • Date – Wednesday 13th August 2025
  • UK Kick-Off Time – 20:00
  • Venue – Stadio Friulu (Udinese's Stadium), Udine
  • Where To Watch – TNT Sports and Discovery+

Match Preview and Best Bets

Newly appointed Tottenham manager, Thomas Frank, has a tough task ahead of him as he takes on the reigning Champions League winners, PSG. His task isn't helped by 10 of the last 11 Super Cup winners coming from the Champions Leaguie. Take a look at Jake Osgathorpe's best bets or read his full match preview!

  • 1.5pts – Under 4.5 cards in 90 minutes at 10/11 – The referee tends to keep card counts low, and neither side is expected to play in a particularly aggressive or ill-tempered manner.
  • 0.5pts – Tottenham to win on penlaties at 17/2 – Spurs are overpriced in the market, and while unlikely to win in normal time, they could take it to a shootout where it becomes a coin-flip
  • 0.5pts – PSG to win on penalties at 15/2 – A tight game could reach penalties, so backing both teams in the shootout market covers that scenario at better odds than a draw bet.

You can also head to our Football Tips Centre for the latest football tips ahead of the Premier League start this weekend!

SAFER GAMBLING NOTICE

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

