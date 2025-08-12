UEFA Super Cup tips: PSG vs Tottenham predictions and best bets

Football betting tips: UEFA Super Cup 1.5pts Under 3.5 cards in 90 minutes at 10/11 (General) 0.5pt Tottenham to win on penalties at 17/2 (bet365) 0.5pt PSG to win on penalties at 15/2 (bet365) *All bets in 90 minutes

Kick-off time: Wednesday, 20:00 BST TV channel: TNT Sports 1 Live odds, form and stats

It doesn't get much tougher for Thomas Frank's first proper game as Tottenham boss. The European champions in the UEFA Super Cup. A big spectacle for everyone to see.

It could be embarrassing, or it could lay the foundation for people to take the reigning Europa League champions seriously. Either way, it's going to be an uphill battle. The Champions League winner has won the Super Cup on all of the last six occasions, and 10 of the last 11. Spurs do have a potential fitness advantage after having the summer off, compared to PSG's gruelling run to the Club World Cup final in the heat of the US, so i'm not writing them off. But, we just haven't seen anywhere near enough of them under Frank to make a pro-Spurs play. They did tempt me at 6/1 though. That's a big price for a one-off game at a neutral venue, but I just don't know if they'll create enough.

New Tottenham manager Thomas Frank

What are the best bets To be honest, most of these recent Super Cup's have felt like a pre-season friendly for both sides, being played at a slow pace. That has resulted in a dearth of both goals and cards. All of the last six editions have gone Under 2.5 Goals, while four of the last six have gone UNDER 3.5 CARDS and that's the first bet of this preview. A slower pace means less snapping into tackles, which means less fouls, while the referees have generally been more lenient in these showpieces. Last season's showdown between Real Madrid and Atalanta saw four cards, but the previous three all had low card counts, and the referee appointment here is pleasing.

Referee Joao Pinheiro

Joao Pinheiro is the man with the whistle and he averaged 4.06 cards across all competitions last season, but in his 10 European outings his average dropped to just 3.1. Thomas Frank's Brentford side were a low-card team last season, collecting just 1.63 per game. PSG's Champions League games saw just 3.16 cards per game last season too. Value in the distance Now, stay with me here. I think there is a good chance that this game goes the distance. I've already said I think Spurs are overpriced but can't see them winning in 90 minutes, but instead of backing them in the double chance market at 15/8, we can get more value by splitting smaller stakes on PSG TO WIN ON PENALTIES and TOTTENHAM TO WIN ON PENALTIES at 15/2 and 17/2 respectively. This looks a great avenue for a number of reasons, the main one being that there will be no extra-time played should the game end all square, it'll be straight to penalties. The second reason is that I think Frank will have his side set up in a very disciplined fashion, and that could lead to another low-scoring edition of this final, which in turn brings the draw into play.

Luis Enrique's side have only been back in training for a week