Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
football icon|
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
News
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
football icon|
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
News
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Elation for Spurs as they win the Europa League
Elation for Spurs as they win the Europa League

Ange Postecoglou delivers promised trophy as Spurs win Europa League final 1-0 vs Man Utd

By Sporting Life
Football
Wed May 21, 2025 · 3h ago

Tottenham ended their 17-year wait for silverware by beating Manchester United 1-0 in the Europa League final as Ange Postecoglou delivered the trophy he promised.

The under-fire Spurs boss had declared right back in August that 'usually in my second season, I win things', a comment which drew derision throughout a miserable Premier League campaign which currently finds them 17th in the standings.

But thanks to Brennan Johnson's bundled finish just before half-time in a game which lacked fluidity and saw both sides struggle to create chances, Spurs end the season with a major trophy and a Champions League place.

"I'm so happy right now," said Johnson, who got the faintest of touches to put his side ahead in what proved to be the only goal of the game.

"This season hasn't been good at all but I swear, not one of us players right now cares about that. This is what it's all about.

"This club hasn't won a trophy for 17 years, honestly, this is what it means. It means so much. All the fans get battered, we get battered, for not winning a trophy. We got it done."

United, themselves 16th in the Premier League, came into the game as favourites and had more than 70% of possession, but it took until a late Luke Shaw header for them to properly test Spurs keeper Vicario, although Micky van de Ven had earlier produced an acrobatic clearance off the line to deny Rasmus Hojlund.

Spurs defended superbly from the moment they took the lead and while Shaw's attempt was close to forcing extra-time, in the end United simply hadn't done enough to merit anything other than defeat.

It leaves them without European football next season as Spurs instead return to the Champions League, whether that's with or without the manager who delivered on his promise.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Join for Free
Image of stables faded in a gold gradientGet exclusive Willie Mullins insight, plus access to premium articles, expert tips and Timeform data, plus more...
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefits

FOOTBALL TIPS