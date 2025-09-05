Menu icon
Get the latest England vs Andorra free bets, and betting offers from Paddy Power, Sky Bet, and Betfair.

England vs Andorra: Free Bets, Preview, and Betting Offers

The England national team is back in action on Saturday as they take on Andorra in World Cup Qualifying. On paper, it should be a straightforward contest for Thomas Tuchel’s side, but England only narrowly beat Andorra in the Three Lions’ last international break.

No matter if you are backing England to get back to their best or fancy an upset, check out our best betting offers and free bets below!

Best England Free Bets and Betting Offers

Sky Bet England vs Andorra Offer - England to win at 50/1!

Paddy Power England vs Andorra Offer - Get £30 In Free Bets when you place a £5 bet

Known for its money-back specials and daily price boosts, Paddy Power is a great place to find value ahead of matches. 

Betfair England vs Andorra Offer - Get £30 in Free Bet Multiples when you bet £10

Sky Bet England vs Andorra Offer - Get £30 in Free Bets when you bet anything

Sky Bet a fan favourite across sports, with a user-friendly platform, wide range of markets, and regular price boosts helping you get added value on your bets.

Whether you prefer the sportsbook or the exchange, Betfair offers flexibility and often better odds for sharper punters. 

Why Use These Bookmakers?

Each of our partners brings something different to the table:

  • Sky Bet – Sky Bet Club, fast withdrawals, and frequent boosts.
  • Paddy Power – Competitive odds, quirky specials, and excellent Bet Builder function
  • Betfair – Ideal for value hunters with its exchange, plus strong in-fight coverage

Match Preview: England vs Andorra

England delivered one of their most underwhelming displays when they narrowly beat Andorra 1-0 back in June. Tuchel’s side will be looking for a significant improvement but are marred with injury to several key players, including Bukayo Saka, Jude Bellingham and Cole Palmer. Saturday’s opponents may not be as simple as it looks on paper.

Andorra are expected to aim to frustrate with a defence-first approach and, with so many of England’s creative powerhouses sidelined, there is always the potential for a painful 0-0 draw.

England vs Andorra Betting Tips

You can read our full England vs Andorra betting preview for a full breakdown of the match and predicted line-ups.

1pt Harry Kane to score 2+ goals at 6/4

England captain Harry Kane is likely the first name on the teamsheet and has found the net in all four of Tuchel’s matches in charge – he’s also scored 2+ goals on 11 occasions. There is another good chance to capitalise against a weaker opponent on Saturday.

1pt Declan Rice to score anytime at 3/1

Declan Rice has emerged as a serious goal threat since joining Arsenal two years ago. He has netted 16 goals and provided a further 22 assists since joining the Gunners and that’s translated to his international game too.

1pt Declan Rice 1+ assists at 14/5

With England likely to have a lot of possession, Rice should play a significant role. Backing him to get an assist is another favourable selection.

SAFER GAMBLING NOTICE

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

