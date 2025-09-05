England vs Andorra tips, predictions and preview

Football betting tips: World Cup qualifying 1pt Harry Kane to score 2+ goals at 6/4 (Ladbrokes, Coral) 1pt Declan Rice to score anytime at 3/1 (Ladbrokes, Coral) 1pt Declan Rice 1+ assists at 14/5 (Betway) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off: Saturday, 17:00 BST TV: ITV1 Live odds, form and stats

It can't possibly be any worse than last time can it? An appalling England delivered one of the most underwhelming displays in Three Lions history to win 1-0 against Andorra back in June, so bad it'll likely soon be completely forgotten rather than ever claim a place alongside cult hero computer salesman Davide Gualtieri's eighth-second strike for San Marino back in 1993.

At least that goal triggered a Three Lions fightback that ultimately saw Graham Taylor's side win 7-1; Thomas Tuchel's team have only managed to find the net that many times across his four staccato matches at the helm. Not only did Tuchel's men painfully struggle to break down an opponent whose 80,000-strong population would just about sneak them into the top 100 most populous towns in England - sliding between Scunthorpe and Bury if you're interested - they also came perilously close to conceding on the counter attack on several occasions. In the players' defence, they weren't helped by an utterly baffling team selection that surely won't be repeated at Villa Park on Saturday, as England once again up sticks from their usual home as concert season takes centre stage, just as it did for their summer shellacking by Senegal at the City Ground last time out. Coldplay at Wembley sounds a lot more entertaining than this aberration of an international fixture. Andorra were never meant to cause England trouble, and second time around I don't suspect they will.

England squad Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), James Trafford (Man City), Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace). Defenders: Reece James (Chelsea), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), John Stones (Man City), Dan Burn (Newcastle), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Myles Lewis-Skelly (Arsenal), Tino Livramento (Newcastle), Djed Spence (Tottenham), Jarell Quansah (Bayer Leverkusen). Midfielders: Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest), Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest), Jordan Henderson (Brentford), Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (AC Milan). Forwards: Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Eberechi Eze (Arsenal), Jarrod Bowen (West Ham), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle), Noni Madueke (Arsenal), Marcus Rashford (Barcelona, on loan from Man Utd), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa).

If there is one thing we've learned from Tuchel's short, thus far haphazard, tenure it is that we really do not know who will be in the XI. His latest squad included further surprises, with Trent Alexander-Arnold left out and Elliot Anderson and Djed Spence included, before Adam Wharton's withdrawal saw Ruben Loftus-Cheek recalled almost seven years since his last England appearance. Given the level of uncertainty when it comes to the final XI, I'm focusing on two of the most likely starters for some goalscorer bets.

Captain HARRY KANE has found the net in all four of Tuchel's matches in charge to take his record England tally to 73 goals in 107 appearances. He has SCORED 2+ GOALS on 11 occasions, very often against minnows in qualifying. It's something he's already managed twice in four appearances for Bayern Munich this season; the 6/4 about him doing so against Andorra is worth taking.