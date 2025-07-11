Menu icon
Club World Cup Final Preview & Free Bets!

The eyes of the footballing world will be fixed on the FIFA Club World Cup Final 2025 as Chelsea face off against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in a mouth-watering clash between two European powerhouses. With global bragging rights and a major international trophy on the line, this final promises drama, flair, and football at its finest.

When and Where Is the Club World Cup Final 2025?

The final takes place on Sunday 13th July at the iconic MetLife Stadium, bringing together the kings of Europe and global football royalty. It's the first time these two heavyweights meet in a Club World Cup Final — and anticipation couldn’t be higher.

Best Betting Offers for the Club World Cup Final 

We’ve gathered the best welcome offers from our partners below, whether you're a new customer or a regular football bettor, there’s something for everyone.

Sky Bet Football Offer - Get £30 in Free Bets when you bet anything

Sky Bet a fan favourite across sports, with a user-friendly platform, wide range of markets, and regular price boosts helping you get added value on your bets.

Paddy Power Football Offer - Get £30 In Free Bets when you place a £5 bet

Known for its money-back specials and daily price boosts, Paddy Power is a great place to find value ahead of matches. Expect special markets and fun promos tied to each round.

Betfair Football Offer - Get £30 in Free Bet Multiples when you bet £10

Whether you prefer the sportsbook or the exchange, Betfair offers flexibility and often better odds for sharper punters. Look out for boosted multiples, free bets, and exchange-specific promos in advance of the biggest races.

Why Use These Bookmakers?

Each of our partners brings something different to the table:

  • Sky Bet – Clean interface, fast withdrawals, and frequent boosts.
  • Paddy Power – Competitive odds, quirky specials, and excellent Bet Builder function
  • Betfair – Ideal for value hunters with its exchange, plus strong in-fight coverage

Plus, all three offer secure platforms, mobile apps, and responsive customer service—so you can bet with confidence on any F1 race.

How to Watch Chelsea vs PSG – Club World Cup Final 2025

Fans can catch the final live on FIFA+, Sky Sports, beIN Sports, and streaming platforms worldwide. Kick-off is scheduled for [insert local time]. Don't miss this blockbuster!

Our Best Bets For the Club World Cup Final

1pt Ousmane Dembele to score anytime at 6/5 (Boylesports)

1pt PSG to win and Over 1.5 goals at 5/6 (Coral, Ladbrokes)

*Bets in 90 minutes

Click here to read our full best bets write up.

 

SAFER GAMBLING NOTICE

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

 

