Club World Cup Final Preview & Free Bets!

The eyes of the footballing world will be fixed on the FIFA Club World Cup Final 2025 as Chelsea face off against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in a mouth-watering clash between two European powerhouses. With global bragging rights and a major international trophy on the line, this final promises drama, flair, and football at its finest.

When and Where Is the Club World Cup Final 2025?

The final takes place on Sunday 13th July at the iconic MetLife Stadium, bringing together the kings of Europe and global football royalty. It's the first time these two heavyweights meet in a Club World Cup Final — and anticipation couldn’t be higher.

How to Watch Chelsea vs PSG – Club World Cup Final 2025

Fans can catch the final live on FIFA+, Sky Sports, beIN Sports, and streaming platforms worldwide. Kick-off is scheduled for [insert local time]. Don't miss this blockbuster!

Our Best Bets For the Club World Cup Final

1pt Ousmane Dembele to score anytime at 6/5 (Boylesports)

1pt PSG to win and Over 1.5 goals at 5/6 (Coral, Ladbrokes)

*Bets in 90 minutes

Click here to read our full best bets write up.