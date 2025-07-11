Club World Cup Final tips, predictions and best bets for Sunday July 13

Football betting tips: Club World Cup 1pt Ousmane Dembele to score anytime at 6/5 (Boylesports) 1pt PSG to win and Over 1.5 goals at 5/6 (Coral, Ladbrokes) *Bets in 90 minutes Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Chelsea vs PSG Kick-off: 20:00 BST, Sunday

TV: Channel 5 and DAZN

Live odds, form and stats PSG have dominated the Club World Cup from the first whistle and in the latter stages of the tournament have been able to welcome back OUSMANE DEMBELE. It’s almost like the Frenchman has never been away, scoring two goals and providing an assist as he’s helped guide his team to the final. The 28-year-old came off the bench with a point to prove against Bayern, firing three shots at goal, calmly placing the ball in the back of the net with a strong finish to see off the Germans. Despite news reports suggesting he wouldn’t start, Dembele featured for 60 minutes against Real Madrid - scoring and assisting inside 10 minutes to all-but put the game to bed, meaning Luis Enrique was able to take him off early and rest his star striker. He’ll be fit and ready to secure another major title on Sunday.

PSG - in their groove - are a different beast, and Enrique has been able to take Dembele to the next level. The Ballon d'Or favourite is surrounded by world class talent, but has proven over the last 12 months to be one of - if not - the best number nine in the world. Able to find space in dangerous areas and curl strikes from range, Chelsea will do incredibly well if they are to contain him. Enzo Maresca’s defence has shown on several occasions during the Club World Cup it isn’t quite bulletproof, and Dembele can once again write his headlines as he helps his team lift the Club World Cup. CLICK HERE to bet on Chelsea vs PSG with Sky Bet No stopping Parisiens PSG are odds-on to win the match within 90 minutes - and it’s hardly a surprise. Aside from their minor slip up in the group against Botafogo, the French outfit have been excellent. Wins to nil against Seattle Sounders, Atletico Madrid, Inter Miami, Bayern and Real Madrid have shown why they are simply the best team on the planet. But while they’ve kept five clean sheets out of a possible six, they’ve scored for fun - and Chelsea’s defence aren’t going to be ready to deal with their attack. PSG have scored 16 goals in their six matches - and on three separate occasions they have put four past their opponents.