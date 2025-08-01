Glorious Goodwood Racing Festival: Day 4 Betting Offers and Preview

Day 4 of Glorious Goodwood 2025 promises another thrilling afternoon of elite flat racing on the Sussex Downs, with high-stakes handicaps and Group action lighting up the card. As we head into the penultimate day of the Qatar Goodwood Festival, Friday offers punters a mix of top-class contests and betting value.

Whether you're backing a big favourite in the Goodwood Cup or searching for each-way value in the handicaps

Key Races on Day 4 at Goodwood

King George Qatar Stakes (Group 2)

The feature race on Friday is the King George Qatar Stakes, a fast-and-furious Group 2 sprint over 5 furlongs. Last year’s winner, Highfield Princess, set the standard, and this year’s renewal could see another clash between established stars and up-and-coming sprinters. Keep an eye on form horses from Royal Ascot like Big Evs and Regional, who thrive on quick ground and sharp tracks.

Bonhams Thoroughbred Stakes (Group 3)

This one-mile contest for 3-year-olds is a potential stepping stone to Group 1 company. Aidan O’Brien, Charlie Appleby, and John & Thady Gosden often field promising milers here, and 2025 should be no exception. Rosallion and Ghostwriter are two names that have been mentioned in early market talk.

Golden Mile Handicap

One of the biggest betting races of the week, the Golden Mile Handicap attracts a large, competitive field. Draw and track position are crucial, with low-drawn runners typically favoured. Look for horses with course form and a touch of class—recent winners have often been on the edge of pattern level.

Day 4 Goodwood Tips & Trends

Course Form: Goodwood is a specialist’s track. Horses with previous wins here are worth upgrading.

Draw Bias: The straight track can favour those drawn low in sprints; in the Golden Mile, an inside stall is often crucial.

Trainer Watch: Keep tabs on the likes of William Haggas, Richard Hannon, and Charlie Johnston—they consistently target this day.

Weather & Ground

The going is currently Good to Firm, with dry weather forecast heading into the weekend. Expect the ground to favour quick horses and front-runners unless there’s an overnight change.

Goodwood Day 4 Racing Tips

