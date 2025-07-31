Glorious Goodwood Racing Festival: Day 3 Betting Offers and Preview

Day Three of Glorious Goodwood 2025 – widely celebrated as Ladies’ Day – brings a perfect mix of style, high-class racing, and summer atmosphere to the Sussex Downs. As fashion meets fierce competition, Thursday's card is packed with Group-level talent and betting opportunities galore.

Goodwood Racing Festival Latest Free Bets & Offers

Looking to get the most value from your bets during the Glorious Goodwood Festival? We've rounded up the latest free bet offers, money-back specials, and enhanced odds promotions from top UK bookmakers including Sky Bet, Paddy Power, and Betfair.

Whether you're backing a big favourite in the Goodwood Cup or searching for each-way value in the handicaps, these exciting offers help you get the most out of day 1!

Sky Bet Racing Offer - Get £30 in Free Bets when you bet anything

Sky Bet a fan favourite across sports, with a user-friendly platform, regular price boosts and loads of extra places on offer helping you get added value on your bets.

Paddy Power Racing Offer - Get £30 In Free Bets when you place a £5 bet

Known for its money-back specials and daily price boosts, Paddy Power is a great place to find top prices and extra places on offer throughout the festival.

Betfair Racing Offer - Get £30 in Free Bet Multiples when you bet £10

Whether you prefer the sportsbook or the exchange, Betfair offers flexibility and often better odds for sharper punters.

Feature Race: The Group 1 Nassau Stakes

The headline act is the Group 1 Nassau Stakes, a prestigious 1m2f contest for fillies and mares. Past winners like Enable and Midday have cemented their legacy here, and this year’s renewal promises to be another thrilling battle, with top-class three-year-olds taking on older rivals.

Other Races to Watch

Richmond Stakes (Group 2) – A key sprint for two-year-olds that often throws up future stars.

Gordon Stakes (Group 3) – A traditional St Leger trial, offering clues to autumn’s staying contests.

Festival Stakes Handicap – Always a competitive betting heat for seasoned punters.

Ladies’ Day Style and Atmosphere

Beyond the racing, Ladies’ Day is a celebration of summer fashion. Expect vibrant dresses, elegant hats, and a buzzing social scene – all set against the stunning backdrop of the South Downs.

Goodwood Day 3 Racing Tips

The find our tips for day 3 of the Goodwood Festival head to our Free Racing Tips Centre. You can also get bonus tips from Matt Brocklebank's Value Bet using your Free Sporting Life Plus Account!.