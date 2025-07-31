Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
Sporting Life
Free BetsRacing Free BetsFootball Free BetsSports Free BetsGuides
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
All Free Bets
Get ready for day 3 of Glorious Goodwood with our best free bets and betting offers! Also take a look at our preview and race schedule.

Glorious Goodwood Racing Festival: Day 3 Betting Offers and Preview

skybet logo
View the latest offer from Sky Bet

Day Three of Glorious Goodwood 2025 – widely celebrated as Ladies’ Day – brings a perfect mix of style, high-class racing, and summer atmosphere to the Sussex Downs. As fashion meets fierce competition, Thursday's card is packed with Group-level talent and betting opportunities galore.

Goodwood Racing Festival Latest Free Bets & Offers

Looking to get the most value from your bets during the Glorious Goodwood Festival? We've rounded up the latest free bet offers, money-back specials, and enhanced odds promotions from top UK bookmakers including Sky Bet, Paddy Power, and Betfair.

Whether you're backing a big favourite in the Goodwood Cup or searching for each-way value in the handicaps, these exciting offers help you get the most out of day 1!

Sky Bet Racing Offer - Get £30 in Free Bets when you bet anything

Sky Bet Offer, get £30 in free bets when you place any bet

Claim Offer

Sky Bet a fan favourite across sports, with a user-friendly platform, regular price boosts and loads of extra places on offer helping you get added value on your bets.

Paddy Power Racing Offer - Get £30 In Free Bets when you place a £5 bet

Claim Offer

Known for its money-back specials and daily price boosts, Paddy Power is a great place to find top prices and extra places on offer throughout the festival.

Betfair Racing Offer - Get £30 in Free Bet Multiples when you bet £10

Claim Offer

Whether you prefer the sportsbook or the exchange, Betfair offers flexibility and often better odds for sharper punters. 

Feature Race: The Group 1 Nassau Stakes

The headline act is the Group 1 Nassau Stakes, a prestigious 1m2f contest for fillies and mares. Past winners like Enable and Midday have cemented their legacy here, and this year’s renewal promises to be another thrilling battle, with top-class three-year-olds taking on older rivals.

Other Races to Watch

 

  • Richmond Stakes (Group 2) – A key sprint for two-year-olds that often throws up future stars.

  • Gordon Stakes (Group 3) – A traditional St Leger trial, offering clues to autumn’s staying contests.

  • Festival Stakes Handicap – Always a competitive betting heat for seasoned punters.

Ladies’ Day Style and Atmosphere

Beyond the racing, Ladies’ Day is a celebration of summer fashion. Expect vibrant dresses, elegant hats, and a buzzing social scene – all set against the stunning backdrop of the South Downs.

Goodwood Day 3 Racing Tips

The find our tips for day 3 of the Goodwood Festival head to our Free Racing Tips Centre. You can also get bonus tips from Matt Brocklebank's Value Bet using your Free Sporting Life Plus Account!.

SAFER GAMBLING NOTICE

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Free Bets News

Sporting Life Plus sign up banner, with padlock and horse racing background.
Sign Up for Free!

The No.1 place for Sports Betting Insight, Data & Content.

  • Watch Race Replays
  • Follow & track your favourite horses, jockeys & trainers
  • Get premium insight from our experts
Get Ahead with Sporting Life
Featuring today's best sport from the UK and worldwide

Sporting Life is the complete sports fan's destination, offering in-depth editorial content, unrivalled sports data and insights, and informed betting tips – all under one roof. We're the UK's leading authority on Horse Racing, providing the most comprehensive Racecards and Fast Results for both domestic and international meets. Beyond the track, delve into Football's vast landscape, with Scores, Fixtures, and Expert Tips for leagues worldwide, including men's and women's competitions. While horse racing and football take centre stage, we also cover a range of other sports, including Golf, Snooker, Darts, Tennis, and Formula 1, ensuring you stay informed across the sporting spectrum.

Links

Browse our catalogue of sports free bets and betting offers.

Free Bets
Racing Free Bets
Football Free Bets
Sports Free Bets