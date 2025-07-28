Goodwood Racing Festival: Day 1 Betting Offers and Preview

Goodwood Racing Festival Latest Free Bets & Offers

What Is Glorious Goodwood?

The Qatar Goodwood Festival, or Glorious Goodwood, is a historic Flat Festival dating back over 200 years! It features some of the Flat calendar's most competitive Group 1 races and tricky handicaps.

The Goodwood festival has sometimes thrown up unpredictable weather and with the potential for more showers later in the week, it is shaping up to be another classic!

Goodwood Day 1 Racing Tips

Check out some of the free racing tips for day 1 of the Goodwood Festival, or head to our Free Racing Tips Centre for the latest tips. You can also get bonus tips from Matt Brocklebank's Value Bet using your Free Sporting Life Plus Account!

HUMIDITY - 1.55 Goodwood

Having changed hands privately on the back of a win in one of the warmest early-season maidens, HUMIDITY improved again when landing the Chesham at Royal Ascot, proving well suited by 7f. That is just about the best form on offer so he's selected to bring up the hat-trick. Zavateri and Do Or Do Not dominated the July Stakes at Newmarket and both command respect, but a bigger threat may emerge in the shape of Dorset.

JONQUIL - 2.30 Goodwood

Older horses have ruled the roost in this race in recent years, but JONQUIL is taken to follow in the footsteps of Sandrine, who bucked that trend when winning this for the Balding yard in 2023. Take away his latest effort at Royal Ascot where he was unsuited by the drop to 6f, and his claims look very solid indeed having split a couple of smart Ballydoyle colts in the French 2000 Guineas. The evergreen Kinross is greatly respected, while Lake Forest and Noble Champion are big players, too.

SCANDINAVIA - 3.05 Goodwood

SCANDINAVIA shot to near the head of the market for the St Leger after his dominant display in the Bahrain Trophy at Newmarket and, with a handy-weight-for-age allowance, he looks the value call over stablemate Illinois, who should find this test more suitable having been outstayed by Trawlerman in the Ascot Gold Cup. The exciting French Master has the profile of one who will develop into a leading Cup horse so needs considering, too.

Tuesday 29 July Goodwood Racing Schedule

13:20 – Coral Chesterfield Cup Handicap

13:55 – Coral Vintage Stakes (Group 2)

14:30 – HKJC World Pool Lennox Stakes (Group 2)

15:05 – Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup Stakes (Group 1)

15:45 – Coral Golden Rewards Shaker Handicap

16:20 – British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Stakes (Colts & Geldings)

16:55 – Ridgeview Fillies' Handicap

17:30 – World Pool Bet With The Tote EBF Fillies' Handicap

Day 1 – What to Watch Out For

Goodwood Cup – Aidan O'Brien’s Illinois teams with Ryan Moore despite stiff weight concessions, but Scandinavia is shaping up as a major contender too.

Lennox Stakes – Three-year-olds lead the charge: Jonquil is favoured based on his French 2000 Guineas form, while Noble Champion performed impressively in the Jersey Stakes at Royal Ascot, who will come out on top in this competitive race!