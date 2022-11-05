We round up the Premier League action in a less traditional fashion, delivering the xG (expected goals) scoreline, an Infogol fairness rating and noteworthy data points.
Leeds came from behind to secure a remarkable 4-3 victory over Bournemouth at Elland Road.
The Whites had taken the lead in the opening few minutes from the penalty spot, but they found themselves behind less than 20 minutes later thanks to efforts from Marcus Tavernier and Philip Billing.
Dominic Solanke's second-half effort looked like it may have wrapped up the result, but Leeds fought back led by substitute Sam Greenwood.
The midfielder found the back of the net with a strike from distance, before his corner was converted by captain Liam Cooper.
With 84 minutes on the clock, Crysencio Summerville - who was the hero in last week's win over Liverpool at Anfield - struck again to give the home side all three points.
It means that Leeds have returned above 2.00 xG in each of their last three home games, although this was the only one they have won during that period.
Manchester City needed a late penalty to gain victory over Fulham at the Etihad.
Julian Alvarez's early goal looked like the match would go according to script, but the visitors proved a much tougher test than Pep Guardiola would have expected.
Joao Cancelo was given a straight red inside the opening half hour, piling further misery on fantasy football players after Erling Haaland and Phil Foden were both benched, with Andreas Pereira converting the resulting penalty.
Haaland came off the bench in the second-half, and thought he'd netted a winner before VAR ruled it out for offside.
In the final seconds of the game, the forward did score his 23rd goal of the season after converting a late spot kick.
It makes it back-to-back games where City have returned more than 2.00 xG, having not done so in their five contests prior to the midweek win over Sevilla.
Brighton came from behind to make it back-to-back victories with a 3-2 win away at Wolves.
An action-packed first-half saw both teams score twice before the break, with Nelson Semedo also receiving a straight red card.
Wolves were limited to a few low-probability chances in the second-half, and Brighton managed to net a late winner through midfielder Pascal Groß.
While only winning two of their seven games under Roberto De Zerbi, the Seagulls have posted the higher xG tally in five of those - averaging out at 1.83 xG per contest.
For Wolves, who confirmed the appointment of Julen Lopetegui before the game, they remain 19th in the Premier League table.
Nottingham Forest snatched a point in the final minute of play as they drew 2-2 with Brentford.
Morgan Gibbs-White had fired the hosts into the lead, but Yoane Wissa's 75th minute effort looked to have won it after Bryan Mbeumo converted a penalty in first-half added time.
However, Bees defender Zanka turned the ball into his own net, but it wasn't enough to move Forest off the bottom of the table.
A positive for Forest is that this was their third-highest xG total of the season, even more so when we consider their most came in the recent home win over Liverpool.
Points are vital for Steve Cooper's side though, and they've gained four from their last three outings.
Leicester's positive recent form continued as they made it three wins from four with a 2-0 victory away at Everton.
Youri Tielemans netted from range - the second consecutive away game where he's scored from outside the area - before Harvey Barnes confirmed the result with a strike late on.
While much was made of Everton's defensive record in the early stages of the season, the underlying numbers proved that it wasn't sustainable.
Six of Everton's last seven Premier League games have seen the opposition post at least 1.50 xG - averaging out at 1.84 xG.
It's a worry trend for Frank Lampard, who have an expected goal difference (xGD) of -4.1 across their last five contests.