We round up the Premier League action in a less traditional fashion, delivering the xG (expected goals) scoreline, an Infogol fairness rating and noteworthy data points.

What are Infogol fairness ratings? We attempt to rank each match result by comparing the actual result against the range of possible game outcomes that could have arisen based on the quantity and quality of chances created by each side in the game.

This is scaled from 0 to 100, where 100 represents those occasions where the process most closely mirrors the real scoreline and lower scores indicate a match where the scoreline is not fully reflected in the balance of chances created.

Leeds 4-3 Bournemouth Infogol xG: 2.43 - 1.80

Fairness rating: 97.39

Rodrigo 3', Greenwood 60', Cooper 68', Summerville 84' | Tavernier 7', Billing 19', Solanke 49' Leeds came from behind to secure a remarkable 4-3 victory over Bournemouth at Elland Road. The Whites had taken the lead in the opening few minutes from the penalty spot, but they found themselves behind less than 20 minutes later thanks to efforts from Marcus Tavernier and Philip Billing. Dominic Solanke's second-half effort looked like it may have wrapped up the result, but Leeds fought back led by substitute Sam Greenwood. The midfielder found the back of the net with a strike from distance, before his corner was converted by captain Liam Cooper. With 84 minutes on the clock, Crysencio Summerville - who was the hero in last week's win over Liverpool at Anfield - struck again to give the home side all three points. It means that Leeds have returned above 2.00 xG in each of their last three home games, although this was the only one they have won during that period.

Manchester City 2-1 Fulham Infogol xG: 2.37 - 0.90

Fairness rating: 92.15

Alvarez 16', Haaland 90+5' | Pereira 28' Manchester City needed a late penalty to gain victory over Fulham at the Etihad. Julian Alvarez's early goal looked like the match would go according to script, but the visitors proved a much tougher test than Pep Guardiola would have expected. Joao Cancelo was given a straight red inside the opening half hour, piling further misery on fantasy football players after Erling Haaland and Phil Foden were both benched, with Andreas Pereira converting the resulting penalty. Haaland came off the bench in the second-half, and thought he'd netted a winner before VAR ruled it out for offside. In the final seconds of the game, the forward did score his 23rd goal of the season after converting a late spot kick. It makes it back-to-back games where City have returned more than 2.00 xG, having not done so in their five contests prior to the midweek win over Sevilla.

Wolves 2-3 Brighton Infogol xG: 1.40 - 2.15

Fairness rating: 99.04

Guedes 12', Neves 35' | Lallana 10', Mitoma 44', Groß 83' Brighton came from behind to make it back-to-back victories with a 3-2 win away at Wolves. An action-packed first-half saw both teams score twice before the break, with Nelson Semedo also receiving a straight red card. Wolves were limited to a few low-probability chances in the second-half, and Brighton managed to net a late winner through midfielder Pascal Groß. While only winning two of their seven games under Roberto De Zerbi, the Seagulls have posted the higher xG tally in five of those - averaging out at 1.83 xG per contest. For Wolves, who confirmed the appointment of Julen Lopetegui before the game, they remain 19th in the Premier League table.

Nottingham Forest 2-2 Brentford Infogol xG: 1.64 - 1.40

Fairness rating: 95.27

Gibbs-White 20', Zanka OG 90+6' | Mbeumo 45+3', Wissa 75' Nottingham Forest snatched a point in the final minute of play as they drew 2-2 with Brentford. Morgan Gibbs-White had fired the hosts into the lead, but Yoane Wissa's 75th minute effort looked to have won it after Bryan Mbeumo converted a penalty in first-half added time. However, Bees defender Zanka turned the ball into his own net, but it wasn't enough to move Forest off the bottom of the table. A positive for Forest is that this was their third-highest xG total of the season, even more so when we consider their most came in the recent home win over Liverpool. Points are vital for Steve Cooper's side though, and they've gained four from their last three outings.