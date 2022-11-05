Former Spain, Real Madrid and Sevilla boss Lopetegui will take charge on November 14, subject to being granted work permits, with Steve Davis remaining in interim charge ahead of Saturday’s home match against Brighton.

Wolves chairman Jeff Shi said on the club’s website: “Julen is a top coach, with excellent experience at an elite level of the game, and we are very pleased to have agreed a deal to bring him to Wolves.

“Since the very beginning, Julen has been our number one choice to manage Wolves, and we look forward to welcoming him and his team when they join us in the coming weeks.”