Manchester City celebrate victory over Leicester
Manchester City celebrate victory over Leicester

xG Premier League Review: Gameweek 13 scorelines according to expected goals

By Jake Osgathorpe
15:12 · SAT October 29, 2022

We round up the Premier League action in a less traditional fashion, delivering the xG (expected goals) scoreline, an Infogol fairness rating and noteworthy data points.

What are Infogol fairness ratings?

  • We attempt to rank each match result by comparing the actual result against the range of possible game outcomes that could have arisen based on the quantity and quality of chances created by each side in the game.
  • This is scaled from 0 to 100, where 100 represents those occasions where the process most closely mirrors the real scoreline and lower scores indicate a match where the scoreline is not fully reflected in the balance of chances created.

Leicester 0-1 Manchester City

Manchester City returned to the summit of the Premier League table after a hard-fought win over Leicester in a game of no big chances of note.

The game was decided by a moment of magic from Kevin De Bruyne, who hit a 49th minute free-kick into the top corner, a chance that had an xG of just 0.05.

Star striker Erling Haaland was absent altogether after being subbed at half-time in midweek, and City did miss his threat.

However, this was another poor away creative performance, something that has become a theme in recent weeks based on the underlying numbers.

Across City's last five away matches in the Premier League and Champions League, they have generated an average of just 0.86 non-penalty xGF per game. That's nowhere near the level we expect to see from Pep Guardiola's side.

Fortunately, their defence has been solid in that period, but if they are to be crowned champions again, their process on the road needs improve a great deal.

FOOTBALL TIPS