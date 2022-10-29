Manchester City returned to the summit of the Premier League table after a hard-fought win over Leicester in a game of no big chances of note.

The game was decided by a moment of magic from Kevin De Bruyne, who hit a 49th minute free-kick into the top corner, a chance that had an xG of just 0.05.

Star striker Erling Haaland was absent altogether after being subbed at half-time in midweek, and City did miss his threat.

However, this was another poor away creative performance, something that has become a theme in recent weeks based on the underlying numbers.

Across City's last five away matches in the Premier League and Champions League, they have generated an average of just 0.86 non-penalty xGF per game. That's nowhere near the level we expect to see from Pep Guardiola's side.

Fortunately, their defence has been solid in that period, but if they are to be crowned champions again, their process on the road needs improve a great deal.