Jurgen Klopp has seen his price slashed after Liverpool were beaten by Leeds at Anfield.

The Liverpool supremo was priced as the 16/1 sixth favourite before a ball was kicked this weekend, but defeat at home has seen his price crash. Klopp is now as short as 15/2 with Betfair, slotting in as the third favourite for the boot.

Next Premier League Manager to Leave (via Betfair) 7/10 - Jesse Marsch

6/1 - Ralph Hasenhuttl

15/2 - Jurgen Klopp

9/1 - Graham Potter

10/1 - Brendan Rodgers

12/1 - Antonio Conte Odds correct at 2230 (29/10/22)

The Reds have been well off their usual standards this season, particularly in defence, with Liverpool having allowed an average of 1.64 xGA per game, their highest average since Infogol started collecting data in 2014.

Liverpool sit ninth in the table and some eight points behind the top four. Leeds boss Jesse Marsch, who masterminded the win at Anfield, was the hot favourite to be the next manager sacked prior to the weekend at 4/7, but the win has seen his price drift slightly to 7/10. He is still the warm favourite, but the win takes Leeds to 15th and eases pressure on the American. Ralph Hasenhuttl sandwiches Marsch and Klopp after Southampton suffered another defeat. We may have seen Antonio Conte very short in this market had Tottenham not come from 2-0 down to beat Bournemouth, but that victory also takes some heat off the Italian.