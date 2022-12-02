The end of the group stage brings the opportunity for fantasy football players to make unlimited changes to their squad before the round of 16.

It's a short turnaround, such is the nature of tournament football, with the final group games starting at 19:00 on Friday and the knockouts beginning at 15:00 on Saturday. It does give players the chance to get rid of any players whose teams have been eliminated, while also refreshing the squad to add players enjoying good tournaments so far. It's also worth considering potential paths to the final. The more players of teams who are expected to go far the better, that means less changes further down the line. Of course, we can't predict every result, but looking at the favourites gives us the best opportunity to have a full XI available as we approach the end. Want to play Fantasy Football throughout the World Cup? Create an account here Go to https://fantasyfootball.skysports.com/ When is the Overhaul? Put simply, it begins when the final group stage matches kick-off, and ends at the start of the first round of 16 fixture. As per the rules on Sky Sports Fantasy Football, the Overhaul starts 'after the completion of the Group Stages until the first match of the Round of 16 fixtures. This will be between 7pm 2 December until 3pm 3 December.' Who are the best players for the Overhaul?

Lionel Messi Position: STR

STR Nation: Argentina

Argentina Fixture: Australia

Australia Price: £11m This may seem an obvious selection, but at the time of writing only 46.03% of teams have Lionel Messi in. That's right, over half of all teams do not have the superstar in, and maybe cost is playing a part in that. However, given form and fixtures, he is well worth the investment. Yes, he did miss a penalty against Poland, but goals came against Mexico and Saudi Arabia and he'll more than fancy his chances against Australia. There is also a potential quarter-final meeting with the Netherlands too - plenty of opportunities for goals and points. Alex Sandro Position: DEF

DEF Nation: Brazil

Brazil Fixture: TBC

TBC Price: £8.7m A starter in this Brazil defence, Alex Sandro has returned 20 points across his two games so far. The left-back posted a huge tally of seven tackles in the win over Switzerland, while hitting pass tier bonus points in both group stage contests. He can continue that as the tournament favourites head into the round of 16, with the games set to become more competitive. It's worth checking his injury status during the time of unlimited changes. Frenkie de Jong Position: MID

MID Nation: Netherlands

Netherlands Fixture: USA

USA Price: £8.3m

The Netherlands booked their spot in the round of 16 as Group A winners, setting up a clash with the USA. Frenkie de Jong found the net as they beat hosts Qatar in their last game, and he has continued to provide points for the low percentage of players who own him. His group stages finished with a total of 23, thanks to pass and tackles tier bonuses alongside that goal. The midfielder had a significant seven tackles against Ecuador, while he has hit passing bonus points in every game. Harry Maguire Position: DEF

DEF Nation: England

England Fixture: Senegal

Senegal Price: £8.6m Harry Maguire was a name included in our Gameround 3 preview, and he delivered with ten points as England beat Wales. The defender returned a total of 27 points throughout the group stage, helped largely by the two clean sheets they kept following their opener against Iran. Maguire is a regular in the pass tier bonuses and we can expect that to continue against Senegal, in what should be a more competitive fixture for the Three Lions. Nicolas Otamendi Position: DEF

DEF Nation: Argentina

Argentina Fixture: Australia

Australia Price: £8.9m

Argentina's defensive showings have been one of the big positives of their tournament so far. The clean sheet against Poland was their second of the World Cup, meaning they have conceded just 0.67 xG across their three games. That puts them in a great position as they face Australia in the next round, a team who have created 1.59 xG in their Group D matches. Nicolas Otamendi has hit passes tier 2 bonus points in all three of his contests. Julián Álvarez Position: STR

STR Nation: Argentina

Argentina Fixture: Australia

Australia Price: £8.0m Another Argentina pick but one that feels like an alternative at a very low price. Julián Álvarez started their final group game, finding the net as La Albiceleste reached the round of 16. The striker returned a total of ten points for the low percentage of players who owned him, thanks to that goal and also his three efforts on target. Aurélien Tchouaméni Position: MID

MID Nation: France

France Fixture: Poland

Poland Price: £7.8m