The lack of a game at 10am gives players more time to finalise their teams, with the first games taking place at 15:00 on each day.

That's good news for fantasy football players, with competitive fixtures throughout and the risk of rotation remaining minimal.

At the time of writing, France are the only nation who have booked their spot in the round of 16.

Niclas Füllkrug

Position: STR

STR Nation: Germany

Germany Fixture: Costa Rica

Costa Rica Price: £7.6m

Niclas Füllkrug came off the bench to rescue a point for Germany, and there's every chance he could start given this contest.

Die Mannschaft need to win to have any chance of progression, with Spain beating Japan to go through as runners-up.

A huge victory over Costa Rica would be enough to send them through anyway, but we're talking an eight-goal margin for that to happen.

Füllkrug is a contender for be involved again given his physical presence against this Costa Rica defence, and it could be a gamble that pays off for a player with low ownership.

Cody Gakpo

Position: STR

STR Nation: Netherlands

Netherlands Fixture: Qatar

Qatar Price: £7.1m

The Netherlands were uninspiring in their draw with Ecuador last time out, but they have a great chance of topping Group A as they face hosts Qatar in their final game.

Cody Gakpo has scored twice - returning 14 points for those who own him. Even with Memphis Depay returning, Gakpo should retain his place given performances.

Qatar's tournament has been a poor one and we can expect the Netherlands to see far more opportunities than they did last time out.

It's worth siding with a player in-form.

Harry Maguire

Position: DEF

DEF Nation: England

England Fixture: Wales

Wales Price: £8.6m

England are all-but-through to the knockout stages, and a win over Wales will confirm their space at the top of the group.

Harry Maguire's tournament has been a positive one, with his performance against the USA one of few positives for England from that draw.

He delivered ten points in that game, adding to the seven against Iran despite the Three Lions conceding two.

Dani Olmo

Position: MID

MID Nation: Spain

Spain Fixture: Japan

Japan Price: £8.3m

Dani Olmo has enjoyed a strong tournament so far, grabbing a goal and an assist against Costa Rica.

The forward also hit the shots bonus tier against Germany last time out, and he should continue to see opportunities in a game they are expected to win.

Japan conceded 3.81 xG in their contest v Germany - despite them only scoring once - and we can expect Spain to see a similar level of chances.

What are the best captains for Gameround 3?