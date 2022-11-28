Sporting Life
World Cup Fantasy Football tips and advice: Sky Sports International Gameround 3 selections, picks and captains

By Tom Carnduff
15:49 · MON November 28, 2022

We head into the final round of group fixtures with a lot of things still undecided.

At the time of writing, France are the only nation who have booked their spot in the round of 16.

That's good news for fantasy football players, with competitive fixtures throughout and the risk of rotation remaining minimal.

The lack of a game at 10am gives players more time to finalise their teams, with the first games taking place at 15:00 on each day.

Want to play Fantasy Football throughout the World Cup?

  1. Create an account here
  2. Go to https://fantasyfootball.skysports.com/

Who are the best players for Gameround 3?

Niclas Füllkrug celebrates his goal against Spain
Niclas Füllkrug

  • Position: STR
  • Nation: Germany
  • Fixture: Costa Rica
  • Price: £7.6m

Niclas Füllkrug came off the bench to rescue a point for Germany, and there's every chance he could start given this contest.

Die Mannschaft need to win to have any chance of progression, with Spain beating Japan to go through as runners-up.

A huge victory over Costa Rica would be enough to send them through anyway, but we're talking an eight-goal margin for that to happen.

Füllkrug is a contender for be involved again given his physical presence against this Costa Rica defence, and it could be a gamble that pays off for a player with low ownership.

Cody Gakpo

  • Position: STR
  • Nation: Netherlands
  • Fixture: Qatar
  • Price: £7.1m

The Netherlands were uninspiring in their draw with Ecuador last time out, but they have a great chance of topping Group A as they face hosts Qatar in their final game.

Cody Gakpo has scored twice - returning 14 points for those who own him. Even with Memphis Depay returning, Gakpo should retain his place given performances.

Qatar's tournament has been a poor one and we can expect the Netherlands to see far more opportunities than they did last time out.

It's worth siding with a player in-form.

Harry Maguire

  • Position: DEF
  • Nation: England
  • Fixture: Wales
  • Price: £8.6m

England are all-but-through to the knockout stages, and a win over Wales will confirm their space at the top of the group.

Harry Maguire's tournament has been a positive one, with his performance against the USA one of few positives for England from that draw.

He delivered ten points in that game, adding to the seven against Iran despite the Three Lions conceding two.

Dani Olmo

  • Position: MID
  • Nation: Spain
  • Fixture: Japan
  • Price: £8.3m

Dani Olmo has enjoyed a strong tournament so far, grabbing a goal and an assist against Costa Rica.

The forward also hit the shots bonus tier against Germany last time out, and he should continue to see opportunities in a game they are expected to win.

Japan conceded 3.81 xG in their contest v Germany - despite them only scoring once - and we can expect Spain to see a similar level of chances.

What are the best captains for Gameround 3?

Argentina's Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi can star for Argentina again

The amount of competitive football means that captaincy options are easier to decide.

Rotation isn't a factor when players are fit, and they know the importance of good performances to help the chances of progression.

There is little reason to move away from the usual suspects throughout the tournament so far, given how the big hitters have performed as expected.

The potential for goals is there given match-ups and situations - it's an even stronger case to focus on the attacking players here.

Tuesday:

  • Harry Kane, Cody Gakpo, Bukayo Saka

Wednesday:

  • Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martínez

Thursday:

  • Jamal Musiala, Dani Olmo, Niclas Füllkrug

Friday:

  • Richarlison, Vinicius Jr., Aleksandar Mitrović

FOOTBALL TIPS