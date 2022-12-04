England take on Senegal in the last 16 of the World Cup. James Cantrill highlights six stats to include in a BuildABet.

Iliman Ndiaye 2+ tackles Blades-man Iliman Ndiaye broke into Lions of Teranga side for their crucial clash against Ecuador and impressed. In South Yorkshire, he averages 1.5 tackles per game, often hitting the high lines against sides that dominate possession, as England are expected to do on Sunday. In his last 15 starts for Sheffield United, he has averaged two tackles per game, completing two or more in 10 and notched up four or more on three occasions.

Jude Bellingham 2+ tackles Jude Bellingham tops the Three Lions charts for tackles, averaging 2.3 per game in Qatar. Dortmund's midfield maestro has hit this line of two in each of his three World Cup starts and will have to get stuck in once more in the engine room as he pits his wits against the industrious Senegalese midfield featuring Everton's Idrissa Gueye.

Harry Maguire 2+ shots Gareth Southgate England have always looked to utilise deal ball situation's, and it is no wonder why with Kieran Tripper's quality. So, it should not be a surprise to see Harry Maguire amongst the leaders for shots per game (1.3), averaging the same amount as Harry Kane. The Manchester United man has had a shot in each of his three appearances and bagged four times in qualification.

Ismaila Sarr 2+ shots Ismaila Sarr has had nine attempts in three games this World Cup, hitting the target twice, generating an xG of 1.35 and comfortably meeting this line of two against the Netherlands. The Watford winger took and dispatched the penalty he won in his sides last game, so it seems safe to assume he will remain on spot kick duty which is a bonus.

Harry Kane 1+ assist He may still be awaiting his first goal but Harry Kane is leading the way in the competition for assists. England's record-chasing goal scorer has turned provider racking three in as many games, showcasing his all round ability. Domestically, he is yet to register one this campaign but registered a staggering 23 across the previous two seasons.

Marcus Rashford anytime goalscorer After his man of the match worthy performances against Wales, Marcus Rashford looks set to have forced his way into the XI on Sunday. His brace against Wales took him up to three for the tournament and given this clinical form, you would not bet against him adding to the tally in the last-16.

