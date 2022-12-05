Favourites Brazil face South Korea in the round of 16 and Joe Townsend picks out seven stat-based tips to include in a BuildABet.

Brazil 2+ goals Brazil may have only scored three times in the group stage but they racked up 6.66 xG, an average of 2.22 per game. Against a South Korea defence that conceded three against Ghana they should find the net at least twice.

Casemiro 2+ total shots Casemiro is not a man normally associated with attacking threat but Brazil's combative central midfielder has taken five shots in just two starts so far. Casemiro 1+ shots on target Two of those five attempts have found the target, including his late winner against Switzerland which effectively secured qualification.

Choe Gue-Sung 1+ shots on target Choe Gue-Sung has looked a constant threat for South Korea in Qatar, taking nine attempts on goal and hitting the target on five occasions. Choe Gue-Sung 1+ headed shots on target He scored twice with his head in their unlucky defeat by Ghana and will be a handful in the air again any time the underdogs get the ball in the box.

3+ South Korea corners South Korea had at least three corners in all three of their group matches, while Brazil's opponents also managed at least three in all of their fixtures. 3+ corners each team To take this angle slightly further, Brazil have easily surpassed three corners themselves too, making both these corner selections extremely tempting.