Favourites Brazil face South Korea in the round of 16 and Joe Townsend picks out seven stat-based tips to include in a BuildABet.
Brazil may have only scored three times in the group stage but they racked up 6.66 xG, an average of 2.22 per game.
Against a South Korea defence that conceded three against Ghana they should find the net at least twice.
Casemiro is not a man normally associated with attacking threat but Brazil's combative central midfielder has taken five shots in just two starts so far.
Two of those five attempts have found the target, including his late winner against Switzerland which effectively secured qualification.
Choe Gue-Sung has looked a constant threat for South Korea in Qatar, taking nine attempts on goal and hitting the target on five occasions.
He scored twice with his head in their unlucky defeat by Ghana and will be a handful in the air again any time the underdogs get the ball in the box.
South Korea had at least three corners in all three of their group matches, while Brazil's opponents also managed at least three in all of their fixtures.
To take this angle slightly further, Brazil have easily surpassed three corners themselves too, making both these corner selections extremely tempting.
