World Cup 2026 winner odds: England 7/1 for success in the USA

Thomas Tuchel's side have so far been flawless in qualifying, booking their spot in the US with two games to spare, being the first European side to cement their place at the World Cup.

They are yet to even concede a goal in six competitive matches under the German, and given England's recent record in major tournaments, it's no surprise that the Three Lions are among the favourites to win the World Cup next year.

England reached the semi-finals at the 2018 World Cup, finished runners up at the Euro 2020, made the quarter-finals at the 2022 World Cup and were again runners up at Euro 2024.

At a best price of 7/1, the bookies rate England's chance of success at 12.5%.