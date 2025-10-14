World Cup 2026 winner odds: England 7/1 for success in the USA

England secured qualification to the 2026 World Cup after thrashing Latvia on Tuesday, and they are currently the 7/1 third favourites to win a first major trophy since 1966.
Thomas Tuchel's side have so far been flawless in qualifying, booking their spot in the US with two games to spare, being the first European side to cement their place at the World Cup.
They are yet to even concede a goal in six competitive matches under the German, and given England's recent record in major tournaments, it's no surprise that the Three Lions are among the favourites to win the World Cup next year.
England reached the semi-finals at the 2018 World Cup, finished runners up at the Euro 2020, made the quarter-finals at the 2022 World Cup and were again runners up at Euro 2024.
At a best price of 7/1, the bookies rate England's chance of success at 12.5%.
They are behind only two sides in the betting to win the 2026 World Cup - the side that beat them in the 2024 final, Spain (9/2), and the 2018 winners and 2022 World Cup runners-up France (13/2), with Les Bleus the side to eliminate England in the latter.
World Cup 2026 winner odds (via Sky Bet)
- 9/2 - Spain
- 6/1 - France
- 13/2 - ENGLAND, Brazil
- 8/1 - Argentina
- 9/1 - Germany
- 12/1 - Portugal
- 18/1 bar
Odds correct at 2200 (14/10/25)
Spain have so far made light-work of qualifying too, but both they and France are still not guaranteed top spot in their qualifying group.
South American giants Brazil (8/1), now managed by Carlo Ancelotti, and Argentina (10/1) have both secured their spot in the US, and follow the Three Lions in the betting.
Portugal (12/1) and Germany (14/1) follow, before a jump to the Netherlands (20/1) and Italy (33/1) as once again the top of the betting for the World Cup is dominated by European sides.
The draw for the World Cup takes place on 5th December, and we'll have a near full picture of who will be participating.
