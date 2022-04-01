Thus far only three teams (Costa Rica, Japan and Brazil) have named their final 26-man squads for the World Cup with hot favourites Brazil the first of the major nations to do so, with two noteworthy omissions.

Despite a superb start to the season for Premier League leaders Arsenal, centre-back Gabriel did not make the cut. Meanwhile, Roberto Firmino, whose Liverpool team have not been at their best in 2022/23, was left out despite having one of his best seasons in years.

There was a place however for 39-year-old Dani Alves, who is now plying his trade in Mexico for Pumas.

