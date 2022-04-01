Sporting Life
Neither Gabriel (left) nor Roberto Firmino have made the Brazil squad

World Cup 2022 squads: Every team's 26-man squad for Qatar

By Sporting Life
17:02 · MON November 07, 2022

With the the 2022 World Cup closing in we round up every team's squad as they are named, picking out any major headlines as we go.

Thus far only three teams (Costa Rica, Japan and Brazil) have named their final 26-man squads for the World Cup with hot favourites Brazil the first of the major nations to do so, with two noteworthy omissions.

Despite a superb start to the season for Premier League leaders Arsenal, centre-back Gabriel did not make the cut. Meanwhile, Roberto Firmino, whose Liverpool team have not been at their best in 2022/23, was left out despite having one of his best seasons in years.

There was a place however for 39-year-old Dani Alves, who is now plying his trade in Mexico for Pumas.

Group A

Ecuador

Netherlands

Qatar

Senegal

Group B

England

Iran

USA

Wales

Group C

Argentina

Mexico

Poland

Saudi Arabia

Group D

Australia

Denmark

France

Tunisia

Group E

Costa Rica

Goalkeepers: Keylor Navas (PSG), Esteban Alvarado (Herediano), Patrick Sequeira (Club Deportivo Lugo)

Defenders: Francisco Calvo (Konyaspor), Juan Pablo Vargas (Millonarios), Kendall Waston (Saprissa), Óscar Duarte (Al-Wehda), Daniel Chacón (Colorado Rapids), Keysher Fuller (Herediano), Carlos Martínez (San Carlos), Bryan Oviedo (Real Salt Lake), Ronald Matarrita (Cincinnati)

Midfielders: Yeltsin Tejeda (Herediano), Celso Borges (Alajuelense), Youstin Salas (Saprissa), Roan Wilson (Grecia), Gerson Torres (Herediano), Douglas López (Herediano), Jewison Bennette (Sunderland), Álvaro Zamora (Saprissa), Anthony Hernández (Puntarenas), Brandon Aguilera (Nottingham Forest), Bryan Ruiz (Alajuelense)

Forwards: Joel Campbell (León), Anthony Contreras (Herediano), Johan Venegas (Alajuelense)

Germany

Japan

Goalkeepers: Shuichi Gonda (Shimizu S-Pulse), Daniel Schmidt (Sint-Truiden), Eiji Kawashima (Strasbourg)

Defenders: Yuto Nagatomo (FC Tokyo), Maya Yoshida (Schalke), Horki Sakai (Urawa Red Diamonds), Takehiro Tomiyasu (Arsenal), *Yuta Nakayama (Huddersfield Town), Miki Yamane (Kawasaki Frontale), Shogo Taniguchi (Kawasaki Frontale), Ko Itakura (Borussia Monchengladbach), Hiroki Ito (Stuttgart)

Midfielders: Wataru Endo (Stuttgart), Hidemasa Morita (Sporting Lisbon), Ao Tanaka (Fortuna Dusseldorf), Gaku Shibasaki (Leganes), Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton), Daichi Kamada (Eintracht Frankfurt), Ritsu Doan (Freiburg), Junya Ito (Stade Reims), Takumi Minamino (AS Monaco), Takefusa Kubo (Real Sociedad), Yuki Soma (Nagoya Grampus)

Forwards: Daizen Maeda (Celtic), Takuma Asano (Bochum), Ayase Ueda (Cercle Bruges)

*Withdrawn because of injury

Spain

Group F

Belgium

Canada

Croatia

Morocco

Group G

Brazil

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Manchester City), Weverton (Palmeiras)

Defenders: Alex Sandro (Juventus), Alex Telles (Seville), Dani Alves (Pumas), Danilo (Juventus), Bremer (Juventus), Éder Militao (Real Madrid), Marquinhos (PSG), Thiago Silva (Chelsea)

Midfielders: Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle), Casemiro (Manchester United), Everton Ribeiro (Flamengo), Fabinho (Liverpool), Fred (Manchester United), Lucas Paquetá (West Ham)

Forwards: Antony (Manchester United), Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), Neymar Jr. (PSG), Pedro (Flamengo), Raphinha (Barcelona), Richarlison (Tottenham), Rodrygo (Real Madrid), Vinicius Jr. (Real Madrid)

Cameroon

Serbia

Switzerland

Group H

Ghana

Portugal

South Korea

Uruguay

FOOTBALL TIPS