With the the 2022 World Cup closing in we round up every team's squad as they are named, picking out any major headlines as we go.
Thus far only three teams (Costa Rica, Japan and Brazil) have named their final 26-man squads for the World Cup with hot favourites Brazil the first of the major nations to do so, with two noteworthy omissions.
Despite a superb start to the season for Premier League leaders Arsenal, centre-back Gabriel did not make the cut. Meanwhile, Roberto Firmino, whose Liverpool team have not been at their best in 2022/23, was left out despite having one of his best seasons in years.
There was a place however for 39-year-old Dani Alves, who is now plying his trade in Mexico for Pumas.
Scroll down to see every confirmed squad
Goalkeepers: Keylor Navas (PSG), Esteban Alvarado (Herediano), Patrick Sequeira (Club Deportivo Lugo)
Defenders: Francisco Calvo (Konyaspor), Juan Pablo Vargas (Millonarios), Kendall Waston (Saprissa), Óscar Duarte (Al-Wehda), Daniel Chacón (Colorado Rapids), Keysher Fuller (Herediano), Carlos Martínez (San Carlos), Bryan Oviedo (Real Salt Lake), Ronald Matarrita (Cincinnati)
Midfielders: Yeltsin Tejeda (Herediano), Celso Borges (Alajuelense), Youstin Salas (Saprissa), Roan Wilson (Grecia), Gerson Torres (Herediano), Douglas López (Herediano), Jewison Bennette (Sunderland), Álvaro Zamora (Saprissa), Anthony Hernández (Puntarenas), Brandon Aguilera (Nottingham Forest), Bryan Ruiz (Alajuelense)
Forwards: Joel Campbell (León), Anthony Contreras (Herediano), Johan Venegas (Alajuelense)
Goalkeepers: Shuichi Gonda (Shimizu S-Pulse), Daniel Schmidt (Sint-Truiden), Eiji Kawashima (Strasbourg)
Defenders: Yuto Nagatomo (FC Tokyo), Maya Yoshida (Schalke), Horki Sakai (Urawa Red Diamonds), Takehiro Tomiyasu (Arsenal), *Yuta Nakayama (Huddersfield Town), Miki Yamane (Kawasaki Frontale), Shogo Taniguchi (Kawasaki Frontale), Ko Itakura (Borussia Monchengladbach), Hiroki Ito (Stuttgart)
Midfielders: Wataru Endo (Stuttgart), Hidemasa Morita (Sporting Lisbon), Ao Tanaka (Fortuna Dusseldorf), Gaku Shibasaki (Leganes), Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton), Daichi Kamada (Eintracht Frankfurt), Ritsu Doan (Freiburg), Junya Ito (Stade Reims), Takumi Minamino (AS Monaco), Takefusa Kubo (Real Sociedad), Yuki Soma (Nagoya Grampus)
Forwards: Daizen Maeda (Celtic), Takuma Asano (Bochum), Ayase Ueda (Cercle Bruges)
*Withdrawn because of injury
Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Manchester City), Weverton (Palmeiras)
Defenders: Alex Sandro (Juventus), Alex Telles (Seville), Dani Alves (Pumas), Danilo (Juventus), Bremer (Juventus), Éder Militao (Real Madrid), Marquinhos (PSG), Thiago Silva (Chelsea)
Midfielders: Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle), Casemiro (Manchester United), Everton Ribeiro (Flamengo), Fabinho (Liverpool), Fred (Manchester United), Lucas Paquetá (West Ham)
Forwards: Antony (Manchester United), Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), Neymar Jr. (PSG), Pedro (Flamengo), Raphinha (Barcelona), Richarlison (Tottenham), Rodrygo (Real Madrid), Vinicius Jr. (Real Madrid)