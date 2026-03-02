Wolves vs Liverpool tips predictions, best bets and Premier League preview

Football betting tips: Premier League
1pt Adam Armstrong to be carded at 8/1 (William Hill)
1pt Ryan Gravenberch to be carded at 5/1 (Sky Bet, William Hill)
0.5pt Armstrong and Gravenberch card double at 40/1 (William Hill)
Kick-off: Tuesday, 20:15 GMT
TV: TNT Sports 1
Live odds, form and stats
Wolves are rooted to the foot of the Premier League on 13 points, six adrift of the side above them, 14 from safety and are generally 1/250 on to go down.
They’re doomed but can I shock you? I think Rob Edwards has been a good appointment. His loyalty may be questionable and his impact certainly wasn’t immediate but he has improved the Old Gold.
He took charge on 12 November and lost seven straight top-flight fixtures which meant Wolves remained winless with just two points after 18 league games.
Bear with me though.
Across the last 11 fixtures, Wolves have picked up results in seven games.
At home, they came from two down against Arsenal to salvage a point, drew with Newcastle, beat Aston Villa and West Ham by an aggregate scoreline of 5-0 and put six past Shrewsbury in the FA Cup.
It might be too late but credit where credit is due, at least they’re showing a bit of fight. Unfortunately, Tuesday’s opponents are also on the up.
Liverpool have won their last four games and have only lost two of their last 21 in all competitions. Victory at Molineux by at least three goals would hoist Arne Slot’s side to third in the table, which would be the highest they have been since November.
In terms of the betting, the player card market is the way to play this one.
Thomas Bramall is the referee and he has dished out 13 yellows across his last two top-flight fixtures.
Wolves are the fifth most-carded side in the division and their last two games have seen 13 yellows and one red card flashed.
At 8/1 with William Hill, ADAM ARMSTRONG's price TO BE CARDED looks good.
He’s got two cards in five league appearances for Wolves and picked up four in the first half of the season with Southampton.
Across his last 55 Premier League appearances, he’s picked up eight cards which is a cards per 90 average of 0.24 and that roughly translates to a price of 7/2.
For the visitors, RYAN GRAVENBERCH's price TO BE CARDED is worth a tout at 5/1.
He’s picked up 11 cards across the last two league seasons and with a 0.18 cards per 90 average it makes this price marginal value.
The angle is more about who Gravenberch will be opposing though.
Mateus Mane has drawn two fouls per game this term, nine in his last two and four or more in five of 12 starts.
Naturally, the CARD DOUBLE is worth a poke at 40/1.
It is worth noting, these two clubs square-off in the FA Cup fifth round at the weekend which could be the priority for Edwards given the context of their season, so keep an eye on team news.
Odds correct at 14:30 GMT (02/03/26)
More from Sporting Life
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.