Wolves vs Liverpool tips predictions, best bets and Premier League preview

Wolves are rooted to the foot of the Premier League on 13 points, six adrift of the side above them, 14 from safety and are generally 1/250 on to go down.

They’re doomed but can I shock you? I think Rob Edwards has been a good appointment. His loyalty may be questionable and his impact certainly wasn’t immediate but he has improved the Old Gold.

He took charge on 12 November and lost seven straight top-flight fixtures which meant Wolves remained winless with just two points after 18 league games.

Bear with me though.

Across the last 11 fixtures, Wolves have picked up results in seven games.

At home, they came from two down against Arsenal to salvage a point, drew with Newcastle, beat Aston Villa and West Ham by an aggregate scoreline of 5-0 and put six past Shrewsbury in the FA Cup.

It might be too late but credit where credit is due, at least they’re showing a bit of fight. Unfortunately, Tuesday’s opponents are also on the up.

Liverpool have won their last four games and have only lost two of their last 21 in all competitions. Victory at Molineux by at least three goals would hoist Arne Slot’s side to third in the table, which would be the highest they have been since November.