Bruno Lage is trying to implement his style of play this campaign at Wolves and central to his possession based philosophy is a back four. The Portuguese boss has been trying to wean the Wolves defenders off the three at the back system that saw their meteoric rise from the Sky Bet Championship to the top half of the Premier League. Wanderers did deploy a back five during their most recent game against Spurs but this was a defensive move as they looked to nullify the wide threat synonymous with Antonio Conte’s sides.

Kick-off time: 14:00 BST, Sunday TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event Wolves 17/10 | Draw 9/4 | Newcastle 13/8

They should revert to the back four that was used exclusively in pre-season for the visit of Newcastle though and this will likely see JONNY CASTRO moved to right-back. There is something very unsettling about a centre-back playing as a full-back. The cumbersome, clumsy frames isolated by the touchline, directly opposing some mercurial pace merchant. It is just a recipe for a card and as far as mercurial pace merchants go, Allan Saint-Maximin probably tops the top flight charts in both categories. Despite topping his sides charts for goal involvements with ten and wooing the crowd last campaign with his trickery, the Magpies backroom staff thought the French wingers output could be improved. This campaign, Saint-Maximin looks like a more complete player. He has already registered two assists and is terrorising his direct opponents drawing cards in each of his three league appearances.

John Stones was booked for a cynical foul on ASM last Sunday - his first domestic yellow card in 63 league appearances - while Solly March was booked the week before, and both Neco Williams and Joe Worrall were carded on opening day. This is why, despite his indifferent disciplinary record, Castro’s price TO BE SHOWN A CARD appeals. CLICK HERE to back Jonny to be shown a card with Sky Bet Sticking along similar lines, I also think it is worth doubling a JONNY BOOKING with DAN BURN TO BE SHOWN A CARD. CLICK HERE to back Dan Burn and Jonny to be shown a card with Sky Bet The defender could continue at left back for Newcastle to utilise his height from set pieces and accommodate Sven Botman in central defence. Burn has picked up 18 cards in his previous four seasons in the EPL, staggeringly four of which have come in five appearances against a Wolves side featuring Adama Traore.

To put that into perspective, he has made 6% of his 84 EPL appearances have come against Wolves yet 22% of his cards have been picked up vs them. Add in the fact that Peter Bankes is the man in the middle and we could easily see a few cards dished out. Following a superb strike in their Carabao Cup victory over Preston on Tuesday, Traore could be in line for a start on Sunday. He was fouled 11 times in his two starts against Dan Burn. That being said, this is not paramount for the bet as Wolves’ winger is equally, if not more, dangerous off the bench.

Score prediction: Wolves 1-1 Newcastle (Sky Bet odds: 5/1) Odds correct at 1730 BST (24/08/22)