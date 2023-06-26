It's seemingly been a quiet few weeks for Leeds - yet plenty was happening behind the scenes.

The takeover by the 49ers Enterprises it expected to be approved shortly - the club's minority owners who now take the club outright - while Daniel Farke is the club's new head coach. The expectation across the last week was that he would get the job, but it now means that they can finally move on with building a squad which can challenge for the Sky Bet Championship title. Farke guided Norwich to promotion - the minimum expectation at Leeds this season - but he didn't have a ready-made group on arrival. In his first campaign at the helm, the Canaries finished 14th.

Leeds will, naturally, be aiming for a much-higher position and success this season depends on how much activity they do in the summer transfer window. That takeover coming from a group already familiar with the club - and the fact that it was resolved so early into the summer - will help their ability to invest in the squad. A lot needs to happen before the window (cliché klaxon) slams shut. When looking at Leeds' likely activity, we'll assume that Farke continues playing his preferred 4-2-3-1 system. This will influence which positions are highlighted.

It's worth noting that Leeds have a number of talented youngsters either returning from loan spells or likely to feature far more often than they did last season. That will make certain decisions a lot easier. Cody Drameh is could take the right-back role, while Darko Gyabi and Archie Gray may now play supporting positions as part of the midfield. Joe Gelhardt is another set for more first team minutes. But where do they need to improve this summer? Sign a starting striker It feels unlikely that Patrick Bamford will be one of those to depart and a few little injury issues last season meant that Leeds couldn't always rely on him to start. This is the area where they will probably have to spend the most on a single purchase. Strikers always carry higher price tags and it's vital a goalscorer arrives if they are to battle for the title.

As is the case with other areas, an element of realism is needed when it comes to expectations. Regardless of club status, the fact that they now sit outside of the Premier League will impact the ability to recruit. Farke had Marcus Thuram at Mönchengladbach to work with last season - a striker who returned 16 goals and seven assists in 32 games across all competitions. The latter statistic is important as the system will require this position to drop deeper and provide support. Teemu Pukki netted 30 goals in his first season with the Canaries but he also provided ten assists. It's why there is an argument to be made that Bamford remains a strong back-up option. The ideal option here would be Viktor Gyökeres, but Leeds dropping out of the top-flight makes this one unlikely. He netted 22 alongside 12 helpers for Coventry last season.

Joël Piroe emerged as a deadline day possibility for Leeds last year and has remained on the shortlist since. With one year remaining on his deal, there is a chance this happens for less than his usual market value. He's been a consistent scorer at Championship level with 19 last season and 22 in the campaign prior. The West Yorkshire club already hold full scouting reports on Piroe making him a likely contender. Creativity just behind This is where Gelhardt comes in if Leeds want to use him as a starting XI player next season. That decision impacts what sort of business they do in the transfer market. Marco Stiepermann was a summer arrival for Farke in his first year at Norwich and he would boast 17 goal involvements as they won the 2018/19 Championship title - it's a position where he will want further depth. Leeds look well covered in the wide positions, even if there are departures such as Crysencio Summerville. Club record signing Georginio Rutter could initially line up on the right and draws in centrally as part of the system. The expectation is that he stays.

Amad Diallo has been linked with a loan move from Manchester United. The loan market is one that Leeds will look towards to sit alongside permanent investment. He netted 14 goals alongside a further three assists in 38 Championship appearances for Sunderland last season and regularly featured in a more central role. James McAtee is another who Leeds have long held an interest in but he could stick around the Manchester City squad this summer. If not, Sheffield United's desire to bring him back may be crucial as they can offer Premier League football. The 20-year-old found the net nine times last season while also delivered three assists. One name to keep an eye on is Kian Breckin, another talented City youngster who could be featuring in the Championship next season. Rebuild the midfield Leeds want Tyler Adams to stay but the likelihood is that the USA captain will depart. Marc Roca - his midfield partner last season - is closing in on a move to Real Betis. As mentioned at the start of this piece, Gray and Gyabi are likely to play supporting roles, although the latter could well be ready to become a starter. Still, it feels like Leeds need two more, even if Adam Forshaw does agree a new deal. Another Manchester City potential here is their under-21s captain Shea Charles but the club know that they will need some experience in this area.

An ambitious move could be for Coventry's Gustavo Hamer. He has been a star figure for the Sky Blues and was key to them reaching the Championship play-off final last season. The 26-year-old registered 11 goals and ten assists and excels in a number of midfield metrics - the phrase 'all-rounder' is best applied here. He has one year remaining on his current deal. There is also the potential for Stuart Dallas to step in centrally and start as a regular in this area. Finally address the left-back problem This has been a hugely problematic area at the club for a number of years. It even stretches to before the Marcelo Bielsa era. Barry Douglas was unfortunate with injury while Junior Firpo could never truly get going. The positive is that Dallas' return from injury will provide some cover. Leo Hjelde is another youngster who could now feature. Naturally a centre-back, he featured at LB for Rotherham during a loan spell in the second-half of last season. While Leeds have some form of depth, this is the perfect opportunity to finally address the issues in this area. It's been a position largely covered by those out of position.

Swansea's Ryan Manning has been linked and he would suit an attack-minded team, as we'd expect to see from Leeds under Farke. He is a free agent following the expiration of his contract at the beginning of July. The club's Supporters’ Player of the Season scored five goals and provided a further 11 assists in the 22/23 Championship. No player averaged a higher amount of key passes per game (2.5) in England's second tier last season too. While Norwich's preference was to attack through the middle under Farke given the possession-based approach, there would look to the left more often than the right. Manning looks the ideal candidate.

A right-footed centre-back Charlie Cresswell's loan spell at Millwall has helped to provide him with some regular first team experience, and whether it's enough for him to take a starting spot at Leeds remains to be seen. Luke Ayling is could become a cover player across the back line with Drameh likely to take the starting right-back role. That may leave Leeds needing a centre-back to play on the right side. The ideal scenario for the club is that Max Wöber stays, but even if he doesn't there is Liam Cooper and Pascal Struijk to step in for the left side of the pairing.

It's vital Leeds get the defence right after two consecutive seasons of shipping plenty. Granted, that was in the league above, but a genuine restructure is required. Given the fact that Leeds already have one talented youngster in this area, it's likely that they'll look down the more experienced route if they opt for recruitment. One name who has been linked is Nat Phillips. He is on the hunt for more regular first team football having seen previous involvement with Liverpool.

The 26-year-old made 17 appearances during a half-season loan at Bournemouth as they were promoted to the Premier League in 2022. Move on from Meslier The expectation at Leeds is that Illan Meslier will leave this summer. At the end of June though, they are yet to receive a bid. There is some interest in him and the club may have to accept an initial lower price than they would have hoped for. Now seems the time for both to move on. If they do find a buyer, the price should still be good enough to find a suitable replacement here and fund another position within the squad. After all, Meslier is 23 and played 107 Premier League games. The club want Joel Robles to stay but there is Premier League interest in him playing a supporting role, most notably from Everton, and there is still the need for a starting goalkeeper at Elland Road.