Leeds have confirmed the appointment of former Norwich boss Daniel Farke as their new manager.

Farke - who has been out of work since departing Bundesliga side Borussia Mönchengladbach in May - has signed a four-year deal with the club. Eddie Riemer, Christopher John and Chris Domogalla will be joining his backroom team. The 46-year-old has enjoyed previous success in the Sky Bet Championship, winning the title with the Canaries in 2019 and then again in 2021. Leeds have been on the lookout for a new head coach following their relegation from the Premier League on the final day last season.

"I’d like to thank everyone for the really warm welcome, I’m really grateful at this moment, to work for this amazing club," Farke told the club's website. "I feel humble at this time, I know the responsibility to fulfil all the expectations and I want to repay the trust shown. "The most important thing is to create a togetherness and unity within this club again and from today onwards, I will work on it with my staff and players, and I trust our supporters will be there when we need them. I can’t wait for the first game of the season." It's been a summer of significant change at Elland Road, with Andrea Radrizzani selling his controlling stake in the club to co-owners 49ers Enterprises. Nick Hammond was appointed as the club's interim football advisor to oversee the summer transfer window, with a permanent replacement for former sporting director Victor Orta expected to be confirmed in October.

Leeds were previously waiting for official confirmation of their takeover from the EFL before announcing Farke's arrival. He was always seen as the most likely candidate throughout the search. "After a thorough recruitment process, we are excited to confirm Daniel’s appointment as our first team manager," Vice-chairman Paraag Marathe added. "His record in the Championship is clear, and I am impressed by his leadership and plan to guide us back to the Premier League. "We welcome Daniel and his staff to the club and look forward to a strong season.” Mönchengladbach finished 10th under Farke's guidance last season, winning 12 of his 36 games in charge across all competitions.