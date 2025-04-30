This season has been viewed as something of a free hit for Ruben Amorim at Manchester United.

Which is just as well, because the Red Devils are almost certain to record their lowest-ever Premier League finish. United currently sit 14th in the Premier League table and their hopes of securing Champions League football next season now depend entirely on their prospects in the Europa League. As they prepare to face Athletic Club in the semi-finals of Europe’s secondary competition – with Champions League qualification the prize for the winner of May’s final – their ability to spend and attract star players this coming summer is also on the line.

We all know how United will line up next term – Amorim is wedded to his 3-4-3 system. But for his Old Trafford vision to be fully realised, he will need to acquire more players who suit his style. Here is what United’s starting XI could look like in the 2025/26 season with the addition of a few realistic summer purchases.

GK – Zion Suzuki Current club: Parma A pair of errors by Andre Onana in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final almost cost United dearly. And with such mistakes an all-to-common occurrence since the Cameroon international was signed from Inter for £47 million two years ago, recent reports suggest the Red Devils have stepped up their scouting of potential replacements.

Zion Suzuki is rumoured to be a top target should United move on from Onana. The 22-year-old Japanese star has shone for Parma since joining the Serie A club last summer and has a reported asking price of £40 million.

RCB – Leny Yoro Current club: Manchester United Leny Yoro arrived from Lille last summer amid a maelstrom of hype.

Leny Yoro can form a part of the three-man defence

United beat Real Madrid for the French teenager’s signature, securing a deal worth an initial £52.2 million. A pre-season foot injury meant United fans had to wait to catch a glimpse of the gifted young defender in action, but since returning to fitness and making his debut in December, he has demonstrated the athleticism and quality on the ball to suggest he could be a top player in his position for years to come.

CB – Matthijs De Ligt Current club: Manchester United Another 2024 arrival who has battled injuries in his maiden Old Trafford campaign, Matthijs de Ligt drew criticism for his positioning in early appearances. But the commanding Dutch centre-back has grown into his role at United, chipping in with key defensive interventions and goals at the other end of the pitch. Amorim might still want to add another defender to his roster of centre-backs, given the injury troubles many of his current options have faced. But other areas of the squad are in more urgent need of improvements. And between De Ligt and Harry Maguire, the middle centre-back spot is well stocked enough for now.

LCB – Lisandro Martinez Current club: Manchester United When it comes to United defenders who’ve battled horrific luck with injuries, Lisandro Martínez is the first player that comes to mind. The undersized yet combative Argentinian centre-half has become a fan favourite at Old Trafford since he was signed from Ajax for £47 million in 2022. But knee and foot injuries have limited him to just 52 Premier League starts in three seasons. If he can stay on the field, his passing from the back will be an asset for Amorim.

RWB – Amad Diallo Current club: Manchester United Before an ankle injury in early February stopped him in his tracks, Amad Diallo had been United’s best player since Amorim took over from Erik ten Hag in November.

Amad Diallo hit good form under Ruben Amorim

The Ivory Coast winger had been a bit-part player under the previous manager, but he was unleashed by Amorim and repaid the new boss’ faith with nine goals and seven assists. The 22-year-old also proved to be the man for the big occasion, with strikes against rivals Manchester City and Liverpool. A more natural fit as one of the two inside-forwards behind the central striker, he has often been deployed as a wing-back in Amorim’s 3-4-3. If United bring in the attacking reinforcements they’ve been linked with of late, Diallo’s versatility might be required even more next term.

CM – Ederson Silva Current club: Atalanta Seen as the ideal profile of central midfielder for Amorim’s desired style, Atalanta’s Ederson Silva is a rumoured top summer target.

The Brazilian starred for Atalanta in their run to Europa League glory last season and he has developed further this term for the Serie A high-flyers, combining energy and discipline in a box-to-box role with technical quality and goal threat. Also a target for Manchester City, Atalanta are believed to value Ederson at around £51 million.

CM – Manuel Ugarte Current club: Manchester United Ederson’s potential arrival would leave just one starting central midfield spot up for grabs, with Kobbie Mainoo and Manuel Ugarte the most likely partners for the 25-year-old. In all likelihood, the identity of Ederson’s partner would be determined by Amorim based on the opposition. When a greater degree of discipline and rigidity is required, Ugarte would get the nod. If more attacking nous and creativity is needed, it’d be Mainoo. There would be times, also, when Fernandes would drop back into the central pairing, allowing for an extra attacker to be fielded higher up or for Diallo to be placed in his natural position.

LWB – Patrick Dorgu Current club: Manchester United Signed in January from Lecce for £25 million, Patrick Dorgu hasn’t quite made the desired impact since arriving at Old Trafford, with no goals or assists in eight Premier League starts to date and unable to meaningfully improve the team’s performances. But the 20-year-old is a more natural fit for the left wing-back role than anyone else in Amorim’s squad and, given Luke Shaw’s injury struggles, is a reliable presence. Dorgu has also shown flashes of the talent that convinced United to move for him mid-season, possessing tenacity defensively and speed and dynamism in attack. He just needs to refine his final ball from out wide.

RAM – Bruno Fernandes Current club: Manchester United The captain, leader and – by far – best player at United, Bruno Fernandes will be front and centre of the club’s plans for success under Amorim. The uber-gifted Portuguese playmaker has spared United’s blushes more times than can be counted this season. It’s scary to think how much further they might have fallen without him. It seems Fernandes’ most likely role going forward will be as one of the two No.10s, where he benefits from the tactical freedom to roam and scheme. With 17 goals and 18 assists, the 30-year-old has produced a campaign worthy of the game’s top individual awards.

LAM – Matheus Cunha Current club: Wolves United are reportedly close to tying up a £63 million deal for Wolves forward Matheus Cunha and, on paper, the Brazilian is tailor-made to solve several needs at Old Trafford. The Red Devils have been painfully limp in attack this season, scoring just 39 goals in 34 Premier League games.

Cunha has notched 15 goals and provided six assists in 29 league outings for Wolves. The 25-year-old former Atletico Madrid man has the ability to create openings for himself and others while also having the off-ball work ethic and diligence in his pressing duties to ensue he is no luxury option up top.

ST – Liam Delap Current club: Ipswich One of the key factors behind United’s poor performance in front of goal this season has been their inability to convert the chances they’ve created. They've created chances worth 46.43 expected goals (xG) which ranks 12th in England's top-flight. Rasmus Højlund has averaged a goal every 438 minutes. United need a more ruthless centre-forward next term.

Liam Delap – who’s scored 12 goals in a struggling Ipswich side this season – is believed to be their top target. He has a £30 million release clause in his contract at Portman Road, meaning his acquisition wouldn’t break the bank.