West Ham vs Bournemouth betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

1.5pts Tomas Soucek to have 1+ headed shots on target at 5/2 (Betfair, Paddy Power)
0.5pts Tomas Soucek to have 2+ headed shots on target at 20/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power)
It may be a nine-game unbeaten home run for West Ham but David Moyes' side are also four without a win in all competitions.
The Hammers’ last Premier League outing was a draw with basement boys Sheffield United.
A chaotic 12 minutes of injury time saw two red cards and Oli McBurnie dispatch a penalty to snatch a point seconds from the games end.
In the game before, West Ham were dumped out of the FA Cup by Championship side Bristol City so the hosts will be keen to rectify a poor start to 2024 with the visit of Bournemouth on Thursday.
TOMAS SOUCEK has more shots with his head then with his favoured right foot.
Since joining West Ham, 91 of the big Czech’s 187 efforts have come via his nut, compared to 76 with his right peg.
This campaign he's even more headstrong - it's 14 with his head and 11 with his feet. Of those 14 headed attempts, six have hit the target.
Backing Soucek to have 1+ HEADED SHOTS ON TARGET is the bet here.
With this bet landing in four of his 19 league starts, this price doesn’t immediately stand out as value but there are a few more factors to consider.
The first is the acquisition of Kalvin Phillips. Whether the England international will go straight into the XI is up for debate but if he is, Soucek should play in a more advanced role.
As a number 10 this season, Soucek has averaged 2.2 shots per game whereas that figure drops to one when he plays more defensively.
The bet doesn’t hinge entirely on Soucek starting in a more advanced role though.
Defending set pieces is proving to be an achilles heel of the Cherries, only Nottingham Forest (11) have conceded more goals from them this term.
This weakness of Forest was exploited by the Hammers when the sides met in November. Two of the free goals came directly from corners, Soucek nodded in the winner that afternoon which was one of three headed shots he had on target with.
Soucek is 14/1 to score a header on Thursday but backing him to have 2+ HEADED SHOTS ON TARGET appeals more at 20/1.
Some might call it greed, others may say it's good sense but Soucek has had 3+ headed shots on target in a match already this campaign so I think it is the latter. He doesn’t even need to do that here, just hit the target, thrice, by any means necessary.
Combining that with a Bournemouth win and both teams to score provides some interest at 100/1. The Cherries have only dropped points in three of their last 11 games and those were against Liverpool, Tottenham and Aston Villa.
After picking up two yellow cards in injury time against the Blades, Vladimir Coufal will miss this game due to suspension. As does Said Benrahma, who was sent off in the Cup game with Bristol City.
Mohammed Kudus has returned from the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) after Ghana’s elimination and could start on Thursday.
Edson Alvarez remains a doubt with a calf injury which could see Manchester City loanee Kalvin Phillips start in central midfield.
As for Bournemouth, James Hill was withdrawn during his side's 5-0 thumping of Swansea, joining Max Aarons and Tyler Adams in the treatment room.
West Ham: Areola; Johnson, Mavropanos, Zouma, Emerson; Phillips, Soucek; Kudus, Ward-Prowse, Cornet; Bowen.
Bournemouth: Neto; Kelly, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kerkez; Cook, Christie; Tavernier, Scott, Sinisterra; Solanke.
Odds correct 1240 GMT (31/01/24)
