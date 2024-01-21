Sheffield United 2-2 West Ham: Late drama sees spoils shared

With the Blades bottom of the table, they need results, but an early Maxwel Cornet goal put top-four chasing West Ham in front against the run of play.

Chris Wilder's men were in the ascendancy throughout the first half and deservedly equalised just before the break through a debut goal from Ben Brereton Diaz's well taken finish.

The second half was slow to get going, but in the 72nd minute Gustavo Hamer fouled Danny Ings in the penalty area, and James Ward-Prowse dispatched the from the spot to put the Hammers back in front.

It was the visitors who looked more likely to score the fourth goal of the game, and that seemed even more likely after Sheffield United substitute Rhian Brewster - on the pitch for only 11 minutes - was sent off for a tackle on Emerson Palmieri, with the referee overturning his original verdict of yellow card after consulting the VAR screen.