Sheffield United 2-2 West Ham: Late drama sees spoils shared

There was some very, very late drama at Bramall Lane, where a 103rd minute penalty gave Sheffield United a share of the spoils against West Ham.
With the Blades bottom of the table, they need results, but an early Maxwel Cornet goal put top-four chasing West Ham in front against the run of play.
Chris Wilder's men were in the ascendancy throughout the first half and deservedly equalised just before the break through a debut goal from Ben Brereton Diaz's well taken finish.
The second half was slow to get going, but in the 72nd minute Gustavo Hamer fouled Danny Ings in the penalty area, and James Ward-Prowse dispatched the from the spot to put the Hammers back in front.
It was the visitors who looked more likely to score the fourth goal of the game, and that seemed even more likely after Sheffield United substitute Rhian Brewster - on the pitch for only 11 minutes - was sent off for a tackle on Emerson Palmieri, with the referee overturning his original verdict of yellow card after consulting the VAR screen.
There was still plenty to come though. Six minutes later and Vladamir Coufal was given his marching orders for a second yellow after making a foul, having collected his first for going overboard at the referee following Brewster's challenge.
The resulting free-kick eventually led to a Sheffield United penalty and an opportunity to equalise again, as Hammers goalkeeper Alphonse Areola clattered into Oliver McBurnie when trying to deal with a cross.
West Ham's GK injured himself in the process, meaning the game went into the 103rd minute, with McBurnie keeping his cool from the spot to beat sub keeper Lukasz Fabianski and earn his side a point.
The result leaves the Blades rooted to the foot of the table, seven points from safety, while the Hammers remain sixth, five points behind fifth-placed Tottenham.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.