West Ham complete signing of Sky Bet Championship star Jarrod Bowen from Hull City

West Ham have completed the signing of Sky Bet Championship star Jarrod Bowen on a permanent deal from Hull.
The 23-year-old makes the move to the London Stadium after the two clubs agreed a deal worth £22m in total. He has signed a five-and-a-half year deal.
In 29 league appearances this season, Bowen has scored 16 goals and contributed a further six assists.
In total, Bowen found the net 54 times in 131 appearances for the Tigers - with seven of those games coming in the Premier League.
On the signing, Hammers boss David Moyes told the club's official website: "We are delighted to welcome Jarrod to West Ham United. I think he could be a big success.
"He’s probably what you’d call a wide forward these days, or perhaps an old-fashioned inside-right. He has played a couple of games as a second centre forward or as a No10.
"When you score goals like he does, and in the numbers he does, in the Championship, it will give you a great chance of scoring goals in the Premier League. We were attracted to the goals he has scored over the years; not just in one year, but over the last three years."
West Ham have beaten Crystal Palace to Bowen's signature, with the Eagles having a bid accepted by the Humberside club on Thursday.
He becomes Moyes' third January signing, after goalkeeper Darren Randolph and midfielder Tomas Soucek.