West Ham complete signing of Sky Bet Championship star Jarrod Bowen from Hull City

Football
West Ham have completed the signing of Jarrod Bowen
West Ham have completed the signing of Jarrod Bowen
Tom Carnduff · Journalist
Last Updated
23:31 · January 31, 2020 · 2 min read

West Ham have completed the signing of Sky Bet Championship star Jarrod Bowen on a permanent deal from Hull.

The 23-year-old makes the move to the London Stadium after the two clubs agreed a deal worth £22m in total. He has signed a five-and-a-half year deal.

In 29 league appearances this season, Bowen has scored 16 goals and contributed a further six assists.

In total, Bowen found the net 54 times in 131 appearances for the Tigers - with seven of those games coming in the Premier League.

On the signing, Hammers boss David Moyes told the club's official website: "We are delighted to welcome Jarrod to West Ham United. I think he could be a big success.

"He’s probably what you’d call a wide forward these days, or perhaps an old-fashioned inside-right. He has played a couple of games as a second centre forward or as a No10.

"When you score goals like he does, and in the numbers he does, in the Championship, it will give you a great chance of scoring goals in the Premier League. We were attracted to the goals he has scored over the years; not just in one year, but over the last three years."

West Ham have beaten Crystal Palace to Bowen's signature, with the Eagles having a bid accepted by the Humberside club on Thursday.

He becomes Moyes' third January signing, after goalkeeper Darren Randolph and midfielder Tomas Soucek.

Follow Sporting Life on social media - find us on Facebook here or tweet @SportingLifeFC

Related football links

Like what you've read?
Help your friends Know It All by sharing this article to your social media.

Most Read Football

Premier League and EFL football gossip and transfer rumours1

Paper Talk: Juve eye van Dijk

A £150m Juventus move for Virgil van Dijk and a huge summer rebuild at Manchester City are just two of the stories on today's back pages.

Last updated 5h
Tottenham v Man City predictions: The Soccer Saturday pundits make their verdicts on Sunday's big game2

Pundit Predictions: Spurs v Man City

The Soccer Saturday pundits make their picks from Sunday's big Spurs v Man City clash as Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola lock horns once again.

Last updated 6h
Sporting Life's Premier League Sunday preview package and free tips3

Sunday's Premier League tips

Paul Higham has Sunday's Premier League preview with best bets for Spurs v Man City & Burnley v Arsenal.

Last updated 6h
Willy Caballero started for Chelsea in their draw with Leicester4

Lampard explains keeper decision

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard insisted it was the right time to drop goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Last updated 3h
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola5

Pep: No CL would make me a failure

Pep Guardiola claims he will be regarded as a failure at Manchester City if he does not win the Champions League.

Last updated 4h

Most Read Football

Premier League and EFL football gossip and transfer rumours1

Paper Talk: Juve eye van Dijk

A £150m Juventus move for Virgil van Dijk and a huge summer rebuild at Manchester City are just two of the stories on today's back pages.

Last updated 5h
Tottenham v Man City predictions: The Soccer Saturday pundits make their verdicts on Sunday's big game2

Pundit Predictions: Spurs v Man City

The Soccer Saturday pundits make their picks from Sunday's big Spurs v Man City clash as Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola lock horns once again.

Last updated 6h
Sporting Life's Premier League Sunday preview package and free tips3

Sunday's Premier League tips

Paul Higham has Sunday's Premier League preview with best bets for Spurs v Man City & Burnley v Arsenal.

Last updated 6h
Willy Caballero started for Chelsea in their draw with Leicester4

Lampard explains keeper decision

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard insisted it was the right time to drop goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Last updated 3h
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola5

Pep: No CL would make me a failure

Pep Guardiola claims he will be regarded as a failure at Manchester City if he does not win the Champions League.

Last updated 4h

Football Tips

Sporting Life's Premier League Sunday preview package and free tips

Sunday's Premier League tips

Paul Higham has Sunday's Premier League preview with best bets for Spurs v Man City & Burnley v Arsenal.

Last updated 6h
All of Sporting Life's current best bets across a range of sports

Our best bets

Check out Sporting Life's best bets across racing, football and more.

Last updated 2h
Thomas Pieters

Sporting Life Tipping Record

A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.

Last updated 1h
All Football TipsTips & Previews