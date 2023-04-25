Sporting Life
Vincent Kompany: Burnley players celebrate with their manager after sealing Sky Bet Championship title at rivals Blackburn
Vincent Kompany: Burnley players celebrate with their manager after sealing Sky Bet Championship title at rivals Blackburn

Vincent Kompany's Burnley win 2022/23 Sky Bet Championship title at rivals Blackburn

By Sporting Life
22:26 · TUE April 25, 2023

Burnley clinched the Sky Bet Championship title with a gritty 1-0 win at rivals Blackburn.

Vincent Kompany’s men were far from their vintage best in a keenly contested east Lancashire derby but displayed why they are champions with a dogged determination to keep Blackburn out and a moment of magic midway through the second half through Manuel Benson’s sumptuous curling strike.

Benson’s 12th goal of the season – Burnley’s only shot on target – was a goal worthy of winning the league and to do so at the home of their fiercest rivals caps a perfect season for the Clarets, who could still top the 100-point mark.

Burnley players celebrate after sealing Sky Bet Championship title at rivals Blackburn
Burnley players celebrate after sealing Sky Bet Championship title at rivals Blackburn

Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side put in another spirited performance but it was painfully obvious their visitors possess the firepower they lack after they got into plenty of promising positions but could not fashion a telling contribution.

Rovers remain outside the play-offs on goal difference after their winless run stretched to seven matches.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

