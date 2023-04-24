George Gamble takes a look at this week’s Sky Bet EFL action, selecting his best bets from the Championship and League One.

Blackburn v Burnley Kick-off time: 20:00 BST, Tuesday

Another Lancashire derby is upon us almost immediately after Blackburn conceded a stoppage time equaliser against Preston last time out. But now the hosts will look to rain on Burnley's title parade by claiming a much-needed victory that would give their hopes of finishing in a play-off place a huge boost. Blackburn have been one of the best sides in the division on home turf this campaign having taken points in 16 of 21 such matches. That includes 13 wins and Jon Dahl Tomasson beat the drum ahead of this clash stating that he wants his team to go out and "prove everyone wrong". Visitors Burnley are looking to bounce back at the first time of asking as their unbeaten run of 22 league games came to an end in the shape of a 2-1 defeat to relegation candidates QPR. Vincent Kompany's men have already achieved promotion to the top flight but now they will want to clinch the title, and they'll welcome the opportunity to make that a reality at Ewood Park, the home of their fiercest rivals. Blackburn are underdogs coming into this encounter and rightly so but the 13/5 available on them to win elsewhere still looks very generous considering they have everything to play for. It wouldn't be a surprise to see that price shorten slightly and so a small play on a BLACKBURN WIN holds appeal. Score Prediction: Blackburn 2-1 Burnley (Sky Bet odds: 10/1) Odds correct at 1700 BST (24/04/2023)

Sheffield United v West Brom Kick-off time: 20:00 BST, Wednesday

The Blades were swept aside by Manchester City at Wembley in the FA Cup semi-final over the weekend which was just as expected. But now the focus will be on earning a win here and guaranteeing their second place finish, and as a result promotion back into the Premier League. They boast the second best home record in the division and have ensured they have taken something from 17 of their 21 home matches. Matches between these two sides have tended to be tight affairs and this one looks as though it could potentially go a similar way. Five of the previous seven head-to-heads between have produced fewer than three goals scored and with the margin for error so small for West Brom, another closely fought contest looks likely. However, the Baggies have failed to secure victory in 14 of their 21 away matches in the Championship this season and despite the fact they have won their last two games on the road, this will present an entirely different test. They often struggle to break down stubborn back lines and with Sheffield United in touching distance of promotion, that could be the case once more. With that in mind, the standout bet has to be the 19/20 available on a HOME WIN. Score Prediction: Sheffield United 2-0 West Brom (Sky Bet odds: 17/2) Odds correct at 1700 BST (24/04/2023)

Rotherham v Cardiff Kick-off time: 20:00 BST, Thursday

Rotherham have been a side filled with the walking wounded all season and that looks to be the case once more with a number of players still yet to be assessed. However, whoever takes to the field will know that a win here against fellow strugglers Cardiff would all but guarantee their Championship status. Cardiff have managed some positive results recently, but none more so than their impressive 3-1 away victory at Watford. They followed that up with a 1-1 draw at home to Stoke which will be seen as points dropped, particularly as they sit just three points above the relegation zone. A large reason behind their position has been their inability to keep clean sheets, failing to do so in eight consecutive matches, but they simply cannot afford to lose this game and should be able to fashion scoring chances against an equally poor Rotherham backline. Points are of huge importance for both outfits but it's hard to back either team to win with any confidence. However, they're both unreliable defensively and with all to play for, BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE makes plenty of appeal. Score Prediction: Rotherham 1-2 Cardiff (Sky Bet odds: 17/2) Odds correct at 1700 BST (24/04/2023)