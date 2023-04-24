No Saliba no Partey? The job of Arsenal's lynchpin has become a lot harder recently. James Cantrill picks out his best bet from Manchester City v Arsenal.

Football betting tips: Premier League 2pts Thomas Partey to commit 2+ fouls at 7/4 (Sky Bet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Manchester City extended their unbeaten run to 16 games at Wembley on Saturday, coasting to victory against Sheffield United to book their place in the FA Cup final. Coupled with Arsenal’s faltering form, momentum is with Pep Guardiola’s side, who are odds-on favourites to win their third title in three seasons. A point should do for the hosts at the Etihad; it is not a foregone conclusion though. Only a win will do for the Gunners if they are going to wrestle back the initiative in the title race, a dynamic that sets up an enthralling contest.

WHAT IS EXPECTED GOALS? USE xG TO INCREASE PROFITS IN FOOTBALL BETTING

A record of three draws in as many league games, and seven conceded, threatens to derail Arsenal’s title charge. Defensive issues are at the heart of this capitulation, and though the injury to William Saliba is not solely to blame, it is a major factor. With the Frenchman in defence, the Gunners played 27 games, conceding an average of 0.9 goals per game. In his five-game absence, that figure has doubled to 1.8. Granted, it is a small sample size, but nevertheless cause for concern considering the North Londoners shipped three to bottom club Southampton on Friday and squandered a two-goal lead against West Ham in the game before. The Frenchman’s pace allowed the Gunners to play a higher line. Rob Holding is not as quick, and to compensate Arsenal sit ten yards deeper. This creates a bigger gap between midfield and defence, making THOMAS PARTEY’s job tougher.

This is reflected as his defensive output has increased, averaging three tackles per game, 1.4 fouls and picking up a yellow card in Saliba’s absence. At 7/4, backing him to COMMIT 2+ FOULS appeals, a bet that has clicked in each of his last three appearances. CLICK HERE to back Thomas Partey to commit 2+ fouls with Sky Bet

Manchester City v Arsenal best bets and score prediction 2pts Thomas Partey to commit 2+ fouls at 7/4 (Sky Bet) Score prediction: Manchester City 2-0 Arsenal (Sky Bet odds: 7/1) Odds correct at 1130 GMT (24/04/23)