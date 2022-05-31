The latest edition of the UEFA Nations League begins on Wednesday, with a packed fixture list over the next fortnight. We have everything you need to know.

Why should we care about the Nations League? Europe's biggest nations face each other in high-quality international football, with fierce rivals Spain and Portugal as well as Belgium and Holland facing each other in the group stage. Perhaps the standout group sees England, Italy and Germany pitted against one another.

Who has won the Nations League? France beat Spain in the 2021 final at Milan's San Siro, two years on from Portugal's home soil victory over the Netherlands to become the inaugural winners.

Who are the favourites? The usual suspects head the betting for the Nations League, with France currently favourites. UEFA Nations League Winner 22/23 odds (via Sky Bet) France - 7/2

England, Spain - 6/1

Belgium, Italy - 7/1

Germany - 8/1

Portugal - 9/1

Netherlands - 10/1 Odds correct at 1730 BST (31/05/22)

When are the Nations League fixtures? The matches take place in three blocks, with June 1-14, 2022 seeing four rounds of fixtures followed by the remaining two group games September 22-27. The semi-finals will be held on June 14 and 15, 2023 before the final and third-place play-off take place on June 18.

Who are England playing in the Nations League? England are in Group A3 with Italy, Germany and Hungary. Who are Wales playing in the Nations League? Wales are in Group A4 with Belgium, the Netherlands and Poland. Who are Scotland playing in the Nations League? Scotland are in Group B1 with Ukraine, the Republic of Ireland and Armenia. Who are the Republic of Ireland playing in the Nations League? The Republic of Ireland are in Group B1 with Ukraine, Scotland and Armenia. Who are Northern Ireland playing in the Nations League? Northern Ireland are in Group C2 with Greece, Kosovo and Cyprus. When are the Home Nations and the Republic of Ireland playing? Wednesday, June 1: Poland v Wales (17:00)

ALSO READ: Nations League preview | Poland v Wales

Thursday, June 2: Northern Ireland v Greece (19:45)

(19:45) Saturday, June 4: Hungary v England (17:00), Armenia v Republic of Ireland (14:00)

Hungary v England (17:00), Armenia v Republic of Ireland (14:00) Sunday, June 5: Cyprus v Northern Ireland (17:00)

Cyprus v Northern Ireland (17:00) Tuesday, June 7: Germany v England (19:45)

Germany v England (19:45) Wednesday, June 8 : Wales v Netherlands (19:45), Republic of Ireland v Ukraine (19:45), Scotland v Armenia (19:45)

Wales v Netherlands (19:45), Republic of Ireland v Ukraine (19:45), Scotland v Armenia (19:45) Thursday, June 9: Kosovo v Northern Ireland (19:45)

Kosovo v Northern Ireland (19:45) Saturday, June 11: England v Italy (19:45), Wales v Belgium (19:45), Republic of Ireland v Scotland (17:00)

England v Italy (19:45), Wales v Belgium (19:45), Republic of Ireland v Scotland (17:00) Sunday, June 12: Northern Ireland v Cyprus (14:00)

Northern Ireland v Cyprus (14:00) Tuesday, June 14: England v Hungary (19:45), Armenia v Scotland (17:00), Ukraine v Republic of Ireland (19:45) (All times are BST)

How does the Nations League work? The Nations League is split into four divisions - Leagues A through D - with the top three containing 16 teams and the bottom containing seven. There are four teams per group other than one group of three in League D. League A group winners progress to the Nations League Finals, winners of all other groups are promoted. Teams who finish bottom in League A and B will be relegated. The bottom teams in League C will take part in a relegation play-off. Where will the Nations League Finals be held? The location of the Nations League Finals, which encompasses both semis, the third-place play-off and the final, is yet to be confirmed. Wales, Belgium, the Netherlands and Poland have all applied to host.

Wales are in the running to host next year’s Nations League finals