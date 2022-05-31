The latest edition of the UEFA Nations League begins on Wednesday, with a packed fixture list over the next fortnight. We have everything you need to know.
Europe's biggest nations face each other in high-quality international football, with fierce rivals Spain and Portugal as well as Belgium and Holland facing each other in the group stage.
Perhaps the standout group sees England, Italy and Germany pitted against one another.
France beat Spain in the 2021 final at Milan's San Siro, two years on from Portugal's home soil victory over the Netherlands to become the inaugural winners.
The usual suspects head the betting for the Nations League, with France currently favourites.
Odds correct at 1730 BST (31/05/22)
The matches take place in three blocks, with June 1-14, 2022 seeing four rounds of fixtures followed by the remaining two group games September 22-27.
The semi-finals will be held on June 14 and 15, 2023 before the final and third-place play-off take place on June 18.
England are in Group A3 with Italy, Germany and Hungary.
Wales are in Group A4 with Belgium, the Netherlands and Poland.
Scotland are in Group B1 with Ukraine, the Republic of Ireland and Armenia.
Northern Ireland are in Group C2 with Greece, Kosovo and Cyprus.
(All times are BST)
The Nations League is split into four divisions - Leagues A through D - with the top three containing 16 teams and the bottom containing seven.
There are four teams per group other than one group of three in League D.
League A group winners progress to the Nations League Finals, winners of all other groups are promoted.
Teams who finish bottom in League A and B will be relegated. The bottom teams in League C will take part in a relegation play-off.
The location of the Nations League Finals, which encompasses both semis, the third-place play-off and the final, is yet to be confirmed.
Wales, Belgium, the Netherlands and Poland have all applied to host.
Following their suspension by UEFA due to the country's invasion of Ukraine, Russia will automatically finish bottom of Group B2.
UEFA is yet to announce how the Nations League will be used as qualifying for Euro 2024 after providing qualifying play-off places for both Euro 2020 and the 2022 World Cup.
Plans are expected to be announced in June.