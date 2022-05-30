Before Wales fight for a place at the World Cup on Sunday, they face Poland in the Nations League. Liam Kelly previews the game and selects a best bet.

A new edition of the UEFA Nations League returns, but it might not even register on the radar of Wales, who will solely use it as a build-up to their massive tie in Cardiff on Sunday. Consequently, the make-up of the Wales team on Wednesday is a guessing game. We simply don't know how the visitors will approach the game in Poland.

In sticking to what we do know, Poland are most probably the better team of the two at the moment, especially if Wales choose not to select a full-strength side. The hosts side safely secured their place in the 2022 World Cup months ago, beating Sweden 2-0 in an impressive home performance. Another POLAND WIN, this time in Wrocław, is the selection at a standout shade of odds-on with Sky Bet. CLICK HERE to back Poland to win with Sky Bet Drawn with Belgium and the Netherlands, it's important for Poland to get off to a good start in the group. It's a fantastic opportunity to do so considering their opponents have an altogether alternative focus.

Poland impressed in their World Cup qualifying group, losing only to England and Hungary, the latter coming with their second spot secured going into the final game. It is a notoriously difficult place to play, too, and given Wales' situation, Robert Page's side should find it difficult to get a positive result. Of course, the result will not matter one bit if Wales manage to qualify for the World Cup on Sunday, but the scales shift towards Poland in this match-up.

Poland v Wales best bets and score prediction 1.5pts Poland to win at 17/20 (Sky Bet) Score prediction: Poland 2-0 Wales (Sky Bet odds: 7/1) Odds correct at 1600 BST (30/05/22)

