Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Features
Transfer Centre
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Our match preview with best bets for Scotland v Ukraine

Scotland v Ukraine tips: World Cup qualifying best bets and preview

By Tom Carnduff
12:11 · MON May 30, 2022

Scotland take on Ukraine in World Cup qualifying on Wednesday night and Tom Carnduff has found value in backing a goalscorer.

Football betting tips: World Cup qualifying

1pt Oleksandr Zinchenko to score anytime at 14/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Paddy Power new customer sign up offer > http://media.paddypower.com/redirect.aspx?pid=13194133&bid=7315

Wales' success over Austria means that they await the winner of Scotland's tie with Ukraine on Wednesday night. The winner of that 'final' will secure a spot at the World Cup later this year.

This game was scheduled to take place in March but was pushed back to June due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Football has, understandably, taken a back seat and they haven't played a competitive fixture since November 2021.

However, this is a squad containing some good level professional players and they have been featuring for their club sides across the past few months. It's difficult to know what to expect in Glasgow - both teams are good enough to progress to the next stage.

Kick-off time: 19:45 BST, Wednesday

TV channel: Sky Sports Football

Scotland 5/4 | Draw 21/10 | Ukraine 12/5

The outright odds make Scotland favourites with the home advantage but looking around the markets provides some interest elsewhere. While it may not be a high-scoring game, there is one goalscorer that is well worth a play at the prices available.

At 14/1, the best bet in this one comes in backing OLEKSANDR ZINCHENKO TO SCORE ANYTIME. He has definitely been priced up as a left-back here but we should see him further forward.

While he is a full-back for Manchester City, Zinchenko lines up in midfield for his country. That led to him scoring in their last competitive fixture - a 2-0 away win over Bosnia in World Cup qualifying.

Oleksandr Zinchenko scores against Sweden at Euro 2020
Oleksandr Zinchenko scores against Sweden at Euro 2020

His position on the pitch is highlighted in the shots statistics. Over the last five World Cup qualifiers, Zinchenko has had a total of 12 shots. Three of those games saw him take three or more.

Even if he lines up on the left side, in what could be a back-three system, he can still find the back of the net. Zinchenko scored against Sweden with his only shot of the game in their Euro 2020 round of 16 meeting.

Scotland conceded an average of 9.6 shots per game in qualifying. However, that is affected by games against the likes of Faroe Islands and Moldova. The visitors should hit double figures on this count.

With the prices available, it's well worth backing ZINCHENKO to score on Wednesday night.

Scotland v Ukraine best bets and score prediction

  • 1pt Oleksandr Zinchenko to score anytime at 14/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power)

Score prediction: Scotland 1-1 Ukraine (Sky Bet odds: 5/1)

Odds correct at 1200 BST (30/05/22)

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS