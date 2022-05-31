Sporting Life
Spain v Portugal tips: Nations League best bets and preview

By Jake Osgathorpe
09:17 · TUE May 31, 2022

We have the small matter of the Iberian derby on Thursday as Spain host Portugal in the Nations League. Jake Osgathorpe previews the game, selecting best bets.

Football betting tips: Nations League

1pt Under 1.5 Goals at 11/5 (bet365, Unibet)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Paddy Power's latest Sporting Life offer

The Nations League may not be welcomed or appreciated by everyone just yet, but both Spain and Portugal appear to take the tournament seriously.

Spain were runners-up in the last edition, losing to France in the final, while Portugal were the winners of the inaugural tournament.

With only one team advancing to the finals from Group 2, which is made up of these two Iberian rivals, Switzerland and Czech Republic, we can expect a competitive game here in which neither want to lose.

Kick-off time: 19:45 BST, Thursday

TV Channel: Premier Sports 2

Spain 6/5 | Draw 23/10 | Portugal 23/10

Both Spain and Portugal will be in Qatar at the end of the year having both qualified for the 2022 World Cup, though the Portuguese did need the play-offs to do so.

There is very little between these two quality teams, and with the rivalry element thrown in alongside the jeopardy of losing this game, UNDER 1.5 GOALS appeals at the prices.

Recent meetings have been short of goals, with both international friendlies over the last few years ending goalless.

There was of course a 3-3 draw at the 2018 World Cup, but five of the last seven meetings between Spain and Portugal have seen Under 1.5 Goals land.

Defences are expected to be on top in Seville.

Spain v Portugal best bets and score prediction

  • 1pt Under 1.5 Goals at 11/5 (bet365, Unibet)

Score prediction: Spain 1-0 Portugal (Sky Bet odds: 6/1)

Odds correct at 1600 BST (31/05/22)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

FOOTBALL TIPS