We have the small matter of the Iberian derby on Thursday as Spain host Portugal in the Nations League. Jake Osgathorpe previews the game, selecting best bets.

The Nations League may not be welcomed or appreciated by everyone just yet, but both Spain and Portugal appear to take the tournament seriously. Spain were runners-up in the last edition, losing to France in the final, while Portugal were the winners of the inaugural tournament. With only one team advancing to the finals from Group 2, which is made up of these two Iberian rivals, Switzerland and Czech Republic, we can expect a competitive game here in which neither want to lose.

Both Spain and Portugal will be in Qatar at the end of the year having both qualified for the 2022 World Cup, though the Portuguese did need the play-offs to do so. There is very little between these two quality teams, and with the rivalry element thrown in alongside the jeopardy of losing this game, UNDER 1.5 GOALS appeals at the prices. CLICK HERE to back Under 1.5 Goals with Sky Bet Recent meetings have been short of goals, with both international friendlies over the last few years ending goalless. There was of course a 3-3 draw at the 2018 World Cup, but five of the last seven meetings between Spain and Portugal have seen Under 1.5 Goals land. Defences are expected to be on top in Seville.