It has been a tough time for Ian Baraclough's side over the last few years.

Northern Ireland begin their Nations League campaign with a home game against Greece, as they look to get promoted from League C.

Northern Ireland have won just six of their last 27 matches in 90 minutes, and even at home things have been a struggle.

Just one win in 12 at Windsor Park means it's incredibly difficult to see NI getting a win here against a Greece who have shown plenty on the road recently.

The Greeks have won four of their last 10 away from home, losing just three times, with their only surprising loss coming in Montenegro.

Aside from that defeat, only Sweden and Switzerland have beaten them on their travels in that span, while they have held Spain and Belgium.

I think Greece are rightly favourites to prevail in this game, but taking GREECE TO WIN DRAW NO BET is a safer selection at a reasonable price.

Northern Ireland have drawn five of their last 10 home games, so taking the Draw no Bet angle provides security should the match end all square.