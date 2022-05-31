Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Royal Ascot
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Features
Transfer Centre
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Our preview of Northern Ireland v Greece with best bets

Northern Ireland v Greece tips: Nations League best bets and preview

By Jake Osgathorpe
15:16 · TUE May 31, 2022

Northern Ireland begin their Nations League campaign with a hosting of Greece on Thursday. Jake Osgathorpe previews the game, selecting his best bets.

Football betting tips: Nations League

1.5pts Greece to win Draw no Bet at 4/5 (Sky Bet)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Northern Ireland begin their Nations League campaign with a home game against Greece, as they look to get promoted from League C.

It has been a tough time for Ian Baraclough's side over the last few years.

Kick-off time: 19:45 BST, Thursday

TV Channel: Premier Sports 1

Northern Ireland 9/5 | Draw 2/1 | Greece 8/5

Paddy Power's latest Sporting Life offer

Northern Ireland have won just six of their last 27 matches in 90 minutes, and even at home things have been a struggle.

Just one win in 12 at Windsor Park means it's incredibly difficult to see NI getting a win here against a Greece who have shown plenty on the road recently.

The Greeks have won four of their last 10 away from home, losing just three times, with their only surprising loss coming in Montenegro.

Aside from that defeat, only Sweden and Switzerland have beaten them on their travels in that span, while they have held Spain and Belgium.

I think Greece are rightly favourites to prevail in this game, but taking GREECE TO WIN DRAW NO BET is a safer selection at a reasonable price.

Northern Ireland have drawn five of their last 10 home games, so taking the Draw no Bet angle provides security should the match end all square.

Northern Ireland v Greece best bets and score prediction

  • 1.5pts Greece to win Draw no Bet at 4/5 (Sky Bet)

Score prediction: Northern Ireland 0-1 Greece (Sky Bet odds: 11/2)

Odds correct at 1510 BST (31/05/22)

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS