Tuesday best bets: EFL, National League and Scottish Premiership tips for 3 February 2026

Live odds, form and stats Joe Townsend HULL continue to defy the odds, with victory at Blackburn on Saturday their fourth in a row and eighth in 10 matches. Sergej Jakirovic's previously madcap team have shown a steelier side of late with six clean sheets in 11 fixtures - six of those games have gone unders too. A WIN in this game in hand against Watford would move them within two points of the Championship top two. At 13/10 we should back them to do so.

Javi Gracia has resigned as Watford boss

The Hornets are in disarray after Javi Gracia resigned just three months into his second stint with the club. It's left them looking for a third permanent manager of the season and a 23rd since the Pozzo family took over the club in June 2012. For now Charlie Daniels, Dan Gosling and Adrian Mariappa have been tasked with arresting a five-match winless run in all competitions (D2 L3). They will have to do so without captain Moussa Sissoko, whose sale to Greek side Panathinaikos appeared to be the final straw for Gracia.

*All kick off 19:45 James Cantrill The first stop for the goals treble is Bramall Lane where Sheffield United host Oxford in the Championship. Away from home Blades games rarely go OVER 2.5 GOALS but their home games do. As for opponents Oxford it is the opposite way round which bodes well ahead of the showdown in S2. Since Chris Wilder returned for his latest stint two thirds of his side's home games have gone overs which includes each of the last four, with 18 goals scored in total. New Oxford boss Matt Bloomfield has overseen four games in the U’s dugout, three have gone under 2.5 goals, half have ended goalless and only one has seen at least three goals. It is worth noting that the game which went over 2.5 goals was their only away game to date.

Sticking in South Yorkshire, the next port of call for goals has to be Barnsley’s clash with Northampton in League One. Under Conor Hourihane, the Reds have only kept three clean sheets, they have conceded 2+ goals in 61% of games with OVER 2.5 GOALS clicking in 31 of 44 fixtures. By comparison, Northampton are not as obliging but three of their last five games have hit the threshold.

Finally, into League Two where Harrogate’s clash with Swindon looks the most likely for OVER 2.5 GOALS at the prices. Swindon’s last six games have seen at least three, they’ve scored the third most goals in the division (46) and conceded in 20 of their 28 games. They could cover the line on their own against the division's basement boys.

Swindon had a small wobble prior to that, winning three straight, but all of those defeats came against promotion contenders, while Harrogate have lost 11 of 14 home games this season and nine straight. Down in the National League, ROCHDALE look a backable price at home to Boreham Wood. Dale are second in the standings, one point behind York but with three games in hand, and are red-hot having won nine of their last 10. At home they've won 10 of 12, and while Boreham Wood are fourth in the standings, they've lost their last three, with two of those coming against relegation-threatened sides, the most recent of which saw them have two men sent off. Finally, Scottish Premiership leaders HEARTS are a big price to win at St Mirren. Derek McInnes's side have won seven of their last 10 and boast the league's best away record, with eight wins from 12 including four of their last five. St Mirren sit 10th of 12 in the league and were soundly beaten by Hearts just three weeks ago despite playing against 10 men from the 18th minute.